The final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park – and the last match of Double Gameweek 24 – takes place this evening.

Everton v Liverpool kicks off at 19:30 GMT.

The big team news concerns two full-backs.

Everton’s Vitalii Mykolenko is able to return after missing Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round match with Bournemouth with a minor calf niggle.

But Trent Alexander-Arnold is only fit enough to be on the bench for the visitors.

After rotating in the FA Cup on Sunday, Arne Slot mostly reverts to the side that defeated Bournemouth 2-0 over a week ago.

The one exception is Conor Bradley in for Alexander-Arnold.

Similarly, David Moyes is able to name the same starting XI that demolished Leicester City in their first Gameweek 24 fixture.

New boy Carlos Alcaraz is on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Doucoure, Lindstrom, Ndiaye, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Harrison, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Sherif, Heath

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.