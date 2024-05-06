10
  1. cescpistols111
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any more changes for GW37 BB? 0FT, 0.6 ITB.

    Onana Petrovic
    Pedro Porro Gabriel Gvardiol Ait-Nouri Gusto
    Son Saka Foden Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Isak Solanke

    1. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Humm. Saka -> Bruno? Shame no space for Jackson.

  2. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Petrovic
    White Gabriel Branthwaite
    Son Foden Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Isak Jackson

    (Onana Garnacho Schar* Van Hecke*)
    1FT & 5.9m

    Garnacho, Schar & Van Hecke -8 to

    A) KDB, Porro & Livra (No cash for Gordon to Havertz GW38)
    B) Bruno, Gvardiol & Burn/Romero
    C) Bruno, Porro & Livra
    D) Richarlison, Gvardiol & Porro
    E) Schar & Van Hecke to Gvardiol & Porro -4 (Keep Garnacho)

    Thoughts?

    1. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Between B and D for me

  3. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    What do we think my opponent will do for BB37 this is his team.

    Pickford
    Braithwaite Stones Gabriel
    Son Diaz Palmer Foden Gordon
    Haaland Isak

    Bench: Kellegher Solanke RAN Taylor

    He's got 2FT so expect him to use that for Kellegher and Taylor. Then he might do Diaz to Richarlison/Bruno but I'm scared he might also do Solanke to Jackson since I don't own him (I'm already tripled up)

  4. Catastrophe
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which of these are worth a hit, chaps? (BB-DGW FEVER!)

    A) Havertz -> Bruno*
    B) Saka -> Gordon/Richarlison*
    C) Richards (wol) -> Burn/Cucurella/Dalot*
    D) Areola (LUT) -> Onana*
    E) Munoz (wol) -> Porro*

    Currently on A & B (-8)

    Cheers!!

    1. GoonerSteve
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldn’t lose the Arsenal boys necessarily. Home to Everton gw38.

      1. Catastrophe
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yeah bit of a risk, they have been great for me. I'll get Saka back in GW38.

  5. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    G2g? No BB.

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Branthwaite, Burn
    Foden, KDB, Palmer, Son
    Haaland (c), Isak, Jackson
    (Neto, Saka, Saliba, Munoz)

    Feels wrong benching Saka but I fancied a punt on Jackson this week.

  6. Catastrophe
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Looks good. Nothing worth a hit.

