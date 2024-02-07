We’ve got all the early team and injury news for Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides following last weekend’s action.

It’ll be further tweaked after tonight’s FA Cup replays if any fresh injuries occur.

The pre-match press conferences, which will take place on Thursday and Friday, will ultimately tell us how many of these yellow flags we have to seriously worry about.

We’ll have round-ups from both days’ pressers ahead of the upcoming FPL deadline, so make sure to check back then.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

Until then, here’s what we know.

MANCHESTER CITY V EVERTON

Pep Guardiola was in the enviable and rare position of having all of his squad fit and available for selection in Gameweek 23.

No obvious fitness concerns emerged from Monday’s win at Brentford, either.

As for Everton, they were without Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), Amadou Onana (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin) and Andre Gomes (calf) for the draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Danjuma looks set to remain out, as Sean Dyche said his injury was still “settling down”.

But Doucoure had been in light training ahead of Gameweek 23 and Onana was described as “touch and go”, so there is the chance that one or both of those midfield options could be nearing a return.

Ben Godfrey only had cramp when being forced off against Spurs.

LIVERPOOL V BURNLEY

The big team news question of the week is whether Mohamed Salah (hamstring) is going to be fit for Gameweek 24.

He was doing some light jogging as of January 31, which suggests he isn’t too far from a comeback.

This week, the winger has posted social media updates of himself in his home gym and at the club’s training centre.

Jurgen Klopp may also have been hinting in last Tuesday’s press conference that Salah may be nearing a return in Gameweek 24:

“Mo is not ready for this game [Gameweek 22], not ready for the next game [Gameweek 23]…. so, he’s injured. A muscle injury takes time. It could have been much worse but he’s not available at the moment, he’s just doing his rehab.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking last Tuesday ahead of the Chelsea game

Pep Lijnders’ fitness update on January 23, in which he estimated a 3-4 week absence for the Egyptian, would suggest it’ll be a close run thing for the visit of Burnley this weekend.

Aside from Salah, Wataru Endo is back from international duty and Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone) could be involved after a recent return to training.

Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Ben Doak (knee) and Joel Matip (knee) remain sidelined, however, while Ibrahima Konate is banned.

Reports suggest Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) could also be out for four weeks but this has yet to be ratified by Liverpool.

Luca Koleosho (knee) and Nathan Redmond (leg) are long-term absentees for the Clarets.

Last week, boss Vincent Kompany enigmatically hinted that one of Jordan Beyer (muscle), Charlie Taylor (shoulder) or Hannes Delcroix (unspecified) was a “maybe” for Gameweek 23. In the end, none of them appeared in the matchday squad.

FULHAM V BOURNEMOUTH

Issa Diop and Raul Jimenez are still expected to be sidelined by hamstring issues, while Harry Wilson (shoulder) will remain absent for another week or two at the very least.

Jimenez could be out for another month if reports this week are to be believed.

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey are also still away on international duty.

Armando Broja will have to be assessed after suffering a knock on his Fulham debut, meanwhile.

The good news is that Tosin Adarabioyo is expected to be fit after suffering only a minor issue against Burnley.

Adama Traore (hamstring) has been sighted back in training recently so he shouldn’t be too far away.

Bournemouth are again expected to be without Max Aarons (hamstring), James Hill (ankle), Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Ryan Fredericks (calf).

Philip Billing begins a three-match ban, too, following his dismissal against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 23.

LUTON TOWN V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Luton’s Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Tom Lockyer (health) are long-term absentees.

Mads Andersen (calf) is the only other name on the Hatters’ injury list, with his return date unknown.

New signing Daiki Hashioka could be involved in the squad for the first time after being given a week to settle in following his move from Belgium.

The Blades should have Ivo Grbic back available after he missed Gameweek 23 because of a concussion.

Oli McBurnie (calf) wasn’t risked for the chastening defeat to Aston Villa to give him the best chance possible of being fit for this one.

Max Lowe (muscle) and George Baldock (unspecified issue) should be close to a return based on recovery timelines their manager previously set, while Rhian Brewster returns from suspension.

Chris Basham (leg) and John Egan (leg) remain sidelined.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

The Lilywhites could be handed a double boost this weekend as Son Heung-min and Yves Bissouma return from international duty.

Their countries have been knocked out of the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) respectively.

Son was in action on Tuesday afternoon so should have ample time to return for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, although to what extent he’ll be involved is another question.

Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Manor Solomon (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) all missed the draw with Everton, with the latest updates on that trio awaited.

Solly March (knee) and Julio Enciso (knee) remain on the Brighton treatment table, while Simon Adingra is still away at AFCON.

Kaoru Mitoma returns from international duty with Japan, however, while Roberto De Zerbi said last Friday that Joel Veltman (knee) was “very close” to featuring and just days away.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS V BRENTFORD

We’re not aware of any fitness concerns for Wolves after their excellent win at Stamford Bridge.

They could even have Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee–chan back to make it a fully available squad, as the pair’s involvement in their respective international competitions has now ended.

The Bees will still be without the injured Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kevin Schade (muscle) and Rico Henry (knee).

