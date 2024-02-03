103
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Gordon to Luis Diaz I think.

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Thinking the same

  2. gart888
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Have Richarlison and Watkins, but since I didn't captain either of them, and their EOs are so high, and my defenders are addicted to 1 pointers... probably still going to be a red arrow.

    1. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Richarlison is still fairly differential

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        46% in top10k.

        There was a time not too long ago where that would make someone very template.

        1. HashAttack
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          My current rank is around 1.6m - Richarlison gained me 11.27 points

          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            just now

            He gained me lots of points too, but doubt it will be enough to carry Dubravka, Porro, and Estupinan if the likes of KDB and Alvarez haul.

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Couldn't go back to Richarlison after owning him at the start of the season

    3. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      15 pts from Richarlison has moved me up about 15k places compared to about 375 places thanks to 18 from Watkins.

    4. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Richarlison EO isnt that high

  3. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Watkins cap and Richarlison 'ave it.

    1. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      As my primary school teacher use to say… very good well done. (Tick and a smiley face). Not jealous honest.

      1. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Thanks ginger pubes

  4. I Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Start Areola or Dubravka next week? Thinking Areola. Tougher fixture on paper but Newcastle don't look like keeping a cleansheet.

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Areola

  5. Orion
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    As owner of both Trips and Dubravka I am ok with 10 points from them after I saw the game was 4:4

  6. Gubby-Allen
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Did Bailey and Konsa come off in the same substitution but Konsa at 59 mins and Bailey at 60?

    1. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nope, both under 60

      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks, the BBC have them at 59 and 60 and I saw Konsa didn't get C/S points, so wondered.

  7. I Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Areola
    Pedro Porro, Saliba, Gabriel
    Saka, Foden, Richarlison, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    Dubravka; Gross, Gusto, Taylor.

    2 FTs 5.8 ITB

    Want to get a Liverpool player in this week but I'm quite happy with my front 8. TAA in looks like the play for me yeah?

    1. Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Yes although I would be mindful of the blank in 26.

      Set on Areola (Ars H) ahead of Dubravka (Nfo A)? Aware the latter just conceded 4 vs Luton but still think I prefer him

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Nah not sure between Areola and Dubravka. Will need to think on it.

    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Yeah, Saliba to Trent looks good. Only concerns are that it would give you a 4th blanking player in 26, and will make Salah harder to get back (if you want him).

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Will probably sell Gusto or Taylor and keep Saliba. Not interested in Salah.

  8. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Best Pool triple up?

    Jota, Diaz, TAA?

    1. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Nunez would be my top pick tbh

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        So many good forward options though. I think Jota is easier to get in.

        1. Free Hat
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          True, but I honestly think Darwin would be the least rotated, when fit. And most dangerous one stats wise. Aaand maybe pens still...Who knows

          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            As a Liverpool fan... he better not be on pens.

    2. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      I'm thinking Alisson for gw26 reasons

      1. Kevin and Perry go
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Interesting.

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      I think a double up will suffice.

    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      Salah?

    5. Aster
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      For me just Jota and Darwin.

    6. Aster
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Diaz far from a good option.

    7. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      What are your plans for gw26? Cheers

      1. Aster
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        My plans? I plan to have Jota and Darwin for gameweek 25 (in for Palmer and Alvarez), three City players in gameweek 25 (Haaland, Foden, Kdb), maybe I will do Solanke to Toney. I will have Richarlison, Jota and Darwin on the bench, but all of my other players feature in gameweek 26.

    8. OLB
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Jota, Darwin, Salah

  9. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Better mov pls
    1 ft alvares to halanf
    2 ft solank to haland

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wait for the game on Monday if you can, or at least Solanke tomorrow.

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This plus how many Man City players that you will have for their double GW 25 is worth considering.

  10. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Who do I sacrifice to get Jota/Darwin for the double

    1.2 itb 1ft
    Kdb foden saka palmer rich
    Solanke watkins haaland

    Thanks

    1. C0YS
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Similar dilemma. Saka seems the simplest route but also risky. Probably comes down to Saka to Jota or no-Jota

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Saka n Solanke

  11. C0YS
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Another good GW, may have a good finish yet. How would you bring in Jota for this team?

    Leno (Areola)
    TAA Porro Doughty (Branthwaite Maguire)
    KDB Richarlison Foden Palmer (Gordon)
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    0.9 itb

    Initial plans were taking out Richarlison or Watkins, but doesn’t look like losing them is a good idea with the form they find themselves in, only other option is downgrading TAA. What would you choose?

    A) TAA -> Trippier this GW and Gordon -> Jota next GW
    B) TAA + Gordon -> Trippier + Jota this GW (-4)
    C) Roll and make a double transfer next GW
    D) Pick another downgrade (which?)
    E) Not worth getting Jota

    Cheers!

    1. Aster
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  12. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Changed from Watkins captain in the end to Haaland ouch

    Least I had Ricarlison and Trippier

    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Not ouch, you've got the Watkins points and Haaland captain still to play.

  13. Mizzzza
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Exact money!!! But -4

    Gordon and Saliba

    Doughty and Jota

    Pull the trigger???

    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      How many Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Luton players do you have currently?

      1. Mizzzza
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        Trent
        Palmer
        Porro

        1. Wılly
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Would you bank next week and remove two of the five in 26?

  14. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Best move,tia
    1 bowen start ARS
    2 -4 Bowen to richie BHA

    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Go for the hit

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Itchy finger lol

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Richarlison blanks in 26, Son will be back soon too

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Good pt

      2. jacob1989
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Son playing won't impact richa. Son will replace werner

        1. Aster
          • 3 Years
          23 mins ago

          Might impact how likely he is to get into good positions, because before he left, Son was playing as false 9.

          1. Kun, Ayew Nigerian?
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            False. I've had Richa for a long time. He's been playing 9 before Son left for Asian Cup. Son played on the left and would return to replace Werner.

            1. Wılly
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              More competition for places in the front four now with Werner in and Maddison back. Kulu started on the bench today.
              Son, Richarlison, Johnson, Kulu, Maddison, Werner, Gil, Scarlett.
              Can probably discount the last two but food for thought.

    3. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Wait to see how Bowen does, might even outscore Richarlison tomorrow

  15. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Fun question
    Has anyone ever seen during a free kick, the ball actually hitting the player lying down on the floor?
    I am yet to see it and wondering if this is a useful practice

    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No. I suppose that in the same way, you wouldn't commit a crime in front of a policeman.

  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    A how many dgw25 players do you intend on owning?
    B when are you planning your WC?

    Interested to know 🙂

    1. pundit of punts
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Haaland, KDB, Foden, Jota, Darwin

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Nice. No room for taa I take it

        1. pundit of punts
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yep

          I think pool concede in both games

          Toney and an inspired Luton attack

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Luton, 8 goals in 2 games, who would have thought hey. Gl 🙂

    2. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Already have haaland foden walker and jota. May get darwin or bradley if he is 1st choice.
      Wc maybe after the big blank gw

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thank you.

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      TAA, KDB, Jota, Álvarez, Toney.

      Undecided when I will play WC.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No haaland? Risky , gl 🙂

    4. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      I plan to have 4 or 5
      One defender KDB Foden Toney/Jota Haaland and I will for sure WC after gw29 (30 or 31)

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  17. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Saka + Palmer ➡ Jota + Richarlison for -4 if Villa win on Wednesday sound right? Gives me -

    Dubravka
    Trippier - Porro - Gabriel
    KDB - Foden - Jota - Richarlison
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    3.9 - Bowen - Branthwaite - Taylor

    Then Watkins ➡ Darwin for DGW25 and bring Watkins back immediately in 26.

    Have exact money. Thoughts? 🙂

    1. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Why Richa and not Diaz?

      1. pundit of punts
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Underwhelming is Diaz and rotation risk

        Richa in form of his life

  18. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hi guys, is Mainoo playable?? I need him for 26, or McAtee is safer pick

  19. I Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Will Trent even start both games in DGW25 after the emergence of Bradley?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Lpool have a double in 25? I don't see it?

    2. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Bradley may start vs Luton(H) as its 3 days before Cup final

    3. Les Bleus
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      A player like TAA who has been performing extremely well for years will not get replaced by a player who has had one good senior game…

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Could be rotated for the odd game though especially before a final.

      2. I Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        I'm not saying he will get replaced but Luton 3 days before a cup final seems like an okay time to rest a player just back from injury.

      3. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        One good senior game? He's been class every single time out.

    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      That's a good point. Not sure.

    5. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd imagine Luton a few days before the final will see rotation. Trent, Jota, Darwin all at risk.

      Virgil is the best bet for mins

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Keep in mind that Liverpool dropped points against Luton in the opposite fixture. I don't think they'll take them for granted.

  20. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Do you think Darwin will play gw 34?

    1. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Ups i ment gw 24

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hopefully

        1. Jebiga
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          He will play even for arsenal game I think

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Hope so too. About time he repays the faith owners have put in him:)

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Think he was training the day after he was seen in a boot. So my guess is he'll be fine and play this weekend.

  21. JohnnyMarrsGuitar
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Right, here we go, my once every 6 months post.

    Mark Sutherns is a not your run of the mill clown on YouTube, Twitter, this that the other

    He is the guy thay used write the preamble. He is in my humble view pretty much a good %age of the fun of FPL because he was there from day one, and because to this day he is the same slighlty nerdy family man genuine bloke who is (kinda annoyingly like in a matey way) VERY good at the game

    Get off the guys back yeah. Walker-gate is, in a word, pathetic and the worst kind of modern over reaction

    To balance this, kinda mad that someone so clearly educated and - i dunno, normal? is allowing Twitter to do his head in. Get back on BlackBox lad!!!

    1. JohnnyMarrsGuitar
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      ooh, whilst im here: only did Lascelles to Trippier last night. In the words of Klopp, before he became annoying: BOOM 🙂

    2. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I don’t know what you’re on about as I’m not on twitter but marks preamble was the best thing about this site. Kudos to him.

      1. JohnnyMarrsGuitar
        • 12 Years
        just now

        mate, me neither, hate social media esp Twitter but he has basically gone offline because of a load of cr@p. Not sure how to link just check out his last post 🙁

        anyway totally agree Robe Wan it was the best thing and made my Sat AM for a long while

  22. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Will we know DGW 34 fixtures by GW 31 deadline?

    Planning my WC which in turn has implications on my moves till GW 29

    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Jesus 🙄

  23. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    I moved Watkins out for Haaland for some silly reason despite saying multiple times that I preferred his fixtures to Solanke's. I left enough itb to reverse it, is it worth doing?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Surely at least not before you see Solanke and Haaland play this weekend.

