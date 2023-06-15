115
Fixtures June 15

Premier League 2023/24 fixture release: FPL reaction

115 Comments
Share

The fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League season have been released this morning.

Manchester City begin their latest title defence with an away fixture at 2022/23 Championship winners Burnley, a match that kicks off the new campaign in the televised slot on Friday 11 August.

Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea is the most eye-catching fixture of the opening weekend, while newly promoted Luton Town and Sheffield United face Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace respectively in their 2022/23 curtain-raisers.

Man City’s early schedule leaps off the page, as they avoid a ‘big-six’ side in the first seven Gameweeks – albeit with a clash against Newcastle United to come in Gameweek 2.

Arsenal have also been handed a decent opening run of three fixtures, with four of their first six games at the Emirates.

Liverpool have a tricky-ish start with Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa to come in the first four Gameweeks, although Mohamed Salah looks to be the stand-out captaincy pick in Gameweek 2. Otherwise, Erling Haaland will again no doubt be perma-captain for many Fantasy managers in the opening half-dozen Gameweeks.

Newcastle have arguably been handed the toughest task, their first five fixtures all against clubs who finished in the top half last season.

ARTICLES STILL TO COME TODAY:

  • Best fixtures of the opening six Gameweeks
  • Worst fixtures of the opening six Gameweeks
  • Rotation pairs

SEASON TICKER UPDATED

Our Season Ticker has been updated both on the sidebar and in our Premium Members Area, with all 20 Premier League clubs sorted by fixture difficulty in the first six Gameweeks in the graphic above.

The Premium Members ticker is customisable, too.

You can sort by difficulty, rotation pairings and ‘relative’ difficulty (something that factors in the strength of the team), while you can also remove clubs and Gameweeks from the outlook, add your own difficulty ratings, sort by home/away matches and filter by attack/defence.

It’s one of the many benefits available to subscribers – make sure you sign up before the 2023/24 season to give yourself all the tools you need for a successful FPL campaign.

FIXTURES: INTERNATIONALS, WINTER BREAK + MORE

World Cup 2022: Minutes and rests of the Premier League players

We’ll get a total of four Gameweeks before our first international break in September.

Further international fortnights will follow after Gameweeks 8 and 12.

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League group stages will start on September 19-21, after Gameweek 5.

Aston Villa begin their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign a month earlier, a two-legged play-off on August 24 and 31 after Gameweeks 2 and 3 respectively.

Our first midweek round of matches is Gameweek 15, which takes place on December 5-6.

There are three Gameweeks (18-20) over the festive period but neatly spaced out to avoid the 48-hour tuanrounds we’ve encountered in previous years. Manchester City will blank in the first of those Gameweeks, however, due to a clash with the FIFA World Club Cup.

The winter break will take place between 13-20 January 2024, bisecting Gameweeks 21 and 22.

The season ends on Sunday 19 May, with Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United and Manchester City v West Ham United among the final fixtures of 2022/23.

SELECTED GAMEWEEKS

GAMEWEEK 1
GAMEWEEK 2
GAMEWEEK 3
GAMEWEEK 4
GAMEWEEK 19 (BOXING DAY)
GAMEWEEK 38

ROTATION PAIRS

Scout user Portsmouth Bubblejet has once again come up with the goods and found out the home/away rotation pairs for 2023/24, which you can see above.

VIDEO REACTION

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

115 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    All aboard the Brentford treble up.
    (Knights Template, step your game up)

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Wait, wait, I’m here! Let’s start again!

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Does anyone know why the scout fixture ticker hasn't been updated? Live FPL has done his.

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Mate.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        There's still nothing on captaincy rotation either 😡

        Open Controls
    2. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      First seven weeks: Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Man City have decent fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Thanks. Anything on cheap defender rotations?

        Open Controls
        1. PØTÅTØ
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          I don't know prices and I'm not willing to guess.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            We should already have a good idea of which lower and mid table sides will have nailed £4.5m keepers/defenders.

            Open Controls
            1. PØTÅTØ
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              You could work this out for everyone then, no point in me working it out for you as you once told me...

              "If you have a 2 next to your name, your opinion is of no consequence at all." 😉

              Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    God this is awful.

    An international break after gameweeks 4, 8 and 12. I'm dreading it already.

