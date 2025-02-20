FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 25

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 25, another high-scoring double.

For the first time ever, over three million chips were active. These included over two million Assistant Manager chips, where 901,000+ were activated in Gameweek 25 and 1.1m in Gameweek 24.

Over 636,000 Triple Captain chips were also played, with nearly 97 per cent of them backing Mohamed Salah (£13.7m). He became the first player in Premier League history to both score and assist in ten different games within a season.

We report on the latest news about Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues and many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Gideon Moss leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d).

TOP OF THE WORLD

It puts Gideon fourth in the world, only 12 points behind current number one Max Littleproud. He triple-captained Salah in Double Gameweek 24 but has not used any other chips apart from Wildcard number one.

The overall top three each played their Assistant Manager chip in Gameweek 24 but Max activated his Triple Captain chip earlier, The Elite have already used a Free Hit and Charlie has used his Free Hit, Triple Captain and second Wildcard.

Max has a higher team value than the others.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Abinav C is on top for a third successive week and sixth time this season in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. He sits 76th overall

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 25 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 83 after hits, with 30 teams to be removed.

It means that 253 are going through to Gameweek 26. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics.

Christy Stephenson and Allister Rees were the joint highest Gameweek 25 scorers. The former has had two top 6k finishes, gaining double-digits from captain Salah, assistant manager Arne Slot (£1.5m), Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m).

Whereas the latter’s hauls came from triple captain Salah, Watkins and Luis Diaz (£7.5m).

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a sixth successive week and 11th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, increasing his lead to six points.

The highest scorers in these head-to-head leagues are Jamie Record (League 8 Division 90) and Adam Harriott in (League 9 Division 38), with 66 points out of a possible 75.

See Lord’s monthly roundup for a detailed report on how the rest of the Head-to-Head Leagues stood after Gameweek 24.

MODS & CONS

George Gavin sets the pace for a second successive week and eighth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He is up to 6,371st overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Haythem IlBanney leads for a third successive week and 10th time this season in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Back to Abinav C, sitting in the number one spot for a seventh successive week and 12th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56).

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Rasmus Kraglund Bagge (Salarrivederci) leads for a ninth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and ranks 3,084th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa remains ahead for a 17th week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is 512th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables leads for the 18th week in a row and 19th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is top of the pile for a 14th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2021/22 FPL Champion Jamie Pigott leads for a sixth successive week and seventh time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Time for some more Abinav C, who is in first place for a 14th successive week and 17th time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Anoop K leads for a third week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Leonard Leong is at the summit for a 15th week in my Opening Day League and is now 236th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Whereas Huss E and Rauqeeb Imtiaz are the joint leaders of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6). Both are 1,222nd overall, while Huss came 4,503rd in 2021/22 and Rauqeeb finished 5,679th last season.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Charles Richter (Werkself) is top of the charts for a ninth successive week and 12th time this season in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and is now 4,070th overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has slipped to 136th in its own league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Amr Thabet has regained the lead in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs). Having previously led after Gameweeks 22 and 23, this team has risen to 222nd overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Finally, Henri W is the name in front of my January to May League (code rwy735) for a fifth week. He has risen from 44k to 1,834th in the six Gameweeks since the beginning of January.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.