  1. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Any thoughts on Gabriel, Tripp and Arnold starting? Own them all :/

    1. chilli con kone
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      All probably play

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I've seen a post saying Gabriel wasn't pictured in training . It was only a comment to a post though so probably rubbish

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Ty, got Trent first sub so need one of them to play

  2. chilli con kone
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Foden or Jota?.

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Own Kdb?

      1. chilli con kone
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        No KDB

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Foden then vs Burnley

    2. Udogie-style
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Foden

    3. Udogie-style
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Will Haaland rise in price tonight?

        1. chilli con kone
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          No he almost fell in price a few days ago

          1. Udogie-style
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              Yes, my mistake. I saw a high percentage and blue arrows but missed the minus sign next to it!

              1. Bennerman
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 43 mins ago

                Why did you ask if you were yourself monitoring it?

                1. Oi! Shadders!
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 51 mins ago

                  He's just explained why.

                  1. Bennerman
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    No he hasn't

                    1. Indpush
                      • 6 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      He missed the minus symbol so thought it was positive.

                      1. Bennerman
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        And I'm asking, if he's looking at the same data as all of us (albeit wrongly, that's his business to sort out), why is he asking whether Haaland will rise?
                        We all have the same info available.

                        Shadders, I see you didn't correct yourself, bit poor seeing as you stepped into this of your own volition.

        2. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Any thoughts on anything? Cheers!

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            i have not thoughts about anything, these breaks are too long. All questions are answered.

            1. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Baked beans. A complete no-no.

          2. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            PSG just lost a 2-0 to destroy my acca. gambling is bad folks.

          3. Grande Tubarão
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Will we ever get a full Spice Girls reunion? I mean full. All of them.

            1. NorCal Villan
              • 2 Years
              38 mins ago

              Why would you put that evil into the universe?

          4. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Openheimer was too long

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              and u knew what was going to happen. I watched about 4 mins of clips on youtube, that feels enough. I saw Einstein saying it was bad.

              1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Bit of an odd reason to not watch something, I take it you don't read any books or watch any movies that are based on historical events. It's a fabulous movie in my opinion

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  I know everything about it.

                  1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    That's cool, but my point is that it must mean you don't watch any movies or TV shows or read any books with historical basis or focus because you know about what happened in those events. But even separate from that, saying watching 4 minutes of clips on YT from a 180 minute movie is enough to judge it is a strange way of looking at things.

                    1. have you seen cyan
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      there's not much premise for a movie tbh, they make a bomb, they drop it (insert some politics the end).

                      1. Bennerman
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 37 mins ago

                        If I thought you were bright, I'd think this was satire. Unfortunately I have seen many of your posts.
                        This is a low

                        1. have you seen cyan
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 35 mins ago

                          that's ok when i see ur name, i think it says binman

                          Open Controls
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 34 mins ago

                          Though in fairness, I have not seen the film and you may purely be confining this flippancy to that.
                          Find it hard to be flippant about nuclear warfare and tens of thousands of deaths (so far)

                      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 28 mins ago

                        It's easy to be reductive about any movie's plot.

                        - Psycho: Mentally unstable motel owner kills lots of people
                        - No Country For Old Men: Criminal chases guy who took his briefcase
                        - The Dark Knight: Batman saves the day again
                        - Blade Runner: Cop hunts rogue androids

                        If the plot in its most base form alone is all that you take from a movie or TV then that's a shame because you're missing out on a lot of great experiences

                        1. Bennerman
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 26 mins ago

                          Think you've missed something key to Blade Runner

                          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                            • 3 Years
                            28 mins ago

                            *former cop hunts replicants/organic androids?

                            1. Bennerman
                              • 5 Years
                              27 mins ago

                              I mean the key fact that the 'cop' is a replicant

                            2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                              • 3 Years
                              26 mins ago

                              Or is he? (Anyway that's too much detail for this task)

                            3. Bennerman
                              • 5 Years
                              23 mins ago

                              That's a hanging question, yes – but in the full cut it's clear they know his dreams (horse), hence programmed.

                              Anyway, yeah, beyond the point you are making.

