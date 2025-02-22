There’s one more Premier League fixture to come today: Aston Villa v Chelsea, which kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

Unai Emery makes four changes to his side following the midweek draw with Liverpool.

One of those alterations is enforced as loanee Axel Disasi can’t face his parent club.

Marcus Rashford, Lucas Digne and Andres Garcia drop to the bench, meanwhile.

Ezri Konsa is back from injury to replace Disasi at the heart of the defence.

Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen and Jacob Ramsey also get promotions to the starting XI.

Leon Bailey returns from a brief lay-off and takes his place among the hosts’ substitutes.

As for the Blues, there’s just one change from the 3-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Noni Madueke is out with a hamstring issue but interestingly it’s Reece James, and not Jadon Sancho, who takes his place.

That may signal a formation change for the visitors.

Chelsea won the reverse fixture of today’s game 3-0 back in December, with Cole Palmer delivering a 14-point haul.

Two of the four most-sold players of Gameweek 26 feature in this evening’s fixture: Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

The pair were transferred out by over 700,000 managers combined ahead of Friday’s deadline.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, McGinn, Tielemans, Asensio, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Zych, Rashford, Digne, Garcia, Malen, Bogarde, Bailey, Jimoh.

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, James, Chalobah, Colwill, Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Cucurella, Palmer, Nkunku, Neto.

Subs: Sanchez, Adarabioyo, Sancho, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Acheampong, Amougou, Samuels-Smith, Mheuka.

