Here we look at the biggest and most eye-catching player price rises and falls of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2023/24.

We’ll ask if those who have crept up in price are now worth the additional outlay, while also trying to locate the potential bargains that have dropped in value.

We have only covered players who went up or down by £1.5m+ in this article and have included data taken from our Premium Members Area.

BIGGEST PRICE RISES

MARCUS RASHFORD

2022/23 price: £6.5m

£6.5m 2023/24 price: £9.0m

£9.0m Price rise: £2.5m

£2.5m FPL position: Midfielder

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has been priced up at £9.0m after recording a career-high 205 points in 2022/23.

Starting at a cost of just £6.5m last season, he racked up a whopping 17 goals and seven assists under Erik ten Hag, making a mockery of his initial price tag, so a substantial rise was inevitable.

Sometimes used up front in 2022/23, he remains a midfielder as expected, with only 15 of his 35 league appearances seeing him lead the line from kick-off or upon his introduction as a substitute.

Rashford’s output at Old Trafford was particularly strong. In home matches last season, he returned 143 points, a total only bettered by Erling Haaland.

That’s important, too, with Man Utd hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest in the first three Gameweeks of 2023/24.

The climb from £6.5m to £9.0m feels entirely justified, ensuring he’ll be a hugely popular pick come August.

ERLING HAALAND

2022/23 price: £11.5m

£11.5m 2023/24 price: £14.0m

£14.0m Price rise: £2.5m

£2.5m FPL position: Forward

Erling Haaland joins Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie and Cristiano Ronaldo in the £14.0m club, the most any player has started an FPL season at.

The Norwegian broke the all-time Premier League goals record in a phenomenal first campaign in England, with his 36 strikes including a run of three consecutive home hat-tricks. He also supplied nine assists and, as a result, was the top-scoring FPL player on 272 points.

It suggests he’ll be worth every penny of his new price tag, with Manchester City’s kind early schedule a further reason to invest.

The treble winners’ season gets underway with a trip to newly-promoted Burnley, with fixtures against Sheffield United, Fulham, West Ham United, Nott’m Forest and Wolves to follow before October.

It took 10 matches for Haaland to return his first blank last season, meaning most FPL managers won’t want to go without him in 2023/24.

MARTIN ODEGAARD / GABRIEL MARTINELLI

2022/23 price: £6.5m / £6.0m

£6.5m / £6.0m 2023/24 price: £8.5m / £8.0m

£8.5m / £8.0m Price rise: £2.0m / £2.0m

£2.0m / £2.0m FPL position: Midfielder / Midfielder

Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli had superb 2022/23 seasons at Arsenal, both finishing among the top-five scoring midfielders in FPL, resulting in £2.0m jumps.

The duo will now set FPL managers back £8.5m and £8.0m respectively, although that still feels very reasonable given their previous.

Despite starting from a deeper position, Odegaard scored 15 goals and assisted eight others in 2022/23, as he reached 212 points. As for Martinelli, it was a breakout season for the Brazilian, who also found the net 15 times. He actually beat Odegaard for assists (nine) but the playmaker had far more bonus points.

Even accounting for their substantial price rises, they’ll be popular Gameweek 1 picks, given Arsenal’s kind opening run of fixtures.

FPL managers now face a real dilemma who to own from Arsenal’s midfield in 2023/24, with Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) also competing for a place in our squads, something we’ll dive into in much greater detail in a forthcoming Premium Members piece.

KIERAN TRIPPIER

2022/23 price: £5.0m

£5.0m 2023/24 price: £6.5m

£6.5m Price rise: £1.5m

£1.5m FPL position: Defender

Kieran Trippier was comfortably FPL’s top-scoring defender in 2022/23, claiming 198 points, so it’s no surprise he’s risen by £1.5m.

The England right-back started all 38 of Newcastle United’s matches, with a goal and nine assists complementing 16 clean sheets and 39 bonus points, which ensured he stayed embedded in the FPL template for much of the campaign.

A chance-creating machine, Trippier’s 110 key passes was only beaten by Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes, while his 24 big chances created ranked fourth among all players.

Still, the Magpies’ early fixtures might put off potential suitors, with Eddie Howe’s troops facing a tough first five matches, all of which are against sides who finished in the top nine in 2022/23.

There is a much cheaper route into Newcastle’s defence, too, with Sven Botman priced up at £4.5m, so a lot of managers won’t find space for Trippier in Gameweek 1.

KAORU MITOMA / SOLLY MARCH

2022/23 price: £5.0m / £5.0m

£5.0m / £5.0m 2023/24 price: £6.5m / £6.5m

£6.5m / £6.5m Price rise: £1.5m / £1.5m

£1.5m / £1.5m FPL position: Midfielder / Midfielder

Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March will both cost FPL managers £1.5m more than last season after solid campaigns.

It means they are part of a competitive £6.5m bracket, which also includes the likes of Eberechi Eze and Bryan Mbeumo.

Mitoma captured the imagination of football fans all over the country when he burst onto the scene in Gameweek 14 last season. From that point onwards, he registered seven goals and eight assists, averaging 5.3 points per start. That’s despite failing to score in any of his final 12 Premier League appearances.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival transformed March into a goalscoring winger. He was also a key creator, ranking first among teammates for big chances created after the World Cup.

