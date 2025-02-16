Following on from Liverpool’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, two teams who find themselves in the bottom half of the table meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs v Manchester United takes place on Sunday, with kick-off at 16:30 GMT.

Ange Postecoglou makes three changes to his FA Cup starting XI, with Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies and James Maddison coming in for Antonin Kinsky, Archie Gray and Mikey Moore.

In a further boost, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson are back on the bench after recovering from their respective injuries.

Ruben Amorim makes four alterations, meanwhile.

Matthijs de Ligt, Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee start, with Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo making way.

Amad is likely out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an ankle ligament injury.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, Davies, Spence, Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison, Kulusevski, Tel, Son

Subs: Kinsky, Bissouma, Udogie, Gray, Johnson, Odobert, Sarr, Scarlett, Moore

Manchester United XI: Onana, de Ligt, Maguire, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Garnacho, Zirkzee, Hojlund

Subs: Harrison, Lindelof, Heaven, Amass, Kone, Fredricson, Obi, Fletcher, Moorhouse

