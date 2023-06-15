Premier League 2023/24 fixture release: FPL reaction

The fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League season have been released this morning.

Manchester City begin their latest title defence with an away fixture at 2022/23 Championship winners Burnley, a match that kicks off the new campaign in the televised slot on Friday 11 August.

Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea is the most eye-catching fixture of the opening weekend, while newly promoted Luton Town and Sheffield United face Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace respectively in their 2022/23 curtain-raisers.

Man City’s early schedule leaps off the page, as they avoid a ‘big-six’ side in the first seven Gameweeks – albeit with a clash against Newcastle United to come in Gameweek 2.

Arsenal have also been handed a decent opening run of three fixtures, with four of their first six games at the Emirates.

Liverpool have a tricky-ish start with Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa to come in the first four Gameweeks, although Mohamed Salah looks to be the stand-out captaincy pick in Gameweek 2. Otherwise, Erling Haaland will again no doubt be perma-captain for many Fantasy managers in the opening half-dozen Gameweeks.

Newcastle have arguably been handed the toughest task, their first five fixtures all against clubs who finished in the top half last season.

FIXTURES: INTERNATIONALS, WINTER BREAK + MORE

We’ll get a total of four Gameweeks before our first international break in September.

Further international fortnights will follow after Gameweeks 8 and 12.

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League group stages will start on September 19-21, after Gameweek 5.

Aston Villa begin their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign a month earlier, a two-legged play-off on August 24 and 31 after Gameweeks 2 and 3 respectively.

Our first midweek round of matches is Gameweek 15, which takes place on December 5-6.

There are three Gameweeks (18-20) over the festive period but neatly spaced out to avoid the 48-hour tuanrounds we’ve encountered in previous years. Manchester City will blank in the first of those Gameweeks, however, due to a clash with the FIFA World Club Cup.

The winter break will take place between 13-20 January 2024, bisecting Gameweeks 21 and 22.

The season ends on Sunday 19 May, with Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United and Manchester City v West Ham United among the final fixtures of 2022/23.

SELECTED GAMEWEEKS

GAMEWEEK 1

GAMEWEEK 2

GAMEWEEK 3

GAMEWEEK 4

GAMEWEEK 19 (BOXING DAY)

GAMEWEEK 38

ROTATION PAIRS

Scout user Portsmouth Bubblejet has once again come up with the goods and found out the home/away rotation pairs for 2023/24, which you can see above.

