The fifth-round draw of the FA Cup took place this afternoon – and if you weren’t aware already, the results of these ties will have big ramifications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The quarter-finals of the FA Cup are scheduled for the same weekend of Gameweek 29, so there’ll be scheduled league fixtures postponed as a result of that clash.

And with many of the surviving big boys being given favourable draws in the round of 16, it could be quite a big Blank Gameweek.

With an international break following Gameweek 29, there’s no chance of any postponed Premier League games being moved back a few days and falling within the same Gameweek.

Here’s what we know.

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW

Blackburn or Wrexham vs Newcastle

Chelsea or Aston Villa vs Leeds or Plymouth

or vs Leeds or Plymouth Bournemouth vs Leicester

vs Leicester Liverpool vs Watford or Southampton

vs Watford or Southampton Bristol City or Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

vs Wolves vs Brighton

vs Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry vs Maidstone United

Luton Town vs Manchester City

(Premier League clubs in bold)

FPL GAMEWEEK 29 OVERVIEW

GW29 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen if the following happens: Burnley v Brentford On Fulham v Spurs On Arsenal v Chelsea Possible blank If Chelsea beat Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round replay and Leeds/Plymouth in the fifth round Brighton v Man City Possible blank If Brighton beat Wolves and/or Man City beat Luton in the FA Cup fifth round Crystal Palace v Newcastle Possible blank If Newcastle beat Blackburn/Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round Everton v Liverpool Possible blank If Liverpool beat Watford/Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round Luton v Nottm Forest Possible blank If Luton beat Man City and/or Nottm Forest beat Bristol City in the FA Cup fourth round replay and Man Utd in the fifth round Man Utd v Sheff Utd Possible blank If Man Utd beat Bristol City/Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round West Ham v Aston Villa Possible blank If Aston Villa beat Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round replay and Leeds/Plymouth in the fifth round Wolves v Bournemouth Possible blank If Wolves beat Brighton and/or Bournemouth beat Leicester in the FA Cup fifth round Maximum number of blanks: 7

Minimum number of blanks: 1

FPL BLANK GAMEWEEK 29

So, two Gameweek 29 fixtures are confirmed as unaffected by the FA Cup clash that weekend: Fulham v Spurs and Burnley v Brentford.

A third match will be confirmed as ‘on’ after the FA Cup fourth-round replay at Villa Park on February 7: either Arsenal v Chelsea or West Ham v Aston Villa.

It’s very plausible that we get as many as six blanks, with seven being the maximum.

If all goes to plan in terms of the bookies’ favourites, the following fixtures will be the only ones going ahead in Gameweek 29:

Fulham v Spurs

Burnley v Brentford

Arsenal v Chelsea

Luton v Nottm Forest

WHEN WILL WE KNOW FOR SURE WHICH GAMEWEEK 29 FIXTURES ARE GOING AHEAD?

Arsenal v Chelsea or West Ham v Aston Villa will be confirmed as going ahead in the midweek before Gameweek 25.

We won’t know about the confirmed blanks until the midweek before Gameweek 27, when the FA Cup fifth round takes place.