  goriuanx
    13 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Assuming FH29, what would be your front 3 on a WC?

    LC1
      9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Do we even know the fixtures yet?

      Biggsy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Two confirmed. One more will be confirmed this week based on the outcome of Chelsea Vs Villa replay

      goriuanx
        13 Years
        1 hour ago

        29 fixtures don't matter for those committing to FH that week

        LC1
          9 Years
          1 min ago

          Ah, sorry mate. Misread the question entirely.

          If I were WCing now I'd have Haaland, Darwin and Watkins most probably.

          Darwin out for Solanke if Bou double in a few weeks.

    CONNERS
      5 Years
      52 mins ago

      With the aim of taking no hits in 26, my front 3 would be Haaland, Watkins & Cunha if WCing now.

    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haaland
      Cunha
      Watkins if you can afford him, or Adebayo possibly?

  El_Matador
    12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Even though I have benefitted from the Gabriel no assist (he is stuck on my bench and my rivals who played him now have a -1) I don't like the decision.

    What would happen if his long ball went through Alisson and VVD and trickled into the goal? Would he not get the goal, as they made the error?

    It doesn't sit right with me

    No Professionals
      6 Years
      48 mins ago

      It felt wrong. The pass was aimed for him. The pressure he put on them caused the error.

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      28 mins ago

      It needs an explanation. There must have been an applied logic, which I don't believe is correct, but someone has thought about it and made a decision so why not share it?

      thegame983
        7 Years
        21 mins ago

        the ball hit Alison. If he competently missed it and Marti ran through and scored it would be an assist

        El_Matador
          12 Years
          18 mins ago

          Did it? I've only seen a handful of replays but none were conclusive of Alisson touching it. I'll take another look later on.

          thegame983
            7 Years
            14 mins ago

            It's a harsh non assist no doubt, but Alison's touch basically meant the ball fell perfectly at Marti's feet.

            As far as I can see sofascore (who use opta) have no assist for the goal.

            Biggsy
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 Years
              12 mins ago

              To be honest, if that's the logic then fair enough. But I couldn't see a conclusive touch

  Bruno Commando
    9 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Who is most nailed City defender?

    rjcv177
      8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Ederson

      rjcv177
        8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Walker was. Today we will see if it was a rest or a problem.
        I always fancy ale to do well

        Bruno Commando
          9 Years
          just now

          I fancy Ake and Walker as well, and yes, let's see what happens with Walker later.

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      48 mins ago

      Obligatory "are you sure you want an expensive 2 pointer who isn't actually nailed because no one is for City"

      Bruno Commando
        9 Years
        45 mins ago

        I certainly hope it will not be a 2 x 2-pointer for the City defenders! Pool having DGW26 is def making planning very annoying...

        Biggsy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          37 mins ago

          No City defender has more than 5 clean sheets. I can see Toney bagging one and for all their woes, Chelsea can probably get one (got 4 last time they played City).

  rjcv177
    8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Is haaland a no brainer over kdb.
    I might have to settle for only one, and form wise kdb looks ahead of the striker.

    I could get KdB, jota, Darwin for dgw25.
    If go haaland i cant afford all these boys

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      49 mins ago

      It's tough. His EO could be over 200% if enough people put the TC chip on him so any haul is going to hurt.

      But I see your point. I went KDB this week and don't really like the compromises needed to get Haaland in as well, plus leaves me light on 'Pool

      rjcv177
        8 Years
        just now

        Thkx. Haaland needs to brace to Steam bonus from the ginger

    CONNERS
      5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Assuming he's back to playing 60+mins, Haaland's EO will likely be >200% in the DGW.

    CONNERS
      5 Years
      48 mins ago

      ha, too slow

  Atimis
    7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Strongly considering moving from Foden TAA to KDB Jota, maybe even adding Darwin, which would require 2 hits across 2 weeks, thoughts?

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I have a move which does Foden to Jota, Trent to someone cheap (pretty much anyone who isn't Trippier) and frees the funds for Haaland (already have KDB) which is basically the same and I am sorely tempted.

      Does it score at least 4 more? I think so because Foden probably less effective, more minutes risk and I am not feeling confident on Trent playing enough in the double to justify his premium price

      CRAZY TRAIN
        12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Assume '...anyone who isn't Tripper' means you already have him?

        Biggsy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          1 min ago

          No, the moves leave me just short of affording Trent to Trippier, but with enough to buy anyone else

      Atimis
        7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah my thoughts exactly, cheers

  FPL ZB
    Has Moderation Rights
    6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Sat here with exact cash to move Gordon and Bowen to Richarlison and Jota. Worth pulling the handle tonight?

