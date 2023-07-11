There are tonnes of useful information and tools for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers on our comprehensive pre-season page, one of which is the pre-season minutes tracker.

With friendlies now underway, there will of course be regular match report round-ups on the site.

But those who want to identify under-the-radar stars, check recoveries of the previously injured or discover the tactical intentions of top-flight managers will benefit by looking further into the data.

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can check each player’s pre-season minutes in the embedded spreadsheet below, alongside the usual range of stats and tools that help FPL managers be at their very best.

You can sign up here for the new campaign – once aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for life, so long as you don’t cancel.