    Horrible, just horrible. Just scrap non tournament international football already. Or just move it all to the end of the season.

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      this is fairly high level whinging ,go and sit in the sunshine

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Sounds like you should take season off for your own health given how wound up you are 8 weeks before season starts

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Nations League is a tournament

      Open Controls
  4. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Kompany vs Guardiola in the first round. How unpredictable...

    Open Controls
  5. 2023/24 Fixture Rotation Pairs
    Portsmouth Bubblejet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    As ever, the Premier League fixture designers give each team one club with whose matches they rotate home and away on every matchday.
    Sometimes this rotation is for policing reasons, due to the geographical proximity of clubs in the same area, taking all four English divisions into account. Other rotating pairs exist purely due to fixture practicality.

    The 38-game home-and-away rotating pairs for 2023-24 are:

    Arsenal – Tottenham Hotspur
    Bournemouth – Luton
    Brentford – Wolves
    Brighton – Nottingham Forest
    Burnley – Aston Villa
    Chelsea – Fulham
    Liverpool – Everton
    Manchester City – Manchester United
    Newcastle – Crystal Palace
    West Ham – Sheffield United

    This means that FPL managers could pick a cheap defender from (say) Aston Villa and Burnley and be sure that one of them will always have a home fixture. Such rotations are less of a consideration for FPL than they have been in the past, but you can’t rule out certain teams performing much better at home than they do away.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      There is something so reassuring about getting this post. Thank you. It wouldn't be fixtures release morning without it.

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Legend.

      Open Controls
    3. Portsmouth Bubblejet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      The first 16 games of the Brighton-Forest rotation gives you: LUT, SHE, WHU, NEW, BUR, BOU, BRE, LIV / pal, LUT, FUL, AVL, SHE, BRI, EVE, BRE, BUR.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Hulk this muther as Partridge would say!

        Open Controls
      2. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thanks but dont think I'll rotate Estupinan if he in the squad.

        How about Burnley and Villa?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Estupinan won't be 4.5 next season.

          Open Controls
          1. 3 A
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            59 mins ago

            Of course, do u really understand what I said?

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              54 mins ago

              Why would you want to rotate any defender above 4.5?

              Open Controls
              1. 3 A
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                24 mins ago

                ( I ) "dont think I'll rotate Estupinan"

                Open Controls
                1. Sure You Did
                  just now

                  Be gentle, Virg is thick.

                  Open Controls
  6. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Man City v Brentford on 23 Dec will be postponed due to World Club Cup. So DGW assured for both of those clubs.

    Open Controls
  7. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    When does FPL go live again?

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      In a month or so.

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Around American Independence Day.

      Open Controls
  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    I appreciate David getting up early and getting the video prepped and live, but this thumbnail is a big no, no. It takes a lot for me to complain, but it needs to be changed. Too OTT.

    https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1669238597571031279/photo/1

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      He tries too hard to be a trendy YouTube-type, but it just doesn't work - his videos are a cringe-fest.

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Munday is a Ginger David Brent - Personally I think he should do a dance before his videos.

        https://youtu.be/_au0UUHI2aI?t=19

        Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      LIke a stopped clock, you're right sometimes.
      Is it a YouTube algorithm thing? Does gurning on a thumbnail actually equal more views?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        They are attempting to following YouTube recommended best practice (i.e. do what Mr Beast does). It's all part of building your brand on YouTube, but so many YouTubers get it wrong. It's like with what images you put on your website, social media, email shots etc ... You have to be careful with this kind of design work.

        Open Controls
    3. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Virg maybe it's time to give up FPL. You're far to invested

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        What do you expect? The scout gave me my first pack of cigarettes for free and now I'm an FPL addict with nowhere to go.

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          You'd fit right in on FPL Twitter I reckon.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            34 mins ago

            Everyone has blocked me.

            Open Controls
            1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
              • 8 Years
              just now

              😆

              Open Controls
        2. DBW - Slug Repellent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour ago

          How do you find the time? Are you a student?

          Open Controls
    4. YOU DE ZER BE IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Not if he moves to LA (smile)|

      Open Controls
    5. zeslinguer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Christ. If someone asked me to pose like this for something public I think I’d punch them

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        It's very dated design thinking. It's like the stock imagery you used to see on financial websites in the early 2000s.