                            4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                              • 3 Years
                              14 mins ago

                              True but in 2049 it's never made clear either way (and I think that's significant given Hampton Fancher worked on it). If anything it further muddies the water

                            5. Bennerman
                              • 5 Years
                              11 mins ago

                              I haven't watched that and won't.
                              It's an afterthought for commercial gain and therefore is null and void regarding original intention and meaning, as far as I am concerned

                            6. Nate(U)dog(ie)
                              • 3 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              I will disagree given how much it respects the original and given the fact that people like Fancher worked on it to ensure that it did that, but fair enough. But if they wanted to solely make money from it I don't think they'd hire Villeneuve to direct it nor would they have let it be as long as it is given it didn't do well at the box office

                            7. Bennerman
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              Will defer to you on that because I don't know the later version, or much of the context, but I have seen the original enough to say I'm pretty convinced that they made it clear enough that Decker was himself a replicant (while trying to make it unclear enough to leave some mystery, hence the scenes they cut out of the final version)

                        2. have you seen cyan
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 22 mins ago

                          I guess its an anti-climatic thing. Not a sustained thing

                        3. NorCal Villan
                          • 2 Years
                          35 mins ago

                          Wizard of Oz: Transported to a surreal landscape, a young girl kills the first person she meets and then teams up with three strangers to kill again.

              2. Indpush
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Ya same reason I wasn't interested in the Passion Of Christ years ago. I knew how it ended.

          5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Ice cream I scream

          6. The Pep Revolution
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            The final season of Game of Thrones probably wasn't as terrible as people say. Yes it was a far cry from previous seasons but it was still entertaining.

          7. Thomas Jerome Newton
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            The Exchange variation vs the King's Indian is a yawn.

          8. Bennerman
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Capitalism will be the end of this planet.

            1. Fellaini's Fro
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              Society perhaps.

              Did you like the movie Elysium?

              1. Bennerman
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                Can't tell who is talking to who on this bizarrely ordered chat.
                Me?

              2. sulldaddy
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Was Elysium good? Its on my list

            2. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              A net will be at the end of this planet

          9. NorCal Villan
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            Every time I think about back home, it's cool and breezy

          10. NorCal Villan
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Do you take me for such a fool, to think I'd make contact
            With the one who tries to hide what he don't know to begin with?

        3. The Pep Revolution
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Is Lascelles to Estupiñán worth a 4 point hit?

          Rest of my team is
          Areola Dubravka
          Gabriel TAA Lascelles Porro Kabore
          Richarlison Gordon Foden KDB Palmer
          Solanke Watkins Nunez

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Why on earth would you consider that? Start Porro, Gabriel and Trent

            1. The Pep Revolution
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              If any of the three of them don't play I don't have any backup on the bench.
              Brighton have great fixtures as well.

              1. Meechoo115
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Wait for news on Gabriel. Other two will start

              2. Royal5
                • 12 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                I would wait for news

                1. The Pep Revolution
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Thanks

        4. Yozzer
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Bowen to Foden?

          The two people that can hurt me in my cash leagues are Pervis and Foden

          1. Meechoo115
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Probably. But can’t you do anyone else to Foden this week and Bowen out later

            1. Yozzer
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Cheers. Saka really

              I could do Gordon but it kills my KDB route if I need it. Unless I take Trips out for Estu -4

              1. Fellaini's Fro
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                Perhaps just trips to estu then

                1. Yozzer
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 55 mins ago

                  Thanks bro
                  Probably makes sense. Although if everyone captains Foden and he explodes it will probably be a season ender 😆

                  1. Fellaini's Fro
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    True he's a threat but it's pretty wide open this week I think. He is 17.5% on the FFS poll, doubt his EO gets over 100

        5. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          With already 3 Liverpool , Porro, palmer, colwill, Bell and Archer… sounds like I need to work towards FH26 and loading players who don’t blank 29 then WC30

          Alternative is to take barrage of hits

        6. Milk, 1 Šuker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          So when is TAA’s yellow flag coming off the ?

