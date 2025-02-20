87
  1. gomez123
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Stick to the plan Y/N
    Keep Slot AM & use free transfer to do Ndiaye to Wissa
    Would bench Rogers

    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I've had Wissa for 3 weeks and have enjoyed 3 consecutive blanks. I'd look elsewhere

    2. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Look to Cunha over Wissa now for fixtures over next 5.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Cunha instead of Wissa or save FT

  2. Zladan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Just seen Slot AM24+25 still hasn’t matched Salah TC24.

    Ouch.

    1. El Muñeco
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yeah in hindsight definitely would TC Salah.

      Now got to figure out who to use the TC on. Will have to view it at the end of the season how it all worked out but think it will be a big swing

      1. Zladan
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        I think it has to be Isak 32 if you still have it.

        1. Men in green tights
          • 6 Years
          40 mins ago

          That's my plan unless some other decent double turns up in GWK 34

          1. Zladan
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            Surely 34 has to be FH?

            1. Men in green tights
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Depends on who gets through as not using FH in 29 so just an idea .But more than likely will be Isak.

          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Don't you mean GWK33, or GW36 ? GW34 is going to be a blank for many teams and SGW for the rest.

  3. TheBiffas
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Diaz to Kluivert and roll second FT? Bench order ok?

    Sels
    TAA, Gabriel, Kerkez
    Salah, Palmer, Diaz, Elanga
    Isak, Wissa, Wood

    (Fab, Rogers, Hall, RAN)

    2FT 0.2itb

    1. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Rogers over Elanga I’d say. Chelsea are shocking.

      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I thought about it, but Rogers has been rubbish recently and Newcastle's defence is leaky

  4. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    I'll be doing the other move next week, but which should be done this week?

    a) Gakpo -> cunha (rogers bench)
    b) Rogers -> kluivert (gakpo bench)

    1. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A

    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Probably lean towards replacing the player that's a doubt for the weekend and a nailed first bench

      1. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Agree with the others here, particularly if money is tight as I'd imagine Gakpo will be dropping if hes does miss City.

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Gakpo is forecast to drop tonight (-143%) (Cunha projected rise)

  5. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Slot
    Raya ( Fab )
    Robinson VVD Kerkez ( Aina / VDB )
    Mbuemo Salah Palmer Kluivert ( Rogers )
    Wood Isak Delap

    2 FT / 1M ITB

    Thinking of :

    A ) Slot > Glasner ( As im chasing in ML )
    B ) Rogers > Nwaneri
    C ) Rogers, Slot > Nwaneri, Glasner
    D ) Rogers, Slot > Mitoma, Glasner
    E ) Something else ?
    F ) Roll

    And If not selling Rogers, Play :

    1 - Rogers
    2 - Delap

    1. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      F2

  6. Gooner Kebab
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Any Foden owners around..
    Keep or sell for BOU mid?

    Pickford
    TAA, Aina, Robinson
    Salah, Palmer, Foden, Mbeumo
    Isak, Wood, Welbeck
    (Fabs, Rogers, Colwill, 4.0)

  7. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Major benching headache this week. This is currently what it's down as.

    Sels
    Gabriel, TAA, Kerkez,
    Salah, Palmer, Mbuemo, Kluivert,
    Isak, Wissa, Mateta,

    Fabianski, Amad, Munoz, Robinson.
    AM: Slot

    Firstly, do I play either Munoz or Robinson over TAA?

    Secondly, I'm planning on moving Amad to either Nwaneri or Dango. Better for the team, team value and GW29 prep but adds to the headache of benching as who on earth do i bench out of my front 8 this week?

    And lastly, (not particularly benching headache but..) keep Slot or take a hit to go for table bonus? I would have gone for Arteta as safe pick but for a hit I think I'd need to try and aim for the bigger score to compensate for it.

    1. Men in green tights
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Just use your FT on the AM and play Munoz or Robinson instead of TAA

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Play TAA and consider glasner for table bonus or arteta for safety

  8. Sho-kun
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    A) JP > Wissa/Cunha
    B) Slot > Arteta
    C) Save

    1. Wayne Enterprises
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Save

    2. MarcusAurelius
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Slot to Glasner that’s what Iv done haha

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        In Slot I trust... mainly as can't be a***ed to take a hit after last week's hit lol!

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Scuse extra * 🙂

        2. MarcusAurelius
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Haha fair play sir

  9. AppleDunk
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Start TAA (mci) or Hall (NFO)?

    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Trent

  10. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Am I set up OK? Plan is to roll:

    Pickford (Henderson)
    Gabriel / Kerkez / TAA / Robinson (Munoz)
    Dango / Kluivert / Salah / Palmer (Rogers)
    Wood / Isak

    No need to take out Gakpo this week is there, starting 11 should get by ok?

