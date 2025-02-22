526
526 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Muñoz, Mbeumo, Cunha and Wood my favourite players in my team lately. The likes of Gabriel and Palmer I really don’t want them any longer. Have to keep Palmer for Southampton + Leicester but after that he is gone.

    Is Gabriel > Cucurella not much better?

    Open Controls
    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Keep Gabriel, Sell Palmer in 29

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I've got Salah + 10 plodders

      Open Controls
  2. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Can i search for a FPL player by name? Or do I need to know their player ID?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Weak Become Stalkers!

      Open Controls
    2. AnytimeScorer
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      https://www.fplbot.app/search?q=&page=0&type=all

      Open Controls
  3. One for All
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Pickford
    Aina, Van Dijk, Gabriel
    Salah, Mbeumo, Palmer, Kluivert
    Cunha, Isak, Wood

    Vald, Rogers, Hall, Greaves

    1FT 1.9 ITB

    Rogers> Bowen

    Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
  4. Sterling Archer
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Not a single return so far! Herzeler 12 pointer has softened the damage.

    Open Controls
  5. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    How much % of the top100k or top10k has used the manager chip?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      73.74% of the top 10k have used it

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  6. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Glasner AM 20pts today and playing at home vs Villa with table bonus.

    TC24 Salah + AM25 Emery+Glasner Couldnt have gone much better, for now

    Open Controls
    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Pity the previous weeks were garbage

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Wait, Palace playing at home is now a good fixture now? Oh how the narrative changes so swiftly.

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        No we have won two at home all season, we have lost 3 away all season. That is the narrative.

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          and we had one win in our first 13 games, which oddly enough was at home.

          Open Controls
  7. Sarri-ball
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    My first week am on Glasner went well

    Would you swap pereira V Fulham

    Or keep Glasner now also table bonus.

    Open Controls
    1. Sarri-ball
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      But prob more difficult game

      Open Controls
    2. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Definitely keep, 1ft not worth using on such a sideways move. After all, its a Premierleague, both could lose

      Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Depends on GW29 strategy

      Open Controls
  8. Juventusfan4life
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Rogers to Neto for next two Game.

      Chelsea Vs South Hampton and Leicester

      Yah or Nah

      Open Controls
      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
    • have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Why is FPL review telling me to get Gabriel. What is this garbage.

      Open Controls
    • Mighty Duck
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        So, AM have brought me 44 pts.
        GW 24 Moyes 22
        GW 25,26 Emery 22

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Have to take it. I was the same

          Stupid chip that shouldn’t be in the game though

          Open Controls
          1. Mighty Duck
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Agree

              Open Controls
          2. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            Consensus when chip was first announced was that anything over 40 points is a win

            Open Controls
        2. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Rogers & wood to Mitoma and Wissa has gone pretty well against all advice so far

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Wood is basically an FPL Deathstar. You better hide! The lasers are powering up.

            Open Controls
        3. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Everyone is a bit mad at Bournemouth. But, I am pretty confident that Kluivert will randomly haul in one of these games soon. Hopefully not this week, might bench him.

          Open Controls
          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Can’t read anything into today with that red card.

            Open Controls
            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Yea, people are getting carried away. They shouldn't have gone triple Cherries anyway.

              Kerkez is expelled to my bench next week, and probably bench Kluivert too if I get Bowen in.

              Open Controls
        4. SAUCY SALAH
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Why does Kluivert keep getting subbed early when he’s clearly best on the pitch?
          Fitness issue? Wasn’t getting subbed when he was hauling so think there’s a link there

          Open Controls
          1. Postman Ty
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            He wasn't even nailed in the 11 before Christmas, at best he was being subbed at 60 consistently. A few goals from outside the box doesn't necessarily mean he's earned a permanent spot.

            Open Controls
        5. Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          1 FT and 3.6 ITB. On track to have 11 starters in BGW29 without FH

          A - Wissa > Cunha
          B - Amad > Mbeumo
          C - Roll

          Pickford
          Gabriel - TAA - Munoz
          Salah - Palmer - Kluivert - Dango
          Isak - Wood - Wissa

          Dubravka - Milenkovic - Amad - O'Shea

          Open Controls
          1. David Parkinson
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            B looks more important.

            Open Controls
        6. Stranger Mings
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          How many points does cunha get v FUL? 4 + 2 plus 3 bps so 9?

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            At least probably. Can see Wolves beating Fulham.

            Open Controls
            1. Stranger Mings
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Hard to ignore him even for -4

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Taking out Isak?

                Open Controls
                1. Stranger Mings
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  Yeh

                  Open Controls
        7. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          AM 27.
          Arteta to ? Need to get rid of the clown tonight

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            I hate the chip though. Preferably a TB pick

            Open Controls
        8. theshazly
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Bench one :

          1 ) Nwaneri
          2 ) Kluivert

          Open Controls
        9. Juventusfan4life
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Is Neto from Chelsea worth a punt.

            A. Playing up top
            B. South Hampton and Leicester up next
            C. No blank gameweek.

            Open Controls
          • Postman Ty
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            7 blanks and a Bruno goal, what a week.

            Open Controls
          • Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            as a matter of interest what is everyones lowest score of the season

            here is mine GW8, The Salah to Haaland switch

            https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3768340/event/8

            Open Controls
            1. Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              sorry 20 points before raging out Haaland to Salah. One GW after WC lol

              Open Controls
              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                sorry 20 points before raging out Haaland to Salah one week later (gw10). One GW after WC lol

                Open Controls
            2. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              39 in GW8, had 4 other bad weeks where I was low or mid 40s.

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                You 20 is quite special. You have a unique set of skills.

                Open Controls
          • Juventusfan4life
              24 mins ago

              Is Neto from Chelsea worth a punt?

              A. Playing up top
              B. South Hampton and Leicester up next
              C. No blank gameweek.

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                14 mins ago

                Don't sell, don't buy.

                Simple.

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.