        Open Controls
    6. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Child with a beard, child with a beard!

      Open Controls
  9. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Gw5 early wildcard for me, lock it in - next stop, player prices.

    Open Controls
  10. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Passing on the latest ticker update: everything was all set for the usual early release... then Opta sent us the files in a completely new/different format that it's incompatible with the ticker. Folk are working on it.

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Don't stress, we don't need a ticker until the game is released.

      FPL Virgin will have to find something else to do

      Open Controls
      1. Dunster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Agreed - the virgin’s incessant whining is tiresome.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          The ticker has been live on Hub for 15 minutes now.

          Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      This wouldn't have happened if Virg was in charge!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I'd run the site just like the good ol' days. The high standards seen under Mark's reign would be resurrected.

        Open Controls
        1. DBW - Slug Repellent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          49 mins ago

          You're the biggest bum washer I've ever seen.

          For gods sake.

          Open Controls
        2. zeslinguer
          • 7 Years
          46 mins ago

          Could you cut the membership fee from 30 quid as well while you’re at it? I let mine lapse and now it’s 4x what I used to pay

          Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Looks like the ticker is only available for "bundle" members anyway, not premium members

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/pricing/

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Has the free one been removed from the right hand side of the website?

        Open Controls
      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Nah, it's available as usual for Premium Members. Another thing I'll pass on...

        Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Not an issue for Ben Crellin by the looks of it his ticker has already been available for an hour.

      https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1669257325486518274/photo/1

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        Crellin has Marvel like superpowers TBF.

        Open Controls
  11. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    With Liverpool away to Chelsea and Newcastle in GW1 and GW3 I can see "No Salah" being a thing. Yes he has Bournemouth at home in GW2 but we all going to captain Haaland anyways. Will be also more difficult to fit in Salah with Haaland coming in at 14m+

    Open Controls
    1. zeslinguer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Haven’t had a look at the fixtures yet but reckon I’ll just be Haaland permacap and no more thet big hitters 90% of the year

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        Just revised my draft and indeed, perma-capping Haaland means I can go without Kane and Salah.

        Open Controls
    2. YOU DE ZER BE IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      It brings me to think the difference between "engaged" and "addicted"

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Chelsea is a good fixture

      Open Controls
  12. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Bringing in Billing GW19, lock it in!

    Open Controls
  13. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Forest definitely did something to annoy the fixture algorithm. Arsenal, Utd, Chelsea and City all away in the first 6 games 😀

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Get the pain out of the way early!

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Best time really. The start of the season is unpredictable and the big teams haven't got into the rhythm of winning yet.

      Open Controls
  14. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    EXCL: Arsenal have made opening offer to sign Declan Rice from West Ham. Tim Lewis & Karren Brady held talks at PL AGM (though Edu + Richard Garlick leading process). Man City now actively exploring own approach for 24yo.

    https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1669267413697789952

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      West Ham have turned down Arsenal’s opening offer for Declan Rice.

      https://twitter.com/JacobSteinberg/status/1669270135180255232?s=20

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
        1. Arteta
          • 7 Years
          46 mins ago

          That didn't take long. I don't understand what exactly they are doing. City can casually offer a lot of cash and Phillips, and it's a done deal because it would make sense for both clubs. We've seen similar stories when Arsenal were close to an agreement in the past, so we may as well prepare for a little heartbreak just in case.

          Open Controls
          1. DBW - Slug Repellent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            44 mins ago

            Arsenal always do this.

            Try and do a cheaper deal and then Chelsea or City come in and pay what the selling clubs want.

            Then we'll end up with a cut price midfielder instead.

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              29 mins ago

              Cut-price Rice, new FPL team name if it gets done?

              Open Controls
          2. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            42 mins ago

            Sounds like City are in for Kovacic. I’d be more worried about Chelsea than City anyway because of the London factor, especially if we end up giving the money by overpaying for Mount and Havertz respectively.

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              31 mins ago

              Presumably Chelsea don't want him on the books this month, so they are going to be a threat from July onwards if the deal ain't done

              Open Controls
          3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            36 mins ago

            If he goes to City, that ends the beautiful 'Stones as False 2' experiment 🙁

            Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why the hell City wants Rice for????

