  1. Eastman
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Dub Areola
    Porro TAA Estu Gabriel Taylor
    Gordon Saka Foden Palmer Son
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Really at a loss what to do. Have 2 ft’s.(0 itb) Saved Son this long but thinking
    TAA Son Solanke > VVD KDB Darwin -4????

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Have you considered WC? After tonight it's become very viable.

      You can get maximum potential from 25, 26 and 28 if you WC now. And it's quite easy to fill in the gaps for 29 without blowing FH too.

  2. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is Cash likely to play 25+26?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not sure who else they have at RB with Konsa out.

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Just wanted to be sure after tonight's result

    2. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Konsa out 3-4 weeks...probably will.

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Gonna BB with Pau and Cash in 25

  3. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Was looking at areola to kaminski - 4 ....not sure worth it now areola plays on 29....

    When kaminski has his 2 doubles, the dubravka / areola combo has Bournemouth and Burnley....feels a bit marginal

    1. Eastman
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I don’t think it’s worth it

    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Quality of doubles > quantity of doubles.

      I don't see Kaminski scoring well enough to justify getting him for a hit, especially if Areola plays every GW.

      Doughty is a different answer though.

  4. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    When are people going to TC? I think 25 is still on cards but wait and see of course at this point (Haaland and Salah fitness).

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      just now

      28 on Solanke

  5. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    West Ham Villa in gw29...sweet. miles better than Arsenal Chelsea imo.

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Definitely agree. No need to FH now

      1. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Luton Forest also goes in and it's party time.

        1. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          Wolves vs Bournemouth too 😉

          1. GF - FFS Dead Zone c9xzl0
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Oh I really really hope so.

  6. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Darwin or this Adebayo fella?

  7. MikeLowrey
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts on moving Trent to be able to get Foden or KDB (only have Haaland)

    A) TAA & Gordon to VVD & Foden
    B) TAA & Saka to VVD & KDB
    C) Porro, Gordon & Saka to Van Hecke, Rodri & KDB (-4)

    Was looking at moving Solanke to either Darwin or Toney but unsure on Darwin's fitness + Solanke has the upcoming double

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm probably doing the hokey cokey with Darwin and Solanke.

      Out of those options I'd go A

  8. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is there a transfer planner spreadsheet or tool? The blanks and doubles and who i will won’t have are confusing he’ll out of me

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      fpl.team

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Challenge is that none of these GW29 fixtures are officially cancelled, as all the PL teams could lose their next round tie and play that weekend. So most planners tend to reflect that all the games are still on

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        FPL Team app has the option to select Planet FPL projected fixtures for potential blanks and doubles

  9. ggfussball
      11 mins ago

      Garnacho or Hee Chan?

      1. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Wolves

      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        i know the goal return says otherwise, but Garnacho at RW doesnt carry that much goal threat, hes more likely to hit the byline and look for a cross. hwang plays mostly striker

    • Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Any chance Haaland rises tonight?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Not according to the algorithms

        But given there is no real algorithm, just the office intern, a blindfold and a giant dartboard with all the players names on, who knows?

    • TeddiPonza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      How do you like this transfer plan?

      24: Watkins to Darwin
      25: Saka to De Bruyne for a hit (probably downgrading Porro/Estu or Gordon to Garnacho)
      26: Get Watkins back for Darwin (maybe for a hit, depends on who I downgrade in 25)

      THanks

    • OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is this good WC ?
      Neto ( Dubravka)
      Senesi Virgil Moreno Doughty Branthwaite
      Salah Foden KDB Jota Chukwuemeka
      Adebyo Haaland Solanke

    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gusto 12 pointer mudded

    • Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      1. Watkins > Toney > Solanke over the next 4GWs, or
      2. just keep Watkins through the doubles & blanks and do Alvarez > Solanke in time for 28?

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        2

