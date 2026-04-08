After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Feetzz, Danny, Merlin and Jack, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 37 Scout Picks.

This week, teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 37 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Sam Tickle is difficult to look past. He comes into this with two home fixtures, which immediately boosts his clean-sheet potential. He’s also been one of the most reliable performers in League One this season, consistently delivering points. All four of our experts selected Tickle this week.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Emmanuel Monthe continues to justify his place week after week. Even with two away fixtures, he remains one of the highest-scoring defenders in the game. A lot of that comes from his bonus output – he racks up defensive actions and tends to collect points regardless of clean sheets. Our entire panel picked Monthe among their top two defenders for the round ahead.

Alongside him, Taylor Harwood-Bellis offers a slightly different appeal. He’s averaging just under six points per game and has been particularly consistent across his last few appearances. With fixtures that favour his side defensively, there’s clear clean-sheet potential, and his threat from set pieces always adds that extra route to returns.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Finn Azaz stands out as one of the key attacking picks. He’s averaging around 7.5 points per match across his last seven games and has produced returns in four of those. Add in two favourable fixtures – both at home – and he becomes one of the most reliable options for attacking output this week. Taking into account form and fixtures, along with the fact that three of our experts prioritised him, Azaz also gets the captaincy armband.

There’s also plenty to like about Isaac Hutchinson, who remains central to everything his side does going forward. He offers multiple routes to points through goals and assists, of which he’s managed to produce 19 this season.

FORWARDS

Up front, Joe Taylor is a player the fixtures really favour. He has two home games against sides that have struggled defensively, and with 13 goals already this season, he has shown he can convert when chances come. Most of our panel selected Taylor as their top forward pick ahead of the new round.

Mike Fondop-Talum is another forward arriving in strong form. He’s averaged 7.2 points per game across his last five matches and plays for an in-form and motivated Oldham Athletic side. All four of our experts picked him this week, highlighting his popularity ahead of Gameweek 37.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Southampton and Oldham Athletic both stand out clearly. Southampton’s recent form – including high-scoring performances – combined with two favourable fixtures, makes them one of the top sides to target.

Oldham, meanwhile, are one of the most in-form teams in the league and continue to deliver consistently, making them a very safe and effective team pick this week.