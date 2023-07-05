336
Tips July 5

FPL 2023/24 is live

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is live for the 2023/24 season and managers can now set their squads up for the new campaign.

The launch comes after three days of price reveals in which 116 Premier League players were priced up across all 20 top-flight clubs.

We’ll round up the pick of the newly released prices in an article later.

If you’re new to FPL, head over to our beginner’s guides.

FPL is live: What's new for 2023/24

FPL 2023/24: ANY RULE CHANGES?

Everything of note in FPL seems to have remained the same.

The chips are as they were (two Wildcards, one Free Hit, one Bench Boost and one Triple Captain).

The first Wildcard will be available from the start of the season until the Gameweek 20 deadline on Saturday 30 December.

There are, of course, none of the bonus unlimited transfers that we were granted in 2022/23 following the World Cup.

The scoring system appears to be identical, with the Gameweek deadlines remaining at 90 minutes prior to the first kick-off.

We’ve yet to see what the promised ‘new format’ is.

LIVE VIDEO REACTION

YOUR FPL ESSENTIALS FOR 2023/24

Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables? 4

If you’ve been taking a well-earned break from all things FPL over the summer, welcome back. If you’ve stayed with us through the lean, Fantasy-less weeks, thanks for your dedication!

The FPL planning for Gameweek 1 starts in earnest here and we’ve got all the tools and articles you need to help with your pre-season preparation.

PRE-SEASON TAB

Speaking of pre-season, our dedicated page lists the dates and scores of all the summer friendlies and who has been racking up the goals and assists.

We’ll have Scout Notes on all of these friendlies, to see if we can unearth the next John Lundstram ahead of Gameweek 1.

The Pre-Season Guide also documents all the transfers ins and outs, as well as chronicling all the content we’ve created for each team so far.

Our Pre-Season Minutes Tracker, a benefit of Premium Membership, will soon be live to document the minutes played in these warm-up matches.

NEW SIGNINGS ASSESSED
FPL new transfers: Will Havertz be worth buying at Arsenal?

There have been some high-profile transfers already taking place this summer and we are documenting them all on our Transfers page. The biggest moves will get their own dedicated Scout Reports, while we’ll also cover every other noteworthy incoming transfer in our regular round-up.

SEASON TICKER
FPL 2023/24: Best opening fixtures 1

Our Season Ticker can help you sort by opponent difficulty to spot those upcoming fixture swings, while you can also find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Arsenal, for example, are top of our Season Ticker over the first six Gameweeks of 2023/24 – but there are some tough games ahead for Nottingham Forest.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add your own to customise your experience.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS
FPL Double Gameweek 29 points predictions: How does your team score? 1

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools will both be live for the new season on Friday, allowing you to see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score and which players you should bench.

COMPARE PLAYER AND TEAM STATS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS

Want to do your own research into the next FPL gem for 2023/24?

From goal threat to expected data, we’ve got hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers to help with FPL team planning.

Stuck between potential transfer targets for the upcoming Gameweek? You can compare two players or teams head-to-head, with over 100 key statistics and graphics to study side by side.

336 Comments
  1. 21sutcliffeh
    34 mins ago

    First draft:
    Ramsdale Areola
    Trent James Shaw Estupinian Bell
    Salah Martinelli Eze Mitoma Mbeumo
    Haaland Semenyo McAtee

    Thoughts on 4-5-1?????? Seems a bit risky with lack of good 4.5 forward options.

    Open Controls
    1. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Getting Salah and Trent in there is impressive. Nice team

      Open Controls
      1. 21sutcliffeh
        just now

        Cheers. Just a bit worried about if Haaland doesn’t play for some reason and not having a decent bench striker.

        Open Controls
  2. KieranKA
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    First draft, which has now stuck for all of an hour:

    Ederson // Aréola
    Zinchenko Estupiñán Guéhi // Colwill Holgate
    Salah Rashford Saka Mbeumo Mitoma
    Haaland Ferguson // Balogun

    Balogun only stays if he leaves Arsenal.

    My big questions at this point…
    (1) Are Guéhi and Colwill viable?
    (2) If I downgrade Mitoma, who should I get?
    (3) Should I downgrade Ederson?
    (4) If I downgrade Ederson, who do I get? Fabiański, Pickford, Johnstone, Ramsdale?

    Open Controls
  3. Exeggutor
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Pascal Groß, 9 goals 8 assists last season and he may be no.1 penalty taker now Mac Allister is gone. I'm tempted to take him over Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I had my mind made up on that a long time ago I have Gross/Feguson/Estupinan - if I don't get a penalty out of that I will be disappointed

      Mitoma - seems like a one trick pony and teams have sussed him out?