Despite their price rises, they’ll be popular Gameweek 1 picks, with Brighton and Hove Albion set to meet Luton Town, Wolves and West Ham in the first three Gameweeks. After that, however, expect their ownership levels to drop off.

BIGGEST PRICE DROPS

SON HEUNG-MIN

2022/23 price: £12.0m

£12.0m 2023/24 price: £9.0m

£9.0m Price drop: £3.0m

£3.0m FPL position: Midfielder

A huge drop in price of £3.0m might just bring Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min back onto the Fantasy radar, after a hugely disappointing campaign.

Coming off the back of a 23-goal season, when he shared the Golden Boot with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, he started 2022/23 at his highest-ever opening price of £12.0m.

However, 22 of his 33 starts ended in blanks, as the South Korean produced only 10 goals, six assists and 152 points.

The drop for Son is therefore understandable, but the appointment of Ange Postecoglou – who is expected to deploy an attacking 4-3-3 formation – and the addition of playmaker James Maddison might just revive his appeal, particularly with teammate Harry Kane rising to £12.5m.

Should Kane depart and Son inherit penalty-taking duties, expect interest to pick up greatly from Gameweek 3 onwards, when Spurs start an appealing run of fixtures against Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Richarlison is another Spurs player to fall and will now cost just £7.0m, down from £8.5m in 2022/23. He is also listed as a midfielder. Should Kane move on, there could be more opportunities for the Brazil international to impress.

RAHEEM STERLING

2022/23 price: £10.0m

£10.0m 2023/24 price: £7.0m

£7.0m Price drop: £3.0m

£3.0m FPL position: Midfielder

Raheem Sterling was still at Manchester City when FPL priced up him at £10.0m last season, with the winger failing to impress after his move to Chelsea.

He managed only six goals and four assists in 28 appearances, claiming 101 points, which has seen his 2023/24 price tumble to just £7.0m, meaning he is the joint-biggest faller this summer.

It’s a stinging drop, but there’ll be hope among Fantasy managers that there is a bargain to be had, and that he can have a similar impact to Rashford in 2022/23 after his fall.

A bit like Son, a new manager could potentially make all the difference, with Mauricio Pochettino taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine has certainly been handed a platform to hit the ground running, too. In the first eight Gameweeks, Chelsea sit top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture, with their run from Luton Town onwards particularly appealing.

If Sterling can get back to his best under Pochettino, and it’s a big if, he’ll offer incredible value across the season.

BRUNO FERNANDES

2022/23 price: £10.0m

£10.0m 2023/24 price: £8.5m

£8.5m Price drop: £1.5m

£1.5m FPL position: Midfielder

After being somewhat overshadowed by teammate Marcus Rashford in 2022/23, Bruno Fernandes will start the new season at just £8.5m.

That’s despite registering 176 points last term, courtesy of eight goals, nine assists and 23 bonus in 37 starts.

He also led the way for chances created in the top flight and finished on more points than in 2021/22, so there is understandably a feeling in the community that he has been under-priced.

It’s also likely he’ll be on penalties, so Fernandes could easily become one of the best buys in FPL in 2023/24, given that he’s a minute’s machine and very rarely gets rested.

There is a slight concern Mason Mount’s arrival could push him a bit deeper, which we’ll need to monitor in pre-season, but even then, Man Utd’s favourable start, with Wolves and Nott’m Forest at home in the first three Gameweeks, will see him pick up plenty of interest.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

2022/23 price: £12.0m

£12.0m 2023/24 price: £10.5m

£10.5m Price drop: £1.5m

£1.5m FPL position: Midfielder

Kevin De Bruyne has dropped £1.5m from his 2022/23 starting price and is now £3.5m cheaper than teammate Erling Haaland.

His 18 Premier League assists last season was by far the most in the top flight, as he ended with the best rate of chances created (every 24.7 minute) as well as setting up 32 big chances.

However, minutes are a bit of a concern, having been rotated fairly often by Pep Guardiola in the final weeks of 2022/23, while a reported hamstring tear could rule him out of the start of the season.

That’s likely to deter early investment, but he’ll no doubt come back onto the Fantasy radar as a differential pick once back.

OTHER FPL PRICE DROPS

There are other midfielders and forwards who fell in excess of £1.0m which we’ll touch on here.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has dropped £2.0m after another injury-hit campaign and will now cost Fantasy managers just £6.0m, making him one of the cheaper starting forwards on offer. He scored just two goals in 2022/23 but could become an important player under Sean Dyche next season provided he can prove his fitness.

Elsewhere, Jarrod Bowen is down to a much more enticing £7.0m but faces a tough start, with West Ham facing Chelsea, Brighton, Man City and Liverpool in their first six matches. Teammate Michail Antonio has also dropped £1.5m and will now cost just £6.0m.

It’s a little early to write off Darwin Nunez but he was too wasteful and never really nailed down a place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI last season, averaging just 3.4 points per match. Still, having dropped £1.5m to £7.5m, he is a bit more appealing, but it’ll probably take an injury to one of Liverpool’s key attackers for him to become a Gameweek 1 option, given the competition for starting spots across Klopp’s frontline.