In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 35 Scout Squad, our experts – Merlin, Louis, Jack and Danny – unveil their top picks.

No Championship and limited matches across both League One and League Two mean it’s a rare single Gameweek coming up.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 35

﻿ JACK MERLIN LOUIS DANNY GK Grant Smith Conor Ripley Grant Smith Grant Smith GK Will Norris Will Norris Will Norris James Belshaw GK Conor Ripley Grant Smith Conor Ripley Will Norris DEF Omar Sowunmi Omar Sowunmi Omar Sowunmi Omar Sowunmi DEF Connor Taylor Oliver Casey Lewis Macari Farrend Rawson DEF Jack Tucker Jack Tucker Jack Tucker Kelland Watts MID Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Lewis Wing MID Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood MID Fred Onyedinma Aaron Morley Aaron Morley Aaron Morley FWD Dom Ballard Dom Ballard Dom Ballard Dom Ballard FWD Kyle Wootton Aaron Drinan Aaron Drinan Aaron Drinan FWD Aaron Drinan Ashley Fletcher Jodi Jones Kyle Wootton CLUB Bromley Bromley Bromley Bromley CLUB Wycombe Wanderers Wycombe Wanderers Swindon Town Wycombe Wanderers CLUB Swindon Town Swindon Town Notts County Swindon Town CLUB Stockport County Blackpool Bristol Rovers Reading

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Grant Smith is looking like a strong option this week, with a favourable fixture against a very poor Barrow side. Will Norris also stands out as a solid pick given his fixture, while Conor Ripley is another viable choice, offering strong defensive potential and clean sheet appeal.

DEFENDERS

Omar Sowunmi is the standout this week. His attacking threat has been very good, alongside strong clean sheet potential and bonus points appeal. Connor Taylor offers a similar profile, ranking among the best for clean sheet potential while also posing a strong aerial threat.

Jack Tucker may have lower clean sheet potential, but he continues to offer value through consistent bonus returns and goal threat.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Wing enters the week as the most obvious pick. He should tick along nicely with two favourable fixtures against weaker defensive sides. A similar option is Oliver Norwood, who offers a reliable route to points.

Fred Onyedinma is another strong midfield option, with a very high ceiling and the potential for big returns.

FORWARDS

Dom Ballard has strong fixtures against sides that aren’t particularly solid defensively, giving him the potential for a big return. The same can be said for Kyle Wootton, if he is fit, although there is some doubt around his availability.

Aaron Drinan is another forward worth considering. With good attacking fixtures, he could be a nice differential this week, especially given that his recent form may keep ownership low.

TEAM PICKS

Bromley, Wycombe Wanderers, Swindon Town and Stockport County all look like strong team picks this week, each carrying solid upside.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

A strong option this week is Conor Ripley, who has a solid fixture offering good clean sheet potential. Will Norris also stands out as a reliable pick, benefiting from a favourable matchup where he should be well protected.

There’s also a case for Grant Smith, who comes into consideration with a decent fixture and the ability to rack up save points, even if the clean sheet doesn’t quite land.

DEFENDERS

This week, Omar Sowunmi stands out as the top defensive option, combining strong clean sheet potential with genuine attacking threat, particularly from set pieces. A similar profile can be found in Jack Tucker, who offers aerial danger and a good chance of bonus returns if his side performs well.

Meanwhile, Oliver Casey is slightly less explosive but still a solid pick, with a reasonable fixture and steady points potential.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Lewis Wing remains the standout pick, offering consistency and a strong chance of delivering attacking returns. Alongside him, Oliver Norwood fits a similar mould, likely to tick along through involvement in key plays and set pieces.

For those looking to go slightly different, Aaron Morley brings differential appeal, with the potential for strong returns if his attacking involvement converts into end product.

FORWARDS

Leading the line, Dom Ballard looks like the standout option, with favourable fixtures against weaker defensive sides and a high ceiling this week. Aaron Drinan is another strong pick who could go slightly under the radar but has the matchups to deliver.

A more differential option is Ashley Fletcher, who still offers upside if he can find form and get into the right attacking positions.

