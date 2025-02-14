There’ll be some big Double Gameweek 25 team news to come on Friday as 13 Premier League managers face the media.

As ever, we’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available – so keep refreshing for the latest news.

For the headlines from the seven press conferences held already, read our Thursday round-up here.

GAMEWEEK 25: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 25: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's #FPL Press Conferences (GMT) 🔴 9am – Slot

⭕️ 9.30am – Arteta

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🍬 10am – Moyes

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🍒 1pm – Iraola

🐓 1pm – Postecoglou

🐝 1.30pm – Frank

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

👹 1.30pm – Amorim

🐺 1.30pm – Pereira

🟣 2pm – Emery pic.twitter.com/vOXQECQNM5 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 14, 2025

LIVERPOOL

Cody Gakpo (knock) is a “bit of a doubt” after injury enforced his substitution in the midweek Merseyside derby.

Joe Gomez (hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) are definitely sidelined.

The Reds will be missing another player at Anfield on Sunday: Curtis Jones was sent off for two bookable offences in the midweek Merseyside derby.

He’ll be available for the second Double Gameweek 25 fixture against Aston Villa, however.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh) returned to action in the draw with Everton, getting the final 30 minutes as a substitute. Arne Slot said this was the plan all along.

“We saw Trent of course being able to play… it was the intention to play around half an hour. I think he played somewhere around half an hour. So, he will be training with us again. “Joe Gomez is out and Tyler Morton is out, I think those are the only two. We were off yesterday so I don’t know exactly the news. “Cody is a bit of a doubt as well so let’s wait how he is today. I had to take him off because of an injury, because he got a knock, so let’s see how he is today.” – Arne Slot

“He is out then for one game and then next Wednesday there is a game and then Sunday there is a game again. “He comes back from an injury, so he missed already a few games. I was planning to start him against Plymouth but he wasn’t completely recovered yet. I liked him a lot when he came in [against Everton]; a very good half hour. I think it was the best part of our game after we made the substitutions. That was the only part of the game where I felt a bit of comfort and a bit of, ‘Maybe this feels like a bit of control…’. I didn’t think we controlled the game or whatever, but [it was] maybe the most we controlled the game. Maybe because of that we went 2-1 up and afterwards I felt maybe we could have defended that lead.” – Arne Slot on Curtis Jones

ARSENAL

Kai Havertz is out for the season with a hamstring injury he picked up in a warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

“We can confirm that Kai Havertz has sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Dubai last week. “Subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days. Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season.” – Arsenal club statement

Already without Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Mikel Arteta also lost Gabriel Martinelli to a hamstring injury in the cup defeat to Newcastle United a week ago. Arteta hasn’t confirmed a timeline for Martinelli but reports suggest he could be out for more than a month.

“It’s too early, he’s still in the very early stage of the rehab. When we get a little bit closer and he starts to do more demanding stuff and [take on] more load, we will see where he is.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

“You don’t have to be very creative with the options that we have, I’m sure you’re going to get it right!” – Mikel Arteta, when asked what his front three will look like

“Obviously now in terms of the minutes and availability we have of players, other players are going to have more exposure and certainly Raz will be one of them.” – Mikel Arteta on Raheem Sterling

“I think it’s [more about] when, I think it’s in there as [a possibility] more than a necessity. He has that real quality. He’s been playing as an attacking midfielder and on the right wing and I think he’s been really good in that position, so that’s fine.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Ethan Nwaneri could lead the line

At the back, Ben White (knee) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) have been on the sidelines for some time. Tomiyasu looks set to stay there amid suggestions he needs further surgery but White is available.

“Ben has been training more regularly now, we have to still manage a lot his load but he’s going to be available, yes.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

NEWCASTLE UNITED

There’s good news on Anthony Gordon, who has trained this week after missing the cup tie against Birmingham City with a minor quad issue.

“Anthony should be fine, he’s trained this week no problems. “It was a thigh problem but he responded well to treatment over the weekend and has trained well.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

The updates on Dan Burn (groin) and Sven Botman (knee) are relatively positive, too.

Burn hobbled out of that Birmingham game a week ago, while Botman missed that match with a “knock” he sustained in the EFL Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal.

Botman is a big doubt for Gameweek 25 but Burn could yet feature and neither player is seriously injured.

“Good news on the scan that he had after the injury, we don’t think there’s any long-term issue there. Short term there’s still a bit of pain for him, so we think he’ll miss this weekend but hopefully, he won’t be far away for the following games.” – Eddie Howe on Sven Botman

“The initial look on Dan wasn’t positive but he again had a scan. The scan was good. He’s improved a lot very quickly this week so he’ll be very close this weekend.” – Eddie Howe on Dan Burn

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Joelinton (knee) remain out, while the trip to Manchester City may come too soon for Harvey Barnes (thigh).

“We hope by [the Carabao Cup final], [Joelinton] will be back fit and available. He is making good progress. “Joe, when he approaches his injury recovery, is very positive, very driven to get back and shave time off the estimated target that he is given, which is a great thing but also we need to control that and make sure that he comes back in a really good place. He is very positive at the moment.” “[Harvey is] not far, he’s doing really well. I am really pleased with how he has looked, so he’s another player that is close to being in contention.” – Eddie Howe

EVERTON

Iliman Ndiaye (knee) limped out of the midweek Merseyside derby and is now set for “weeks” on the sidelines.

“Ili has got a medial ligament injury, it’s not looking great at the moment. We’re probably not sure about how long it’s going to be, we’ll maybe get a bit more on that. It’s certainly going to be a few weeks, anyway.” – David Moyes

Abdoulaye Doucoure will sit out the clash at Selhurst Park, too, after being sent off for two bookable offences on Wednesday.

Armando Broja (ankle), Youssef Chermiti (thigh), Seamus Coleman (calf), Dwight McNeil (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (hamstring) and Orel Mangala (knee) remain on the injury list heading into the trip to Crystal Palace.



