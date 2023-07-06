34
Best £4.0m FPL defenders for 2023/24

It’s that time of the year again when we commence our exhaustive trawl through the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price list – and we begin with the best £4.0m defenders.

We start here for a reason.

While nothing has changed with the FPL rules, chips and scoring system, there’s been a bit of a shift in the pricing structure.

Usually, we’re scrabbling round for one or two £4.0m playing FPL defenders at best. A lot of the time, these budget gems – such as John Lundstram, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tino Livramento – only announce themselves during pre-season.

But this year, perhaps to counter price rises for the likes of Erling Haaland (£14.0m), the games-makers have made it much easier to find £4.0m options with strong chances of game-time.

BEST £4.0M DEFENDERS: THE PROMOTED TEAMS

All of the stand-out picks in the £4.0m bracket, at present, come from the three newly promoted clubs.

A quarter of the 56 defenders currently in FPL’s reduced-to-clear aisle ply their trade for Burnley, Luton Town or Sheffield United:

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

34 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    Wonder what price Haaland would have to be to not be in 80% of squads? Or is it more about the prices of everyone else?

    1. DantheManinaPan
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      When I saw him at 14 it did make me wonder how strong you could get without him, but then I saw how easy it was to get an excellent team with him in there so it's not a consideration anymore

    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      I think even at 15 or 16m he'd be in 90% of squads, but it would kill off Salah and anyone over 9m

    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      He'd be in everyone's squad no matter what, no other trustworthy premium's if Kane leaves

    4. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      16-17m this is a price when I would remotely consider to build a squad without him

  2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Hall of Shame is welcoming all players: b84jwh

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Great imaginary prizes:

      1. Guaranteed knighthood
      2. Free jousting stick
      3. Prominent position at Round Table
      4. Second crack at post-tourney feasting buffet
      5. Personalised helm (not great helm but)!

      1. Our Man Charlie
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        With a smorgasbord of prizes like this , it would be rude not to partake

    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Are any qualifications needed in order to be worthy of entering into thine Hall of Shame?
      I don't expect to be joining, but it would be interesting to know.

      1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        All are welcome to enter the Tourney! The tourney was originally the brainchild of one of the more popular Mods so I would be very surprised if you didn’t join! Tis certainly better than being forced to play Soare! Huzzah!

    3. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Sounds like my kind of league!

    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      It's an honour to join this league. Cheers! and good luck.

    5. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Im in. Hope to join you in the protection of the poor and the weak, my Lord.

  3. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Really useful article, thanks Neale.

    Beckenbeyer is an awesome nickname.

  4. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    When there are brilliant known options at £4.5m, and it's easy to get a good squad because it's so cheap does the £4m def actually matter?

    I'm considering going for 3x £4.5m which I will rotate, should be able to get a good home fixture every week.

    1. Calculated Risks
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Depends how you set up your team. Either way, we should have varied teams apart from everyone having Haaland

    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Just to name a few Botman / Pinnock / Tarkowski / Ream / Semedo / Cash / Cresswell (does he still start?)

    3. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm torn between three 4.5s or 5.5 - 4.0 - 4.0. The latter leaves me flexible to potentially important players like Chilwell.

      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes me too. Need to have a look and think

    4. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      It matters if you want to park him at the end of your bench and invest an extra 0.5 in your starting XI.
      Personally, I've heeded Neale's tip and am rotating Bell with Tarkowski (for today, anyway).

  5. Calculated Risks
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    I said it yesterday, but I don't think the variety of 4 mill options is JUST to enable people to have Haaland. The increased cheap options mean people have more choices and we have more varied benches rather than everyone having the same 4.0 mill Def and 4.5 mid. I personally like the look of two 4 mill Defs and a 5 mill mid for my bench

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      When everyone owns a £4m it can mess with the algorithm so they end up dropping price (despite never playing in anybody's team) and then they're £3.9m and you're stuck with them. It never typically matters, but it is annoying!

    2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Are you going to say it tomorrow?

  6. Rohirrims
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    After last season's heroics by the 4.5 midfielders this season's 4.5 offering seems like a post apocalyptic waste land.

    Feel it may be better to punt on a 5.0 and then move down when a good option emerges.

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think there's more value in £4.5m defenders.

      Would rather bring one of them in than a £4.5m Mid. So have your £4.5m as fodder and rotate in defenders when needed.

    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think a lot of people (maybe the majority) will go 5 across midfield with 6.5 being the cheapest. The cheap benchies will be defenders and forwards.

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Where were no obvious candidates when the game was released this time last year either.

    4. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Give it time. Might be a loan move for someone like Amad, who played well in the Championship.

  7. Limbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Anyone know where you can manage your FFS subscription? Can;t see it in members area or profile...?

    1. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Got it:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/profiles/%5Busername%5D#/edit/account

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Clicking Edit Profile on your grav privides you with a renewal date and the option to cancel if that helps.

  8. WVA
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Where are we are with the Brighton keepers?

    Steele
    TAA Shaw Gabriel
    Bruno Saka Son Mitoma Mbeumo
    Haaland Gakpo/Nkunku

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Currently have Vergruggen. Assume he would be first choice.

      I imagine I'll end up with either him or Flekken.

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        They're both 4.5. We'll know who's first choice by the time the season starts

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      They just signed Verbruggen from Anderlecht for 16m. Think he will probably be 1st choice but just guessing at this point

