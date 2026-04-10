Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 32 Scout Picks: Four double-ups

10 April 2026 247 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

The Scout Picks are back after a three-week hiatus, revealing the players who made the cut from our midweek Scout Squad choices

As ever, there are certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

3pm team news: Gabriel starts + Lammens debut

We’ve opted for Senne Lammens (£5.1m) between the sticks ahead of Manchester United’s home encounter with Leeds United. Pitching in with a series of solid displays, he’s kept two clean sheets in five home matches since the appointment of Michael Carrick, conceding only four goals. Daniel Farke’s men, meanwhile, have failed to find the net in four Gameweeks, a period which has seen them generate only 3.49 non-penalty expected goals (NPxG). Lammens and co will consequently be confident of keeping the Whites at bay on Monday night.

DEFENDERS

Who are the best Gabriel replacements in FPL? 3

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) is our route into an Arsenal defence that has already kept 15 clean sheets this term, the most of any team. The Gunners will be looking to grind out another three points in their quest for the title on Saturday, when they host a Bournemouth outfit that have netted just three times in five matches. As for Gabriel, he is a menace at set plays, and his tally of 20 defensive contribution (DefCon) points ranks him among the top 20 defenders of 2025/26.

There was never any doubt that Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) would be in the Scout Picks this week. He was an easy selection, having banked DefCon points in four of his last five matches. The fact that Brighton and Hove Albion have kept a clean sheet in each of their last two away trips, against Brentford and Sunderland, further heightens the Dutchman’s appeal against relegation-threatened Burnley.  

Another DefCon magnet, Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.4m) plays host to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 32. Passed fit by Nuno Espirito Santo in his pre-match presser, the centre-half has produced 18 points across his last two home matches, and could reward his small army of owners with another haul on Friday. Indeed, Wolves are bottom for headed chances conceded over the last six matches. They’ve also failed to score in three of their last four on the road.

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

247 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Kantelele
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Best GK to the rest of the season ? Except next GW because i will play FH there

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Raya

      Open Controls
      1. Kantelele
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Consider Lammens too

        Open Controls
    2. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Raya I would have thought
      I'm reluctantly getting rid of Kelleher to free funds but he's got good fixtures - worth considering

      Open Controls
    3. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Easily Raya. I'm seriously considering getting him despite being on wc32 bb33 fh34 strategy.

      Open Controls
  2. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Bottomed

    a) Raya, Justin, Hinshelwood
    b) Verbruggen, Strujik, I.Sarr

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
  3. MannionUK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Salah likely to play this weekend after 0 minutes last week? Massive differential if not on a wildcard!!?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I wouldn't go there as an LFC fan, he's shambolic at the moment and not guaranteed to start

      Open Controls
  4. _Ninja_
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Hill or Bijol for last spot on WC?
    Really just for BB33 so its Hill (LEE new) or Bijol (bou WOL)

    Verbruggen Darlow
    Gabriel O'Reilly VanHecke Sensi
    Bruno Palmer Semenyo Gordon Tavernier
    Haaland Pedro Welbeck

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Bijol imo

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Looking at his previous minutes , is Bijol at all nailed? Seems Struijk or Justin might be safer bets

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Justin is safer for minutes yeah, but Bijol has higher upside ... I'm undecided myself

          Open Controls
        2. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Strujik is the one if the cash is there though

          Open Controls
        3. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Rodon rolled ankle his competition

          Open Controls
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Bijol if only for gw33 but hill if you need to rely on a starter in the last few weeks.

      Open Controls
    3. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      That’s 12 of mine & the other 3 are 50/50’s

      Raya/ Verb think need the doubler wins otherwise BB with sgw players.

      Hill/ Senesi 50/50

      Currently got Bijol just awaiting any updates could be Senesi or Strujik

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • 15 Years
        58 mins ago

        I could have held off as my team was ok this week but i just want rid of the chips so i don't need to think much about it now, BB next week, FH34, then pick a TC later.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          55 mins ago

          Exactly I had decent 32 & 34 but several players like NOR, Semenyo & Haaland changed my mind.

          Open Controls
  5. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    No FT left now, but is the below a decent enough team for WK32 and WK34 to go for FH33, WC35, BB36?

    Kelleher
    O'Reilly Gabriel Virgil
    Bruno(C) Semenyo Wilson Gordon
    Ekitike Bowen Thiago

    Dubravka Andersen Hill Enzo*

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ask yourself how many players would you change, if more than a couple pull the WC

      Open Controls
  6. Ghost86
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Hi all

    I currently have 3FT if I WC 32, BB33 and FH34

    How many transfers would I have in GW35?

    Does using each chip count as a transfer?

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      39 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    2. phrampton534
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      4 (You'd get an extra 1 for BB33)?

      Open Controls
    3. KanteTouchThis
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      I reckon 4.