      Open Controls
  4. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    First draft 😀

    Pickford
    Stones - Mings - Mitchell
    Salah - Son - Martinelli - Bruno - Mitoma
    Haaland - DCL

    Areola - Baldock - Bell - Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Only way I'm getting DCL is if he comes with a time machine.

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        All about his price

        Open Controls
        1. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Okay, I'll rephrase that..."a time machine or he costs 0.5m."

          Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      5 mins ago

      Not a team I would pick.

      Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitchell is interesting one as Palace have done well defensively - nice fixture as well.

      Similar structure to my team - except I went no Salah. I have gone double Arsenal mids and double Man United mids.

      Instead of DCL I have Ferguson.

      But I have James on the bench as my sub for gw2 on.

      Open Controls
  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    30 mins ago

    I dont hate anybody
    But its close with my starting GK Pickford

    Open Controls
  6. S.Kuqi
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Remember the time when we were forced to pick 4.5-4.0 budget defs, max 1 or 2 heavy hitters and tried to find those hidden gems from bottom half teams whole pre season?

    Open Controls
    1. OverTinker
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      no more needed now unfortunately

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      I've already done all that today 😛

      Open Controls
    3. Twelve years a slave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah it is so boring, tinkering used to take weeks of research, now can make a decent team in Five minutes, and ignore half the league.

      Can have Harland without any weaknesses elsewhere. Ridiculous

      Open Controls
  7. Q
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Flekken

    Saliba porro estupinan botman
    Salah saka rashford martinelli mbeumo
    Haaland

    4-5-1 is defo a possibility this time

    Open Controls
    1. S.Kuqi
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nah. Cheap budget strikers always win over mid priced def

      Open Controls
    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Risky if Haaland gets injured or rested

      Open Controls
  8. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Did anyone spot a potential 4.5 striker who could get 20 minutes here or so each gameweek?

    Open Controls
  9. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who are the most likely to start in defense for MU (other than Shaw)?

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Martinez and Varane

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Martinez and Varane are first choice CBs, but Varane does have his minutes managed sometimes, he's fragile. Lindelof will probably step in during periods of congestion.

      AWB v Dalot is still open imo. It may vary depending on the type of game.

      Martinez is a bit of a card magnet though.

      Open Controls
  10. goosebery
    16 mins ago

    Raya / Travers
    TAA Gabriel Estupinan / Moreno Beyer
    Saka Mitoma Diaz B.Fernandes Eze
    Haaland Nkunku / Surridge

    0.5 in the bank not a bad first draft

    Open Controls
  11. Mirror Man
    15 mins ago

    4 hams officially in orbit. A wonderful sight if I do say so myself.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Prosciutto, Serrano, Jamon Iberico and Peppa Pig?

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        7 mins ago

        I need to launch more hams it seems. Equality requirements. An oversight on my part. Will report back ASAP.

        Open Controls
  12. 21sutcliffeh
    14 mins ago

    Most-nailed 4.5 forwards???

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      9 mins ago

      Nunes should be the one but he's been overpriced.

      Open Controls
  13. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Should we have a hulked HT about first drafts? @Skonto Rogga is probably not working atm, but if someone is, it would be nice to see just "first drafts" and then chat about them.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Thanks for the first upvote 🙂 Moderators see them, if there are enough of them.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Flag/report your comment with the suggestion to get it noticed by the mods

        Open Controls
  14. 21sutcliffeh
    12 mins ago

    Opinions on 4-5-1 formation?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not very flexible.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      At least your 2nd striker should be good enough to be 1st sub.

      Open Controls
  15. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Salahless or Salahful ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Less here

      Open Controls
      1. OverTinker
        • 4 Years
        just now

        thinking the same

        Open Controls
    2. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A lot of competition on those front three slots when everyone is fit

      Open Controls
  16. Olusanya Victor
    9 mins ago

    I don't know how to get my team now....all the prices it too cost

    Open Controls
  17. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Flek Strakosha
    TAA Zinc Stones Estu (Bell)
    Saka Bruno Foden Madders (Ensico)
    Haa Jesus (Fodder)

    442
    What you think ?

    Open Controls
    1. OverTinker
      • 4 Years
      just now

      looking good

      Open Controls
  18. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best Foderinho( at forward position)?

    Open Controls
  19. Twelve years a slave
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Can FPL please change the budget to 90 M

    Admit you have made a massive error with pricing, and rectify the issue with a budget cut. Even 95M would be a big improvement.

    Open Controls
    1. Twelve years a slave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Can see me just focussing on fanteam again this season.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        2 mins ago

        I like the Sky game. It's quite the challenge and the scoring system is fun.

        Open Controls
    2. OverTinker
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      agreed

      Open Controls

