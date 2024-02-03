743
743 Comments
  1. drughi
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    solanke or alvarez to haaland ?

    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I did Alv last night out of the two

    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Has there been news on City lineup? I'd be tempted to save and hold Alvarez and Solanke this week if nothing concrete on Haaland starting.

      1. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This.

        I also planned to dump Alvarez for Haaland but surely he is nailed and good recent form.

  2. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who to play

    1) Areola (v MUN away)

    2) Pickford (v Spurs home)

    1. Orion
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Always play home GK if that helps

      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I did that last GW and missed out on the pickford points 😀

        But I think you are right, thanks!

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Pickford
      Good chance of save points with Werner and Richarlison

      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Done, thanks

  3. pnitishmk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any suggestions with 1FT & 7m itb?

    Dubravka
    TAA, Porro, Estu
    KDB, Richa, Palmer, Woden
    Toney, Watkins, Pedro
    (Areola, Gabriel, Garnacho, Doughty)

    A) Pedro to Haaland
    B) Garnacho to Gordon
    C) Doughty & Pedro to Burn & Haaland for a hit

    1. jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  4. Orion
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Benching headache… Help lads, bench who?

    Foden Richarlison Palmer Saka Jota
    Alvarez Haaland Watkins

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm similar its between Saka & Jota

    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I'm in a similar position, but I have Bowen instead of Rich, so he is getting benched

  5. andre_c
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bowen, Alvarez, Watkins -> KDB, Haaland, Darwin -4? Is this too crazy?

    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just do the first two and keep watkins

      1. andre_c
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Can't afford it 🙁

  6. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play Moreno, Trent or Gusto?

  7. Ninja Skrtels
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bowen -> Gordon worth a -4?

  8. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Roll FT or sort out the defence?

    1FT & 0.3itb

    Dubravka
    Trent Gusto Walker
    Foden Johnson Palmer Saka
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Raya Bowen Gabriel Brathwaite

  9. ran
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Worth to do Alvarez and Konsa to Haaland and Trippier for -4?

    Currently have Porro Gabriel Estu Konsa Taylor as my defenders. Thinking of getting Trippier in for a hit and start him instead of Gabriel.

    Open Controls
    1. Bubbles1985
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not for me.

  10. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Hi guys

    Leno
    Gabriel Estu Porro
    Palmer Richarlison Gordon Foden
    Watkins Solanke Haaland

    Aerola Saka Kabore Colwill*

    A) Who to captain?
    B) Right to bench Saka?
    C) Gabriel to Trippier worth -4?

  11. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench one :

    a. Gabriel
    b. TAA
    c. Porro
    d. Estupinan

    1. Foden
    2. Saka
    3. Bowen
    4. Alvarez

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      A4

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A3

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B3

    4. TKC07
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A1

  12. Krap Nottarf
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    When is Newcastle blank game week?

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nothing confirmed yet but likely to be GW29.

  13. FredFarmer
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Need to bench one of Foden, Palmer or Bowen. Thoughts?

  14. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is the most sensible move here for me to do Petrovic ➡️ Dubravka (hence bank 0.3m) ?

    Don’t know what else to do and have 2FT 1.0itb

    Areola/Petrovic
    TAA/Moreno/Porro/Estu/Lascelles
    Foden/Bowen/Palmer/Rich/Saka
    Haaland/Solanke/Watkins

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Would’ve got Jota in considering the double but wanna wait on Salah news.
      Would’ve also got Olise but not if EZE is out

  15. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench one:

    Gross (CRY)
    Bowen (mun)

    Thanks!

  16. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    I’m ready, bench ok?

    Dubravka
    Trippier | Porro | Moreno
    (K)DB | Bowen | Jota | Palmer
    Watkins | Alvarez | Solanke

    Turner | Trent | Gabriel | Luiz

    Thanks

  17. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Gordon or Olise in for Son for free?

    Means benching Saliba

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If EZE is fit Olise otherwise Gordon

  18. Bishopool
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    What would u choose?

    2FT.
    a) Pedro, Bowen -> Haaland, Gordon
    b) Pedro, Bowen -> Solanke, Gordon/KDB
    c) Pedro -> Solanke
    d) Bowen -> Gordon/KDB
    e) Alvarez -> Haaland
    f) no transfers, play Pedro and Saka

    Owning Foden and Alvarez.

  19. KingLeo
      2 mins ago

      Questions for DGW
      A. Are both Diaz and Jota worth it or just keep space for Salah only ?

      B. Which Man City assets alongside Haaland & KDB ? Foden or Alvarez or Silva or Walker?

    • Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Play Gabriel or Senesi?

    • Jet5605
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Any trending content creator benchings which could give an insight? I see Andy from LTFPL has benched Foden although he has a benching headache to be fair

    • RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Bench

      A) TAA
      B) Gabriel

      1. TKC07
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

      2. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Gabriel, of course.

    • LosSurenos
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      G2G and roll transfer?

      Dubravka
      TAA/Porro/Konsa
      Foden/Saka/Gordon/Palmer
      Haaland/Watkins/Alvarez

      Areola/D Luiz/Gabriel/Saliba

    • Wılly
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Going all in, should I?

      Bench Trent and Jota
      &
      Play Estupinan and Bernardo

    • KingLeo
        just now

        Who is more nailed for next 2 GWs - Haaland or KDB ?

      • DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        START Saka or Bowen?

      • tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Captain who?

        1) Solanke v NFO (H)

        2) Haaland v Bre (a)

        3) Watkins v Shu (a)

      • g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Who to Cap & play BB?

        Bench correct?

        Dubravka
        Porro, Konsa, Burn
        Palmer, Jota, KDB, Gordon
        Watkins, Solanke, Haaland

        #Sanchez, Saka, Trent, Saliba,

      • La Roja
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Who to captain?

        A) Jota
        B) KDB
        C) Palmer

        Currently on B but templates with Jota, he may have a field day vs Zinny

