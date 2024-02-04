30
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Best there City players for the next 5 gws?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Three

    2. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      I don’t think there are three outfield players but KDB Haaland and Ederson

      1. Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ederson :0

  2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anyone here able to beat 27pts?

    1. Wolverine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yes I got 65

    2. The Big Fella
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Barely but yes - sorry Nate

    3. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Only just! 39 pts, Gross & Branthwaite benched!
      Haaland Captain tomorrow with Foden & KDB, so a lot riding on that game! Praying for a Foden no show also.

      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        38 and just KDB but he’s my captain

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          KDB should definitely return

          1. The Big Fella
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            I thought the same thing last game too and just got an assist 😆

  3. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    You know the drill gents:
    1) Estupiñan and Gusto
    2) Gomes and a yet to be determined up to 4.7m defender

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      I’d say 2, think I may remove Estu, seems he’s not really nailed as we assumed

      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        Yeah but I just look at those fixtures and think it may be good to keep him a bit longer. Also, not any great options standing out to me in defence that I can replace him with up to 4.7m (or at any price for that matter)

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          22 mins ago

          Yeah I hear ya, not many options that dip below that price range is there, if I did get rid then it would be for Trippier/TAA, but now I don’t think I have to remove Estu as I’ll likely do Solanke > Cunha, then can keep him and maybe upgrade Branthwaite/Baldock.

          It is a tough one though, wish Estu was more affirmed.

          1. The Big Fella
            • 7 Years
            20 mins ago

            I think he is nailed but was benched as punishment for last GW. I may stick Gusto in for now (on a WC) and then think about it later in the week. I can always change until Saturday

            1. RICICLE
              • 1 Year
              18 mins ago

              Ohhhh you’re wildcarding? FH’ing in 26?
              Yeah can always chop and change, got ages yet to tinker 🙂

              1. The Big Fella
                • 7 Years
                15 mins ago

                Yeah my team is in tatters and Haaland rising, Gordon injury and a few players having lost their first team status (archer, Livramento etc) means I have no bench as I didn’t sell Salah or Son. Basically, I am losing OR and I can’t get 11 sure starters out.

                No - I will FH for one of the big doubles I can still get 11 out on my current WC for 26

                1. Fellaini's Fro
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  If WC24, BB25, roll through 26, I'd probably go for something similar

                  Flekken Kaminski (lol)
                  Trent Trip MCI Doughty vanHeck

                  I think Jota is non negotiable so 3 blankers there. You could have a couple more and navigate 26 with ft.

            2. Fellaini's Fro
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Hope you are right about Estu. I am thinking I will bench and hold for shu (a) GW25 bench boost

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gomes? The Wolves mid?

      1. The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        I meant Gomez - the Liverpool defender

        1. Fellaini's Fro
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Would be worried about how Robbos return affects him

          1. The Big Fella
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah this is a concern I just want to see if I can keep him for Burnley and then I will get rid

  4. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Keep Foden or get Neto before price rise?

    I currently have Jota and Foden.
    Eventually Jota will become Salah and right now I can move Foden to Neto and still have money for Jota to Salah.

    If I wait, I'll have to do Foden to someone like Garnacho to afford Salah

    1. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      what city do you have?

      I don't think foden is necessarily a sell unless you need to make room

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd rather see Foden tomorrow and how he looks with Haaland + KDB in the side
      Tbh I think Garnacho is a great option anyway, after this week LUT, FUL, MCI, EVE, SHU (tbc), BRE, CHE is a decent run for him and his value is insane

  5. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Saka -> Jota

    Yes or no?

    1. melvinmbabazi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      no

  6. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Best way to bring in Halland?

    2FT & £6.5 itb

    Ederson
    Trippier TAA Porro
    Saka Foden Palmer Jota Bailey
    Solanke Alvarez

    Dubravka Estu Archer Colwill

    Cheers

