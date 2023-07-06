21
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Of the players who were not on my radar before price changes, BrunoF the only one who now is.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Yep, couldn't agree more (beard).

    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Botman and Nkunku too.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Ironically, neither had a price change but I see what you mean.

  2. Sad Ken
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Anyone give me a £4.5m starting midfielder?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Not really.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I wouldn't feel comfortable doing that.

    2. FPLEnjoyer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Might as well just wait for the game to launch mate. You’ll know everyone’s price then

      1. Noooisy
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Game is launched.

    3. Santi MMT
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      McAtee from ManCity looks good if he gets a loan move back to Sheffield

  3. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    It isn't as difficult to have Haaland + Salah as I thought it would be.

    1. Noooisy
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Yeah and the team does look decent. Would be easier if there was a cheap forward option.

    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Basically means dropping one of Trent, Bruno, or Saka to a min cost player.

  4. ★Kuntheman★
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    I really want Evan Ferguson to nail down a starting spot, he would be incredible value at 6.0.

    It’s a tough one with Joao Pedro, Welbeck, and Undav also waiting in the wings and De Zerbi being very rotation heavy.

  5. 3 A
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Time for price change. Where is Raga Bolly?

    Kane to 8.5.

  6. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Work in progress beard team:

    Alisson
    Mings Shaw Saliba James
    Salah Martinelli BrunoF Mbeumo
    Jesus Mitrovic

    Sanchez Nkunku Billing Henry

    There are a couple of sneaky Arsenal goatees in there, they may or may not survive. We shall see.
    Are there any other beard-gems I may have missed?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Oli McBurnie (SHU) - £5.5M fwd if you need money elsewhere

  7. Santi MMT
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    i will stay on this draft for quite a while until mid pre season games. quite happy with that.

    Pickford
    Shaw Estu Zinchenko
    Salah Saka Mount Mbeumo Encisco
    Haaland Jesus

    Virginia Adebayo Badiashile Bell
    0.5 itb

  8. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Am I the only one that currently prefers Kane to Salah as the second big hitter after Haaland?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Am I crazy to answer this post?

  9. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Have gone for 2 x 5.0m mids to make up the five:

    1. Soucek - hope to regain some 20/21 season form

    2. Garnacho - could be a break out season and he'll be on the bench most weeks, so hopefully some jammy points, when most needed