TEAM PICKS

Bromley, Wycombe Wanderers and Swindon Town all look like strong team selections this week, offering a solid balance of clean sheet potential and attacking upside. Blackpool represents more of a differential option but still has the capability to return well depending on how the fixtures unfold.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Grant Smith has kept three clean sheets in his last three games for high-flying Bromley and faces a weak Barrow side this week, making him a standout option.

A strong alternative is James Belshaw, who comes up against a poor Harrogate side and has a high chance of a clean sheet. There’s also plenty to like about Will Norris, who plays at home against bottom-of-the-table Port Vale, offering another favourable opportunity.

DEFENDERS

There’s no ignoring the form of Omar Sowunmi, who has produced six double-digit hauls in his last eight games and remains a major threat going forward.

Farrend Rawson is averaging 6.9 points per game and stands out as a clearance machine, making him a strong pick this week. Meanwhile, Kelland Watts is very tempting, with 15 clean sheets and six goals this season, offering both defensive security and attacking upside.

MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Wing is a no-brainer this week, playing at home and averaging an impressive 7.7 points per game.

Backing him up, Oliver Norwood also has a strong home fixture and comes into the round off the back of a double-digit haul. For those looking for all-round contribution, Aaron Morley offers plenty through interceptions and attacking returns, and benefits from a matchup against bottom-of-the-table Port Vale.

FORWARDS

It’s been a fantastic season for Dom Ballard, who has registered 21 goals and five assists, including three hat-tricks. He faces an Exeter side that have lost their last five matches, which only adds to his appeal.

Aaron Drinan is another strong option with a favourable home fixture, and with 19 goals already this season, he has the potential to deliver big this week. Kyle Wootton has also been in excellent form, scoring 17 goals this season, and if fit to start, looks like a solid pick.

TEAM PICKS

Bromley continue to impress at the top of League Two and face a struggling Barrow side away from home, making them a strong pick.

Wycombe Wanderers host bottom-of-the-table Port Vale in what looks like a great opportunity to secure three points. Swindon Town are also at home this week and should have too much quality for Fleetwood.

Finally, Reading are unbeaten in nine home games and face a Wigan side that have struggled on the road, giving them solid appeal.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

There are a few strong options to consider between the sticks this week, starting with Grant Smith, who continues to benefit from Bromley’s impressive defensive form. With momentum firmly on their side, another clean sheet looks well within reach.

Elsewhere, Will Norris stands out thanks to a favourable fixture, offering both clean sheet potential and the chance for save points. A similar case can be made for Conor Ripley, who could be a solid route into the Swindon Town defence.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Omar Sowunmi once again catches the eye. His attacking threat, particularly from set pieces, combined with strong clean sheet potential, makes him one of the standout defensive options this week.

Lewis Macari offers a slightly different profile but still carries solid appeal, with a good fixture and the ability to accumulate defensive returns. Meanwhile, Jack Tucker remains a dependable choice, capable of delivering through bonus and aerial threat, even if the clean sheet doesn’t always land.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Lewis Wing continues to be one of the most reliable picks available. His consistency and involvement in attacking play give him multiple routes to points, making him hard to ignore.

Alongside him, Oliver Norwood offers a similar level of reliability, with set pieces and general involvement helping him tick along steadily. For those looking for a bit more upside, Aaron Morley provides a strong all-round option, combining defensive contributions with attacking potential.

FORWARDS

Leading the line, Dom Ballard looks like one of the standout forwards this week. His form and fixtures align well, giving him the potential to deliver another strong return.

Aaron Drinan also comes into the week with plenty of appeal. With favourable fixtures and proven goal-scoring ability, he could be a key differential. If things fall into place, he has the capability to deliver big.

I also like Jodi Jones. Jones scored in the previous round and has a great fixture with Notts County this week.

TEAM PICKS

Bromley remain one of the most reliable team picks, with strong form and a favourable fixture making them a clear standout.

Swindon Town also offer solid appeal this week, particularly at home, where they have shown they can control games and deliver results. Notts County are another side worth backing, especially given their attacking potential and ability to exploit weaker opposition.

Finally, Bristol Rovers present a slightly more differential option, but with their current trajectory, they have the potential to deliver strong returns and shouldn’t be overlooked.