    Calculated Risks
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      43 mins ago

      If you can cover them both blanking in 26

      FPL ZB
        Has Moderation Rights
        6 Years
        just now

        Great point, didn’t even think of that. Might have to get KDB somehow instead.

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      43 mins ago

      How does it leave you for the blank?

  Qaiss
    8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Haaland is back

    Calculated Risks
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      27 mins ago

      He was back last week...I assume you mean he starts then?

      Qaiss
        8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yeah, fplmaineroad tweeted it. Don’t think he’d have said that if he was benched

    Debauchy
      10 Years
      26 mins ago

      So is Saka

      Qaiss
        8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Let’s hope his second half of the season is a strong one this time. We need him firing

        Debauchy
          10 Years
          12 mins ago

          For sure , fingers crossed essential players stay fit until the end .
          Looking at you Saliba and now Rice too.

  Calculated Risks
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Got Foden, KDB, Haaland, Trent, Toney, Doughty for double 25 and 5 blanking in 26 after I shift Colwill out this week.
    Whilst I'd love a Pool attacker I don't think it's viable really with them blanking and used my FH earlier in season.
    My question then is are my 6 doublers enough?

    No Professionals
      6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      yeah

    Debauchy
      10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yep I will settle for 6 too

      Debauchy
        10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Though I will have 1 Liverpool attacker also

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Whilst I feel I might end up with Jota (and have Trent whom I might sell), I can't help but think the Liverpool double is going to be a red herring. Klopp wants to beat Chelsea. Yes he also wants to win the league and Luton are not an easy prospect, but I can still see rests, especially for the ones recently / due back from injury

      Biggsy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        40 mins ago

        So in answer, I'd probably be comfortable in your situation

    WVA
      7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I only have Haaland Foden Trent

      No Professionals
        6 Years
        58 mins ago

        same, but have 3 transfers between now and 25. the issue will be taking hits for anymore, especially when they blank in 26.

        WVA
          7 Years
          50 mins ago

          I have 3 transfers too, I'd like KDB and Toney

    Calculated Risks
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Thanks guys, think I will have to settle, will just be hairy watching the Livers games but my other players should make up for it

  No Professionals
    6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Salah being out for DGW25 makes life so much easier

    Calculated Risks
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      It really does if true. Best laid plans will be up in the air if he is

    WVA
      7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Haha I'm not sure he is though!

      No Professionals
        6 Years
        29 mins ago

        yeah, I'm not saying he is

    Debauchy
      10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      If he's on the bench gw 24 then yeah is a dilemma but surely will have restricted minutes over 25 regardless , then blanks in 26.

      No Professionals
        6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        if not captaining in the double then probably worth just going Darwin/Jota

        Debauchy
          10 Years
          11 mins ago

          My thinking too

      WVA
        7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Same as all the other Pool attackers, restricted minutes and blank

  CoracAld2831
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Please order these Liverpool assets in order of importance regarding DGW25:

    A: Salah
    B: Jota
    C: TAA
    D: Darwin
    E: Diaz
    F: Van Dijk
    G: Alisson
    H: Bradley

    CoracAld2831
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      "I" is your own suggestion.

    WVA
      7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Pot luck, TAA has been trash

    Boss Hogg
      14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      If Salah is 100% fit then he is top.
      I'd put Darwin above Trent.
      Otherwise, the order you have is my order of preference.

    Debauchy
      10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A is not a choice currently so B or D , seems I may be forced due to value constraints to go for D for Donkey .

    Biggsy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      59 mins

      B or D best options. Don't think any of the others are going to play enough to make getting them in worth it. Remember, Liverpool play same number of games over 25 and 26 as most other teams. Don't get too blinkered by the DGW

      1. Debauchy
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        This

    6. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      G
      F
      C B E
      D
      H
      A

      Currently...

  11. Sospeter
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is fh appropriate this gameweek,i need 3 liverpool and city assets currently i have kdb,foden and haaland

    1. Debauchy
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      This is gw 24 so really no need for a FH , far more valuable in other GWs . If you only have 1 Free then rather take a hit if you want 2 Liverpool this week.
      Many only going in with 2 Liverpool in 25 due to a blank in 26

    2. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Absolutely not

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      No, better opportunities later for FH. And you don’t need 3 Liverpool.

    4. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      I'll start Jota and Trent and bench the latter for a week. Not investing any more than that.

  12. WVA
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    WTF, am I reading that right? KDB has gone from 10.2 to 10.8 after playing 90 minutes of football?

    1. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Salah money.

    2. R.C
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Haaland from 10.9 to 11.2 after playing 19 minutes

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        Lol that's cheap for Haaland, wish I got him then

      2. Debauchy
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Get innnnn

      3. Debauchy
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        But yeah 13.9 to 14.2. after 19 minutes is simply ridiculous.
        FGS FPL can't you do anything right.