Yoane Wissa and Frank Onyeka remain away on international duty, too.

Saman Ghoddos could be back after Iran’s elimination from the Asian Cup but it’ll be a tight turnaround as he was last in action for his country on Wednesday afternoon.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V NEWCASTLE UNITED

Ibrahim Sangaré, Willy Boly and Ola Aina all remain on international duty but Cheikhou Kouyaté has returned from Senegal having been granted extra time to stay in his homeland on compassionate grounds.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s cup clash with Bristol City, head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said that Chris Wood (hamstring) would be out for “some time”.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (knock) and Divock Origi (muscle) returned to the Forest squad against the Robins in midweek.

Joelinton (quad), Sandro Tonali (ban), Nick Pope (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back) and Matt Targett (hamstring) remain out for Newcastle.

Alexander Isak (groin), Jamaal Lascelles (calf) and Joe Willock (Achilles) were all said to be “close” to returns by assistant boss Jason Tindall last week but failed to feature against Luton Town in the eight-goal thriller on Tyneside.

The big team news talking point is, of course, Anthony Gordon.

The winger was taken off at half-time of the draw with the Hatters after twisting his ankle, later being spotted on crutches and in a protective boot.

Gordon was then sighted the following day without the boot but still on crutches.

In terms of trustworthy sources (ie not NUFC360), journalist Craig Hope suggests the issue isn’t too serious but added that it is unknown how long Gordon will be out.

The 22% owned midfielder wasn’t sighted in Wednesday’s training gallery, not that that’s always a reliable barometer for availability.

WEST HAM UNITED V ARSENAL

Michail Antonio (knee) is getting closer to a return and is back on the grass ahead of Sunday’s game, having been out since November.

Lucas Paqueta (calf) should be back within the fortnight, in a further boost to the Hammers.

As for Arsenal, Thomas Partey (muscle) is expected to remain out after suffering a setback ahead of the win over Liverpool.

Jurrien Timber (knee) also won’t feature, although the news is relatively good on him as he has been named in Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League squad – suggesting he’s got a part to play before the end of the campaign.

A further boost is the likely availability of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is back from international duty after Japan’s elimination from the Asian Cup.

There were three fresh concerns from the weekend.

Gabriel Jesus missed out with a knee injury that is only expected to keep him out for “days”, while Oleksandr Zinchenko was withdrawn after feeling discomfort in his calf.

Bukayo Saka “should be fine” according to boss Mikel Arteta, having taken a knock in the excellent win over Liverpool.

The winger was pictured on the exercise bikes alongside several other first-teamers in Wednesday’s training ground gallery, with the second string on the grass.

ASTON VILLA V MANCHESTER UNITED

Unai Emery confirmed on Tuesday that Ezra Konsa would be out for three to four weeks with the knee injury he sustained in Saturday’s win over Sheffield United.

He joins Lucas Digne (hamstring), Jhon Duran (hamstring), Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) on the sidelines for Wednesday’s cup tie with Chelsea.

In more positive news, Pau Torres (ankle) and Nicolo Zaniolo (minor unknown issue) returned to the matchday squad in midweek.

“He [Konsa] is injured. He has a knee sprain and he is going to be not available for three or four weeks more or less. The other players are out for tomorrow.

“Lucas Digne is progressing well but is out. Pau Torres has trained with the group and he will be on the bench.” – Unai Emery

Lisandro Martinez has joined Anthony Martial (groin) on the sidelines for Manchester United after being ruled out for eight weeks with the knee injury he picked up in Gameweek 23.

Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Mason Mount (calf) are training individually but are not thought to be close to a return.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (leg) is the next United player expected back from injury.

CRYSTAL PALACE V CHELSEA

There’s been a double injury blow in the last week with the news that Michael Olise (hamstring) and Eberechi Eze (hamstring) are set for further spells on the sidelines.

Eze missed out on Gameweek 23 and scans show a “tear” in his muscle. The suggestions on Wednesday are that he’ll be out for two to three weeks.

Olise, meanwhile, lasted just 11 minutes of a second-half substitute appearance against Brighton before limping off.

Media reports this week say he could be out for at least two months.

There are also concerns over Marc Guehi (knee) after he limped out of El Gatwickico, while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi added to the Eagles’ injury woes after picking up an issue while playing for the under-21s in midweek.

Cheick Doucoure (Achilles) and Rob Holding (ankle) remain long-term absentees, too.

Joel Ward (hamstring) should be back available, however.

Romeo Lavia (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Marc Cucurella (knee), and Wesley Fofana (knee) are all still on the sidelines for the Blues.

Some other players are moving closer to a return, however.

The regular Chelsea injury bulletin, delivered ahead of the midweek cup tie against Aston Villa, said that Robert Sanchez (knee) has made a “partial” return to training.

Levi Colwill (tendon), meanwhile, is “beginning the reconditioning phase”, which is the last step before a return to training.

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) has rejoined training over the last couple of weeks but Mauricio Pochettino said last Friday that the Blues were waiting on “permission” from the medical team before he made a competitive comeback.