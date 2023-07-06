Best £4.0m FPL defenders for 2023/24

It’s that time of the year again when we commence our exhaustive trawl through the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price list – and we begin with the best £4.0m defenders.

We start here for a reason.

While nothing has changed with the FPL rules, chips and scoring system, there’s been a bit of a shift in the pricing structure.

Usually, we’re scrabbling round for one or two £4.0m playing FPL defenders at best. A lot of the time, these budget gems – such as John Lundstram, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tino Livramento – only announce themselves during pre-season.

But this year, perhaps to counter price rises for the likes of Erling Haaland (£14.0m), the games-makers have made it much easier to find £4.0m options with strong chances of game-time.

BEST £4.0M DEFENDERS: THE PROMOTED TEAMS

All of the stand-out picks in the £4.0m bracket, at present, come from the three newly promoted clubs.

A quarter of the 56 defenders currently in FPL’s reduced-to-clear aisle ply their trade for Burnley, Luton Town or Sheffield United:

