  1. BENOIT
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hojlund or Cunha for a draft team?

  2. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Liverpool players to get for the double?

    1. nolard
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not that many who are likely to start both, but VVD, Allison, Jota or Diaz should be ok. Nunez if he is fit again.

      But in general I would not go too hard on the DGW here if it upsets your team. Two from Liverpool is enough I think.