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        To sell to Arsenal when he's 31

        Open Controls
  15. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Template sorted out:

    Steele
    Stones White Estupinan
    Martinelli Odegaard Rashford March
    Haaland Mbeumo Mitrovic

    Martinez & fodder bench

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Probably about 3m over

      Open Controls
    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Not for me, Clive

      Leno Pickford
      Trippier Saliba Stones Porro 4.0
      Bruno F Martinelli Odegaard Rodri Andreas
      Haaland © Watkins Enciso

      Open Controls
    3. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Mbuemo is going to be a midfielder

      Open Controls
    4. CityWok
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Spanner in the works. Brighton trying to buy Anderlecht goalkeeper.
      https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/advancing-brighton-set-to-beat-man-united-and-burnley-in-race-to-sign-talented-goalkeeper-4183163

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yup, we can't rely on a cheapo Steele.

        Open Controls
  16. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Potential for two relegation play offs on the final day then, Burnley v Nottingham Forest and Chelsea v Bournemouth...

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Burnley will be fine.

      Open Controls
  17. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Chelsea fixtures have got trap written all over them.

    Bet your house on Reece James getting an 18 pointer GW1, becoming the most transferred in, then going off injured 20 mins into GW2.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      What is it about the GW2 fixture that makes an injury likely?

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        just now

        It’s Reece James

        Open Controls
  18. Season Ticker live for 2023/24
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    And it's live:

    https://members-beta.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/#/ticker

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      The Virg/Dude approves 😎

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Still the old one for me, even after Ctrl F5

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        ....And there it is!

        Open Controls
  19. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Has anyone noticed or commented
    Arsenal , Brentford , Brighton & Chelsea play 3 out of the first 4 games at before the IB
    Likewise Spurs , Villa , Fulham & Forest play 3 out of 4 away

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Marvellous. You've got Chelsea and Luton top of the attacking rankings - top trolling, there!

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      That's pretty normal - everyone can't play home away home away etc for the whole season.

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes but from a team selection point of view 3 out of 4 games at home is a good starting point .
        Also 3 out of 4 away is usually teams to avoid
        I thought game weeks 2 & 3 would be double home & away
        This would leave teams with 2 home & 2 away before the IB

        Open Controls
  20. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    *home*

    Open Controls
  21. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    *& awayyyy*

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      "...You know we belong together

      You and I forever and ever
      No matter where you are
      you're my guiding star"

      Open Controls
    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      It's got Luton playing GW2 at home - they're supposed to be away for the first 3 gameweeks.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Luton Town COULD play "MAYBE two or three" of their first Premier League fixtures away from home IF stadium improvements are not completed in time, their chief recruitment officer said.

        Open Controls
  22. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    So basically the template team from the end of last season will be fine for the start of this one.

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yeh, there won't be any pricing issues at all.

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        3 City, 2 Arsenal, 3 Brighton, 2 Toon, 2 Utd, plus cheaps.

        Open Controls
        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          17 mins ago

          I'd imagine that would be doable.

          Open Controls
          1. PØTÅTØ
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            I finished last season with three city all being benched. Two is plenty.

            Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        FPL Towers are too concerned about engagement to force the masses into making difficult decisions.

        Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Focus on GW1 only:

      BRI GK
      Shaw/ARS Def/City Def/ Trippier
      Olise or Eze/ ARS Mid/ Utd Mid/ BRI MID or 2nd ARS MID
      Haaland / Jesus or BRI FWD

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Party pooper. Way to buzzkill the excitement for a new FPL season 🙁

      Open Controls
    4. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I had no Arsenal toward the end of last season - but may triple up depending on price now we have the fixtures

      Open Controls
  23. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Suggestion:

    It would be good if we could remove all non top 4/6 teams from the ticker with just one click. A bit like the tick boxes in the members area. That way it would be simple to work out your captaincy rotation.

    Open Controls
  24. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Does FPL Staff Sergeant know that this guy works for the scout's biggest competitor? 😀

    https://twitter.com/FPLGeneral/status/1669257702730526720

    Open Controls
    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      just now

      It is all about creating noise the more noise the better, and a rising tide lifts all fpl money makers boats.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.