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            LHBTQ flagged tomorrow

        7. EffPeeEll
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Ben Crellin looks pale as, typical nerdy spreadsheet bod that very rarely leaves his bedroom.

          1. Fellaini's Fro
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            His excel sheet is tidy though

            1. EffPeeEll
              • 3 Years
              45 mins ago

              type you'd meet and unfriend him lol

              1. EffPeeEll
                • 3 Years
                43 mins ago

                sits in the corner of the bar reading a book. sips a half pint for 3 hours and leaves.

                1. Fellaini's Fro
                  • 10 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Strange people aren't always the worst.

                  In fact I'd be more wary of the fella speaking loudly, centre of attention, talking to all the women, etc.

                2. Bennerman
                  • 5 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Yuck, a book? And half a pint?

                  UNFRIEND!

                  You complete idiot.

                  1. EffPeeEll
                    • 3 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    muahhh!
                    love you!

                    1. Bennerman
                      • 5 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      LOL!

                      1. Bennerman
                        • 5 Years
                        23 mins ago

                        tool

                        1. EffPeeEll
                          • 3 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          you flirt you

              2. Fellaini's Fro
                • 10 Years
                41 mins ago

                Why would you unfriend him because he's pale and nerdy?

                There are much more useful ways to choose friends.

                  1. Fellaini's Fro
                    • 10 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    To each his own I suppose, I appreciate his excel stuff and don't mind what he looks or sounds like

                  2. Oi! Shadders!
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    You, on the other hand, sound positively unpleasant.

          2. Casual Player
            • 3 Years
            1 hour ago

            I think he’s pale because he lives in the far north of England.

            1. EffPeeEll
              • 3 Years
              17 mins ago

              never trust a dude who wears fingerless gloves on a live podcast.
              just sayin

            2. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 6 Years
              14 mins ago

              Hey, hey, I live in the far north of England and... I see your point

          3. Alan Watts
            • 5 Years
            25 mins ago

            And here we obviously have the life of the party, women love him and men want to be him....also clearly hilarious as he surely lets everyone know...not to forget not only superficial, but with deep and profound understandings of the nature of man, life and the cosmos

            Thank you for your rapier wit and hilarious insight

          4. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            You expected him to look like someone from TOWIE?

            1. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Exactly, I didn't bother to go into what his expectation was, but yeah – was he thinking one of the new Galdiators?

              Spreadhoid!

              1. Bennerman
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Spreadshoid!

                (still doesn't quite work, I know)

        8. AutoFill 2021
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Decided to take two weeks off; have I missed anything. Biggest three things?

          1. Fellaini's Fro
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            1. Salah got injured at afcon, 3-4 weeks estimated out
            2. Haaland xmins this GW is more than 0
            3. Klopp announced he will be leaving Liverpool end of season

            1. g40steve
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              KDB 4 rises, three this gw

        9. AutoFill 2021
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Thanks Marouane.

        10. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Need to keep moving up 🙂

          A Go for Estupinan/Toney or replace Sanchez/hold?

          B Play Solanke or Watkins

          Dubravka
          Porro, Saliba, Trent
          Palmer, Jota, KDB, Foden, Saka,
          Watkins, Cunha

          #Sanchez, Solanke, Konsa, Colwill,

          6.4

        11. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          When will we Knox for sure if pool have a dgw25 or not? Cheers

        12. 3 Lion Pride
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Draft League. For the rest of season.

          L.Diaz vs Mitoma
          Calvert Lewin vs C. Wilson
          Schar vs Chillwell

          Any input appreciated.

          1. Casual Player
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Tough calls.

            Probably depends on the kind of manager you are and how nailed/safe the rest of the squad is.

            Like I think Diaz/Wilson/Chilwell for upside but if you already have a bunch of upside picks like that you are risking the week where you have 7-8 starters

            1. Casual Player
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              After a bit more thought probably Mitoma, Wilson, Chilwell without context for me

              1. 3 Lion Pride
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                Thanks Casual Player…you helped me to decide on Wilson. Cheers, Malcolm

          2. sirmorbach
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Mitoma, Wilson, Schar.

