FPL 2023/24 is live

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is live for the 2023/24 season and managers can now set their squads up for the new campaign.

The launch comes after three days of price reveals in which 116 Premier League players were priced up across all 20 top-flight clubs.

We’ll round up the pick of the newly released prices in an article later.

If you’re new to FPL, head over to our beginner’s guides.

FPL 2023/24: ANY RULE CHANGES?

Everything of note in FPL seems to have remained the same.

The chips are as they were (two Wildcards, one Free Hit, one Bench Boost and one Triple Captain).

The first Wildcard will be available from the start of the season until the Gameweek 20 deadline on Saturday 30 December.

There are, of course, none of the bonus unlimited transfers that we were granted in 2022/23 following the World Cup.

The scoring system appears to be identical, with the Gameweek deadlines remaining at 90 minutes prior to the first kick-off.

We’ve yet to see what the promised ‘new format’ is.

LIVE VIDEO REACTION

YOUR FPL ESSENTIALS FOR 2023/24

If you’ve been taking a well-earned break from all things FPL over the summer, welcome back. If you’ve stayed with us through the lean, Fantasy-less weeks, thanks for your dedication!

The FPL planning for Gameweek 1 starts in earnest here and we’ve got all the tools and articles you need to help with your pre-season preparation.

PRE-SEASON TAB

Speaking of pre-season, our dedicated page lists the dates and scores of all the summer friendlies and who has been racking up the goals and assists.

We’ll have Scout Notes on all of these friendlies, to see if we can unearth the next John Lundstram ahead of Gameweek 1.

The Pre-Season Guide also documents all the transfers ins and outs, as well as chronicling all the content we’ve created for each team so far.

Our Pre-Season Minutes Tracker, a benefit of Premium Membership, will soon be live to document the minutes played in these warm-up matches.

NEW SIGNINGS ASSESSED

There have been some high-profile transfers already taking place this summer and we are documenting them all on our Transfers page. The biggest moves will get their own dedicated Scout Reports, while we’ll also cover every other noteworthy incoming transfer in our regular round-up.

SEASON TICKER

Our Season Ticker can help you sort by opponent difficulty to spot those upcoming fixture swings, while you can also find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Arsenal, for example, are top of our Season Ticker over the first six Gameweeks of 2023/24 – but there are some tough games ahead for Nottingham Forest.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add your own to customise your experience.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools will both be live for the new season on Friday, allowing you to see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score and which players you should bench.

COMPARE PLAYER AND TEAM STATS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS

Want to do your own research into the next FPL gem for 2023/24?

From goal threat to expected data, we’ve got hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers to help with FPL team planning.

Stuck between potential transfer targets for the upcoming Gameweek? You can compare two players or teams head-to-head, with over 100 key statistics and graphics to study side by side.