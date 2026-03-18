How FPL Harry, Mark Sutherns + more did in Gameweek 30

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 30 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

‘The Great and The Good’ this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, the BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL General, Joe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of Pras, Lateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL Harry, Martin Baker, Pingreen, FPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben Crellin, Fabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“The calm before the storm.”

Gameweek 30 saw ‘The Great and the Good’ attempting to steer a steady course, although many had an eye firmly on the choppy waters ahead, knowing that Blank Gameweek 31 was looming on the horizon.

With Tottenham Hotspur’s form sinking fast and their injury list growing by the day, Liverpool assets looked favourable, though Arne Slot’s selection meant there was no treasure to be found there.

Adding to the uncertainty, Erling Haaland (£14.5m) was no longer an automatic captain of the ship. Instead, Bruno Fernandes (£10.1m) had become the popular armband choice, with the ‘so many routes to points’ mantra acting like a welcoming harbour for attacking returns.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

All aboard! Gameweek 30 saw ‘The Great and The Good’ moving in the right direction at last. A sea of green arrows as far as the eye could see.

Fronting the convoy, three stood proudly at the helm: Fabio Borges, Mark Sutherns, and Ben Crellin, all docking on a tidy 71 points.

Borges charted a steady, defensive course. Doubling up on Arsenal’s backline was like reinforcing the hull – solid, dependable, unsinkable. Well, unless you had Jurrien Timber (£6.3m). Alongside that, Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.4m) and James Hill (£4.2m) chipped in with returns. Hill, in particular, is quickly becoming the cheapest crew member doing the most swabbing.

Meanwhile, Crellin went treasure hunting and struck gold thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m), whose haul landed like a chest full of doubloons. One of Ben’s best weeks of 2025/26 was powered by this midfield blast.

Then there’s Admiral Sutherns, who also trusted in the now-legendary Hill. He also nailed the fabled Brentford double, with Igor Thiago (£7.3m) and Dango Ouattara (£6.0m) delivering like a perfectly timed supply drop at sea.

But alas, not every voyage was smooth. Poor Az continues to be followed by what can only be described as a cursed fog. His autosub, Gabriel Guðmundsson (£3.8m), promptly got himself sent off, turning what looked like a lifeboat into a cannonball straight through the hull. If there’s bad luck at sea, Az has found all of it.

TRANSFERS

Transfer activity among this elite was calmer than a windless sea. Only four transfers took place, with Virgil van Dijk (£6.2m) the most popular new passenger, as buyers hoped Liverpool’s big Dutch defender could help plunder Spurs’ fragile vessel.

The rest of the fleet chose to stay anchored and roll their transfers ahead of the approaching blank. As for Tom Dollimore, he continues to run the tightest ship around, having used so few free transfers that he’s now collected five of them.

‘THE GREAT AND THE GOOD’ TEMPLATE

Carry on, nothing to see here…

Dubravka (77.8%), Raya (55.6%)

Gabriel (100.0%), Virgil (72.2%), Andersen (50.0%), Hill (38.9%), Timber (27.8%)

Fernandes (100.0%), Rice (50.0%), Mbeumo (44.4%), Dango (44.4%), Rogers (44.4%)

Thiago (100.0%), Haaland (77.8%), Ekitike (66.7%)

CLONE FLEET

Next, a follow-up on the number of clones that each team has attracted.

Most managers are now alone, but Admiral Harry Daniels commands a vast armada of 177 identical ships, where every sailor and captain is perfectly in sync.

FPL General has 100 vessels in tight formation, while Pras steers a formidable fleet of 82.

Of the rest, Joe Lepper (5) leads a small convoy, Ben Crellin (2) has a pair of loyal dinghies, and Luke Williams has exactly one faithful lifeboat tagging along.

CONCLUSION

Long gone are the days when Blank Gameweeks would strike terror into a casual manager. But let’s hope that a few forget the Friday evening deadline, keep Haaland as captain and sink without a trace.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.