            1. 3 Lion Pride
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Thanks Sirmorbach, you helped me decide on Wilson, Cheers, Malcolm

        13. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Areola
          Trent, Porro, Gabs
          Saka, Foden, Palmer, Richi
          Darwin, Watkins, Solanke
          (Dubrav, Moreno, Gusto, Salah)

          1FT with 2.2itb.

          GTG or bring in Jota for Salah?
          Other option would be to roll so I have 2 ft next week to sort Haaland.

          Any other advice welcome. Thanks

        14. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Congo v Egypt to penalties. Elneny or Wissa coming home?

        15. Vasshin
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          If Liverpool and city will have double in 25, what should the transfer plan be when you have no Liverpool players and Foden and Alvarez.
          Assuming Haaland plays few minutes against burnley to be ready for next week:
          1. Save FT this week, Saka to Jota and Watkins to Haaland next week
          2.Save FT this week, Saka to Jota and Solanke to Haaland next week
          3. Save FT this week, Saka to Jota and Alvarez to Haaland next week
          4. Save FT this week, Rich/Bowen to Jota and Watkins/solanke/Alvarez to Haaland next week
          5. Anything else

          1. Casual Player
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            FH25?

        16. Casual Player
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Hubner is back after Australia merked Indonesia. Next we will send either Son + Hwang or Newcastles owners home in tears.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Merk them all, merk them all!

        17. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Think I can roll here? £2.2 in the bank.

          Leno
          Gabriel, Porro, Estupiñán
          Bowen, Foden, Palmer, Douglas Luiz
          Haaland*, João Pedro, Watkins

          Areola, Branthwaite, Robinson, Salah*

        18. Sam (Team Sam)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Really struggling to decide if Trent is worth it.

          He's 3.5m more than someone like Estupinan.

          Would that money not be better spent turning someone like Archer into a squad player you can rotate in?

          1. Ron_Swanson
            • 13 Years
            just now

            I’m thinking the same thing. A much more balanced back line and another striker

        19. Jimmers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Egypt knocked out on pens

        20. Milk, 1 Šuker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          EGYPT OUT

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Egypt harshed?

        21. Sam (Team Sam)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Egypt are out!

          Time to speed up that recovery Salah!

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            most loyal egyptian fyi

            1. Sam (Team Sam)
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Yeah, never thought otherwise. I'm just saying what I'm wishing for!

        22. Bleh
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Starting XI correct? Am I good to save FT?

          Areola
          TAA, Porro, Estu
          Saka, Foden, Bowen, Palmer
          Watkins, Alvarez, Darwin

          (Dubravka, Saliba, Gordon, Lascelles*)
          1 FT, 7.4 ITB

        23. FootballRookie
          • 1 Year
          57 mins ago

          Who to sell so I can bring KDB in?

          A) B.Silva
          B) Foden
          C) Richarlison
          D) Jota
          E) Saka

          Option c, d or e would obviously mean I have 3 City mids

          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            A or B if you want Haaland.

        24. zinga
          • 11 Years
          53 mins ago

          Who do I bench to get TAA in and which keeper to go for?

          Areola
          Gabriel, Porro, Estu
          Saka, Foden, Bowen, Palmer, Richarlison
          Watkins, Alvarez

          (Pickford, TAA, Sloanke, Gusto)

        25. FCSB
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          Areola
          Porro Saliba Estupinan TAA
          Son Gordon Saka
          Watkins Solanke Alvarez

          Dubravka Palmer Lamptey Salah

          1FT, 2.7itb

          Few dilemmas, help appreciated please… who to start:

          1. Areola (BOU)
          2. Dubravka (avl)

          A. Gordon (avl)
          B. Palmer (liv)

          Thanks!

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Areola and Palmer imo

        26. FPLMACKEM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          Areola
          Saliba, Porro, Gabriel, TAA
          Gordon, Saka, Palmer, Foden (c)
          Solanke, Watkins,

          Dubravka, Taylor, Archer, Salah,

          2ft 5.4 itb

          a) Salah to Richarlison
          b) Salah to Jota

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I’m holding Salah.

