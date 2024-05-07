112
How to play UEFA Euro 2024 Fantasy: Rules, chips, scoring + subs

The official 2024 European Championships’ Fantasy game has launched nice and early, allowing managers to start drafting their squads.

And Fantasy Football Scout will be the home of Euro 2024 this summer.

From the summer tournament’s curtain-raising clash between Germany and Scotland on June 14, you can read about every game right the way through until the final.

We will cover every Euro 2024 match in the form of Scout Notes.

And we will have detailed breakdowns of every participating nation in the build-up to Euro 2024 too, picking out their key creators, goalscorers and defensive rocks from qualifying as well as predicting their most likely starting XIs.

But first: a guide to the official Fantasy game.

HOW DOES THE EURO 2024 FANTASY GAME WORK?

READ THE EURO 2024 RULES IN FULL

There are seven Euro 2024 matchdays (the equivalent of Gameweeks) in total. These correspond to the three rounds of games in the group stage, plus the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

As in FPL, you select two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards on a budget of €100.0m. That figure rises to €105.0m from the knockout stages onwards.

There is a limit on how many players you can select from one national team. This changes as the tournament progresses.

  • For the group stage, you can pick a maximum of three players from the same team
  • For the round of 16, you can pick a maximum of four players from the same team
  • For the quarter-finals, you can pick a maximum of five players from the same team
  • For the semi-finals, you can pick a maximum of six players from the same team
  • For the final, you can pick a maximum of eight players from the same team

CAPTAINS AND SUBSTITUTIONS

Euro 2024 Fantasy Rules

Like the UEFA Champions League Fantasy offering, the Euro 2024 Fantasy game allows managers to change captains throughout a matchday and make substitutions.

After all the matches on a single calendar day have finished and before the next matches within that matchday kick off, you can:

 Sub out a maximum of four players (unless they’ve been sent off), and replace them with any of your subs whose teams are yet to play within the matchday. Any players you sub out will score zero points for that matchday.

 Change your captain to another player from your squad whose team are yet to play. Your original captain’s double-points bonus will be lost, and your new captain’s score for that matchday will be doubled.

TRANSFERS

PhaseNumber of free transfers
Before tournament startsUnlimited
During group stage2 per matchday
Before round of 16Unlimited
Before quarter-finals3
Before semi-finals4
Before final5

For every transfer you make beyond your quota of free transfers, you’ll have four points deducted from your points total.

HOW DO PLAYERS SCORE POINTS?

There are several similarities between FPL scoring and the points on offer at Euro 2024.

The key differences include additional points for long-range goals, ball recoveries and winning penalties.

There’s also a deduction of one point for conceding a spot-kick.

The Player of the Match award takes the place of bonus points.

ActionPoints
All players
Appearance1
60 mins on pitch2 (in total)
Goal from outside the box1
Assist3
Every three balls recovered1
Player of the Match award3
Winning a penalty*2
Conceding a penalty*-1
Missing a penalty-2
Yellow card-1
Red card-3
Own goal-2
Goalkeepers
Scoring a goal6
Saving a penalty5
Clean sheet**4
Every 3 saves1
Every 2 goals conceded-1
Defenders
Scoring a goal6
Clean sheet**4
Every 2 goals conceded-1
Midfielders
Scoring a goal5
Clean sheet**1
Forwards
Scoring a goal4

*When a penalty is awarded for handball, no points are awarded or deducted.
**Points only awarded when the player plays at least 60 minutes.

WHO GETS THE ASSIST?

Euro 2024 Fantasy Rules

A player gets points for an assist whenever he plays the final pass, cross, header or shot which leads to a goal. This also applies to set plays (corners, free-kicks and throw-ins).

It must be deemed an intentional pass to count as an assist. Miscontrolled touches or other unintentional passes that go straight to a team-mate are not counted.

If the attacking player’s pass takes a small deflection which doesn’t significantly change the direction of the pass, it will still be given as an assist.

Players also get points for an assist if a goal is scored on the rebound when they’ve shot against the post, bar, goalkeeper or defender.

They’ll also get points for an assist when their pass, shot or cross leads to an own goal. Players that win a penalty won’t get points for an assist – instead, they’ll get two points for winning the penalty.

Only one player can get points for an assist for any one goal.

When a goal is scored from a solo run or dribble, no player will be credited with the assist.

ARE THERE ANY CHIPS?

Euro 2024 Fantasy Rules

Euro 2024 Fantasy managers will have access to two chips during the tournament, the Wildcard and Limitless chip.

Wildcard

The Wildcard gives you the chance to change your squad as much as you like. When you play it you can make free unlimited transfers, and any players you transfer in will stay in your squad once that matchday has finished.

The normal rules for automatic substitutions, manual substitutions and captain changes still apply when playing your Wildcard, as well as formation constraints and the number of players you can pick from one team.

If you’ve already made transfers ahead of a matchday and you then play your Wildcard, the transfers you’ve made previously will be cancelled, along with any points deductions. To play your Wildcard, select ‘Activate wildcard’ and then confirm the transfers you’d like to make. This chip can be used only once. Once you’ve played it, it can’t be cancelled.

Limitless

Limitless gives you the chance to change your squad for one matchday only. When you play it, you get unlimited free transfers for that matchday with no budget restrictions. Once the matchday has finished, your squad will return to how it was before you played Limitless.

The normal rules for automatic substitutions, manual substitutions and captain changes still apply when playing Limitless, as well as formation constraints and the number of players you can pick from one team.

If you’ve already made transfers ahead of a matchday and you then play Limitless, the transfers you’ve made previously will be cancelled, along with any points deductions.

To play your Limitless, select ‘Activate Limitless’ and then confirm the transfers you’d like to make.

This chip can be used only once. Once you’ve played it, it can’t be cancelled.

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

You can join the Fantasy Football Scout Euro 2024 mini-league by clicking here or using this code: veGr6F.

