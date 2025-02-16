169
  1. MOZIL
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Welback, Mitoma or Kluivert (already own Odango)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Mitoma could be nice

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Double Bournemouth

  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Tel close

  3. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Dango or Kluivert if you were to bring one in next week?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Kluivert I think

    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No brainer.
      Kluivert.

  4. Ask Yourself
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Slot AMers who are you thinking of moving to for next week ?

    1. Fahrad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not moving.

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Keeping it on Slot, not worth a transfer imo

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HWgebUIBqXk

    4. ....
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Straight to Arteta and use his guaranteed points to fulfill my crazy transfers.

    5. Ask Yourself
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Interesting yeah no one inspiring to move to is there, probably best to save FT cheers all

  5. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Genuine question is Bruno the most overrated player in the league?

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Between him and Trent

    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      One of the best and robust m/f's in the prem.

  6. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    It will be nice if Man utd get relegated but that’s a big IF

    1. ....
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Extremely unlikely. At the moment I wouldn't mind it as a fan. Get rid of all sorts of rubbish!

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      They won’t get relegated this season

  7. ....
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    It's Europa League or bust for Man Utd.

    1. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Europa league?! We have 6-pointers coming up against Ipswich and Leicester. Not even joking..

      1. ....
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        Need that champions league cash. We aren't going down mate, not with the state of Leicester Ipswich Southampton.

        1. Sir Matt Bugsby
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Delap and Hutchinson are better than any attacker we have. So is the Ipswich manager.
          Forget Europa league. Needing something is not enough to win it.. besides, Glazers and INEOS deserve to be in this situation.

        2. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Next year if they can earn something selling the dross.

  8. WVA
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Worst United ever if they can’t score against this Spurs side?

  9. putana
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Amad is the only reason they arent in a relegation battle. Wins against southampton and City saved them

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yup

    2. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      If we lose to Ipswich in GW 27, the pressure is on. Bruno will drag us to the required points I guess but we'll be sweating to get to even 40..

  10. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    DCL & Rogers

    To

    Cunha & Mitoma/Minteh

    -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Do it.

    2. ....
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I've took a punt on Amad to Merino.

  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Casemiro YC

    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      That's who I should of done in bet builder, dang.

      1. ....
        • 14 Years
        just now

        He's great at getting yellow cards.

  12. Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Till GW29
    a) Beto
    b) Wissa
    c) Cunha
    d) Marmoush

    Can make 1 transfer like Wissa till 27, then Cunha.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cunha and relax

      1. Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Beto against this ManU is tempting though. You think Cunha against BOU away scores more than Beto in next 2 weeks?

  13. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bit late here but
    Shocking bench for Man Utd
    Take Lindelof out & you'd struggle to identify the team from the remaining subs

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah ready for relegation

    2. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, I said more or less that to my friend about an hour ago.

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      And what second biggest spenders in the last five years?

  14. ....
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Get Kone on for Casemiro.

  15. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Tea lady, ball boy coming on for United second half

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Beckham and Neville

    2. Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can't, they've been laid off in the cuts....will need to stick with the bench they have, which other than Lindloft, have 10mins of professional football between. And that is an actual fact...

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      To be fair watching half time highlights again .. Utd did basically miss two open goals and Vicario made a couple great saves.

  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone know what setup United were playing in that 1st half? 514 setup?

    Seemed like Bruno was drifting RW and leaving Casemiro in the centre on his own.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Or wandering wherever the ball is, still leaving Casemiro

    2. Manani
      • 13 Years
      just now

      everyone will be blaming Casemiro when really it is issue with tactical setup.
      no one in world can play as single midfielder bar maybe Kante

  17. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Need a replacement for Ndiaye, got Isak & Gakpo 9.5 budget.

    Cunha,
    Beto,
    Another?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wissa

  18. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    for next week:

    A. Mbeumo + Cunha + Slot
    B. Rogers + Mateta + (slot replacement)

  19. La Roja
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    *logs in after a while

    Sees Jafoolio

    Log off*