    1. Wayne Enterprises
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dave

      1. Wayne Enterprises
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Save!

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’d play rogers over a 4th defender for sure probably Robinson or TAA

  11. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    As I am getting ird of TAA for gw29 as it is....
    Use ft already this week for:
    Gabriel who, Nfo, MAnU

    Stick with TAA for
    Mci, new, sou
    ?

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Stick becuase those 2 home games after city look nice

  12. Wayne Enterprises
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Roll my FT?

    Pickford
    Robinson Gabriel VdB
    Salah Palmer Dango Kluivert
    Isak Wood

    Valdi Gakpo Konate O’Shea

    1. MarcusAurelius
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Only 10 players in that team

    2. Wayne Enterprises
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Oh yeah!! Mbuemo my other mid!!

      1. MarcusAurelius
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Haha yeah roll FT. Even if you brought Cunha in for Gakpo you’d have a big benching headache

    3. FPL Sanky
      • 1 Year
      just now

      VDB is out mate....read the article

  13. No Kane No Gain
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Play Robinson or TAA this week??

    Gabriel and Huijsen my other defenders

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Seeing plenty Trent benched

    2. Mainoo Magic
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      TAA

  14. FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Great....the one week I needed VDB, he is out....just no luck at all

    Don't have any FT and will have to play one of Colwill or Konate and I don't want to play any.

  15. Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    A'noon all. Is it crazy to cap Kluivert? Just have a feeling city could raise their game and keep pool / mo at bay.

    Ta

    1. MarcusAurelius
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      It would be brave to go against Mo at the moment. They could keep Mbappe out last night

      1. MarcusAurelius
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Couldn’t*

  16. RossoneriHammer
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Nwaneri or Merino?

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nwaneri

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Nwaneri

  17. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Would you start Mykolenko(United at home) over any of this three this week??

    A- TAA(City away)
    B- Robinson(Palace home)
    C- Munoz(Fulham away)

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thankyou mate

  18. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    I have Emery as AM and thinking about changing to Glasner for table bonus

    If I am using my FT to Glasner then I would also likely want to have game against villa on 27 be a table bonus game as well.

    How likely is that game a table bonus game for Glasner?

    If Palace win against Fulham then either Villa has to Win or Draw against Chelsea and Spurs to beat Ipswich or Everton should win +2 goals more than Palace.

    1. MarcusAurelius
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I did Slot to Glasner today so think it’s a good choice. There are a lot of factors to consider like you said to know whether 27 will be a table bonus too. I would say if Palace beat Fulham it’s highly unlikely

    2. MarcusAurelius
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      But then you will have had 18 points minimum from gw26 so who cares haha!

  19. Fuddled FC
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    Chasing...gamble on Captain?

    a) Mbeumo
    b) Isak
    c) Dango
    d) just stick with Salah

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      D

    2. putana
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      mbeumo for sure if chasing

    3. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 5 Years
      just now

      c

  20. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Who to play ??
    A- Castagne CRY (H)
    B- Gvardiol LIV (H)

    1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      a

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A

  21. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    3ft 2.9itb - any ideas on using another transfer or roll?

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Munoz
    Django Kluivert Salah Palmer Schade
    Isak Wood

    Iversen Gakpo* Castagne Oshea

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rolll

  22. FootballRookie
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    I already have Salah, Palmer, Kluveirt, Elanga in Mid... What to do with Rogers?

    1) Keep
    2) Sell for Mbeumbo
    3) Sell for someone else?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

  23. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Team GTG?!

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Robinson Kerkez
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert
    Isak Wood

    Stolar Rogers Munoz Ndiaye

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      just now

      All good to go there I reckon bud!

      I have this sneaky feeling Trent will make it 2 in 2 against City

  24. Sfowl123
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    One FT, assistant manager active:

    a) Slot to Glasner or someone else?
    b) Gordon to Nwaneri/Mbuemo ahead of the blank?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      b Mbeumo

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

  25. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Tough captain choice this week?

    A. Kluivert
    B. Cunha
    C. Salah
    D. Isak
    E. Mbuemo
    F. Wissa

    Thanks

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm not thinking too much about it and just going with Salah

      1. MarcusAurelius
        • 9 Years
        just now

        This

  26. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sels Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Hall Myko Greaves
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Martinelli
    Isak Gakpo Wood
    3fts, 0 itb

    I'm thinking of Martinelli, Fabianski to Dango, Flekken.

    A) Gakpo to Cunha (bench Rogers)
    B) Roll 3rd ft

    1. vova
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      wouldn't use a transfer to get rid of Fab since Sels has a game in GW29

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I see what you mean, but Sels has Newcastle, Arsenal and City before then

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    3. MarcusAurelius
      • 9 Years
      just now

      What about Fab to Kepa?

