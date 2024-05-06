In not far off five weeks’ time, the 2024 UEFA European Championship will get underway in Germany.

While nothing has launched yet, there’ll almost certainly be a Fantasy game or two to accompany the summer tournament.

The official UEFA Fantasy game has been the main one that we have covered in the past. They seem to be in the process of revamping their pages ahead of the game’s relaunch.

It has historically been quite similar to UCL Fantasy, with the ability to make substitutions and captaincy changes in between matchdays. We await any potential rule changes for 2024, of course.

Whatever Fantasy game comes our way, we will cover it in as much depth as possible.

Part of that coverage will be the usual team-by-team guides on all competing 24 nations in Euro 2024.

While we’ll be spending the post-season brushing up on Georgia’s wing-back system, Albania’s watertight defence in qualification and everything in between, we’d love to hear from any of our readers who are fans of the countries taking part, are based in any of these nations and/or have a smattering of knowledge about the teams involved.

This is something we did for the World Cup in 2022, indeed.

If you’re keen, fill in the short form below and select your country of choice. All teams bar England are available as an option.

If we follow up on your submission (and there is a chance that we may be oversubscribed for some of the more well-known/best-supported nations), we’ll send over a small number of questions – things like players to watch out for and a predicted line-up – closer to the start of the tournament in mid-June.

Loading…



