  1. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    What’s the AM v TC swing?

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Salah ahead of moyes by 7 .
      Manager with 2/3 games to play yet.

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Too complex and hard to measure in a GW only

  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    bored with
    dgwk talk
    t/c salah
    a/m boasting
    d*ckheads saying is 150 any good
    booked in for another 10 days away from logging on,ridiculous

    1. Bonus magnet
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Is 149 good?

  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    I looked at the clock when Branthwaite was injured. There was 1.30 left of the 5 mins. It re-started at 95.30 so there should have been only 2 extra mins added on so 7 mins of injury time. Everton scored in the 8th minute of injury time. Why cant officials do basic time keeping?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Owning Moyes

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      13 years on here and still don’t know that it’s “minimum added time” not “exact added time”

  4. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    People keeping slot for 25?

  5. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Really want to sell diaz
    Probably diaz to trossard?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Me too enough is enough

  6. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Soo..Moyes an extra 22 points vs an unexpected Salah 29 pointer, in supposedly tricky fixtures...not bad

  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Even Slot's IRL AssMan got a red!

  8. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    I’m yet to play the AM chip. How do I even see how much managers cost?

    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      It’s on the normal transfer page, there’s a managers tab under the players ones

  9. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Any of the transfers worth it? Or just play the AM chip for DGW? Was planning on AM chip for GW36 , but currently only have TAA , Salah & Rogers for DGW 25.

    A. TAA + Ndiaye> VVD+ Gakpo(-8hit)
    B. TAA+ Ndiaye>Konate+Watkins(-8hit)
    C. Play Slot/Emery AM chip
    D. Save