        1. Debauchy
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          When he sat at 14 for so long with very high ownership and regularly hauling.

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            It's just a manual override because of soft pricing.

            Kane going, injuries and international tournaments.

            FPL messed up basically and when Haaland was out it was obvious.

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      So much for Rishi controlling inflation

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        Tax cuts already cancelled

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Best price rise for minutes played in FPL history!

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Crazy

    5. You S-Núñez Y…
        4 mins ago

        Saw earlier comments today that ‘game shouldn’t be played with fomo’ but price changes reflect otherwise (a non-KDB owner) 😀

    6. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      52 mins ago

      Chances of a full Foden rest seems pretty low right? Garnacho's 16 points from the bench are starring at me 🙁

      1. Debauchy
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Same situation mate , hoping but no expectations.

      2. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        49 mins ago

        Full Foden? Is that his past tense name?

        1. Eightball
          • 3 Years
          just now

          As in a full rest and not just a benching where he comes on for 20 minutes. That's the worst of both worlds.

      3. WVA
        • 7 Years
        48 mins ago

        Foden will return 100% so don't worry too much

    7. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      Any news on Alvarez not traveling? Rival in my work league on the windup? haha

      1. Debauchy
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Damn , if true means Foden surely starts to deny us Garnacho benchers.

      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Only news I've seen is FPLMaineRoad tweeting that Haaland starts

        1. Debauchy
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          Let's hope so , haul needed.

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          https://twitter.com/FPLMaineRoad/status/1754536843725382095?t=wIMgGiDfq6e22g7mEW4KdA&s=19

      3. JBG
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        If that's true I will get Saka in, won't mind that tbh.

        1. El_Matador
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Nice, steady 5 from Diaz for me. Still not seen anythng concrete to say he is out

      4. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        FPL summed up in a nutshell. The day you want a Man City player not to show up they all do...

    8. WVA
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Would you bother getting any more City or Pool players? 2FT, 0ITB.

      Can't afford KDB now he's had the greatest price rise in FPL history. Would have to downgrade Solanke or Martinez to 'upgrade' Bowen to Jota?

      Martinez
      TAA Trippier Udogie
      Saka Richarlison Foden Palmer
      Haaland Watkins Solanke
      Turner Bowen Gabriel Taylor

      1. You S-Núñez Y…
          7 mins ago

          Some doublers ended up being single GW-ers when I went bonkers getting the doublers in last season. Your team looks strong

          1. WVA
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah we get easily sucked in to DGW players, people going nuts for Luton players and they blank the following week!

      2. how now brown cow
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        March fixture changes announced at 5.30pm apparently.

      3. Jet5605
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        G2G with Solanke as first sub assuming City players stay fit?

        Raya
        Gabriel - Konsa - Trent
        Foden - Richarlison - Palmer - Jota - Saka
        Haaland - Watkins

        Areola - Solanke - Gusto - Branthwait

      4. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Going to be a long evening without Haaland .

      5. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        So Haaland is starting tonight at 103% EO...

        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 10 Years
          just now

          The lowest it will go ever again

      6. HashAttack
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Could be tempted to BB gw25, though shame most of the fixtures are away
        Dubravka (BOU), Garnacho (lut), Moreno (ful), Estu (shu)

        Starting 11 could be 8 players with dgw
        Alisson
        Trent, Doughty, Porro
        Saka, KDB, Foden, D Jota
        Watkins, Adebayo, Haaland

        1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Estu may not even start

      7. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Cunha with BRE, tot, SHU, new, FUL

        At 5.7m looks like a yes for me.

        Are you getting him in too?

        1. HashAttack
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Got him penned in as a gw26 replacement for Morris / Adebayo

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            The home fixtures look good and he's certainly been competitive away too with Wolves.

      8. Jet5605
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        If Foden blanks tonight and isn't involved much is it worth doing Foden & Trent > KDB & Daughty next week for a -4?

      9. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Haaland, Alvarez, Foden abd KDB all rumoured to start...

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          By who?

        2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Any news on Walker ??

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            In the rumoured lineup

            1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Fingers crossed

        3. boombaba
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Who’s abd?

      10. Lord of Ings
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        I think all of Alvarez Kdb Foden Haaland start tbh.
        Haaland starts, pretty sure Kdb will as well because he was off at 70
        Only doubt in my mind is if Bernardo or Alvarez is starting. Foden just can’t be benched, who else can provide width on the right side?
        Not ideal fpl wise though

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Doku, Bernardo or Foden could play on the right

      11. You S-Núñez Y…
          15 mins ago

          Thanks for good article. Sad news for sure about Conor Bradley’s dad.

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          March TV schedule to be released today.

          Could we potentially see DGW28 Bournemouth v Luton...

