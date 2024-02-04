11
11 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Gordon’s gout means an easy trade out.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Does it though? Just bright him in, could bench if it were only one gameweek being missed

      Open Controls
    2. Toothless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      I've just brought him in, but thinking the same

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        just now

        So did I, but he’ll become Luis Diaz or perhaps even Ross the Boss!

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hello

    Open Controls
  3. Toothless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Trippier + Gordon -> Jota + Doughty (-4) ?

    I could wait a week and do it for free on the doubles, but both have very nice fixtures next weekend!

    Open Controls
    1. Toothless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      My other defenders are TAA, Estu, Porro, Gabriel, so not going weak.

      Open Controls
    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      wait as close to deadline as possible, looks good on paper but could get Liverpool leaks on the day of deadline

      Open Controls
  4. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Luton are fantastic for FPL

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I own Barkley. What could go wrong

      Open Controls
  5. boc610
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    fantasy community feels lighter today, feel like some rage team deletions took place...maybe pour a forty out for your fallen homies today

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.