      CMIIW but using BB doesn't count as a transfer use

      WC and FH, you lose that week's transfer but keep whatever you've banked

      3 now in gw32
      3 in gw 33 (BB)
      4 in gw 34 (FH)
      4 in gw 35

      Open Controls
      1. Ghost86
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Is 4 correct, can anybody confirm for sure?

        Open Controls
        1. ebb2sparky
          • 15 Years
          24 mins ago

          Im pretty sure its 4 but perhaps dbl check the help section on the fpl site.

          Open Controls
          1. ebb2sparky
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Sorry, correction. Whilst you will get a free transfer in gw33 you wont get one this week (since you're playing your WC) so actually you're only rolling 2ft which will become 3ft in gw33

            Open Controls
        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          20 mins ago

          Each chip uses the ft for that week.

          Open Controls
          1. ebb2sparky
            • 15 Years
            1 min ago

            Have you read the rules? I just read them and that is not my understanding.

            Open Controls
  7. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Best option out of these?

    A) Welbeck, BHA mid, Double Bou def
    B) DCL, BHA mid, Hill, Van Hecke
    C) Welbeck, Rayan, Hill, Van Hecke

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. KanteTouchThis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      I'm currently on A but still torn between A and B

      Open Controls
    5. Karan_G14
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Cheers guys!

      Open Controls
  8. KanteTouchThis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Gomez on WC too big a risk?

    Am I understanding correctly that if he gets through this week without a yellow, he's good to go for the dgw (wont be suspended for 2nd game if he yellows the first)

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Risk vs reward

      Open Controls
      1. KanteTouchThis
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        WC32 BB33 FH34, which means rest of team is pretty template. He could be the one differential

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Your 5th mid is Tavernier, who’s your 4th mid, and is he dgw player or SGW?

        Open Controls
        1. KanteTouchThis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Bruno F.

          I do have good amount of free transfers, plan is to keep Gab and Bruno to have a decent team for 32
          Swap one of them out for a dgw player in 33.

          Allows me to have that buffer in case Gomez gets that yellow

          Open Controls
    2. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Correct. Im v tempted also...could bean explosive differential

      Open Controls
  9. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) JPedro (MCI)
    B) Rogers (nfo)
    C) Wilson (liv)

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I’ve just added Rogers to the never ever own again list

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Even in there 3-1 won last night it looks like he failed to get a return again

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          57 mins ago

          When I don’t own he scores when I do he don’t

          Open Controls
    3. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      B

      Fancy Wilson to return at Pool and Pedro is too good to bench

      Open Controls
    4. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 15 Years
      51 mins ago

      I can't beleive content creators still mention Rogers as viable - I'd bench him

      Open Controls
  10. ebb2sparky
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    On a WC and really struggling to decide whether to keep Thiago or get someone who doubles instead. I dont want DCL as Leeds look pretty toothless in attack. Welbeck is the obvious replacement but given he might not start both games in gw33 then maybe just stick with thiago? What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      Finishing line is in sight!

      Welbz Bur Tot Chel

      Thiago Eve Ful

      Open Controls
    2. Joelinton Travel Tavern
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      57 mins ago

      In principle it's sound, my issue is that Thiago's only got 33 points over his last 10 games. 3 goals, no assists, no bonus. Everton H is a tough game, admittedly Ful H in 33 is pretty plum.

      Open Controls
      1. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        As a Fulham fan I dont like your description of his gw33 fixture!!
        Thiago got 3 away at Everton but I realise a lot has changed since then. I expect I'll bottle it and follow the crowd and get welbeck 🙁

        Open Controls
  11. John Colby (C)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour ago

    Morning all.

    I’ve lost all hope and faith in Ekitike for the run-in. Should I go Bowen or Welbeck as his replacement or bench Ekitike and move Rayan out for Cunha and go double United in midfield with Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hard to answer without knowing what your plan would be for Welbeck in blank 34

      Open Controls
      1. John Colby (C)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Great point - I’ve completely overlooked BHA blanking in 34.

        Open Controls
  12. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    1FT and 0.5 ITB with all chips available. Good to roll here? Plan is FH33, WC35 and BB/TC in 36 with the last chip 37 or 38

    Kelleher
    Gabriel - Timber - Virgil
    BrunoF - Cunha - Dango - Wilson
    Haaland - Ekitike - Thiago

    Dub - KDH - Thiaw - Andersen

    Open Controls
  13. Ser Davos
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Tavernier & Strujik

    v

    Gordon & Bijol

    Open Controls
    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Tav and Strujik

      Open Controls
  14. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Is Dubravka an option on WC alongside Darlow?

    This would allow Van Hecke, Mitoma and Welbeck as a Brighton triple up. I know it isn't ideal for 32. But Forest in the double isn't the worst fixture and there's plenty of opportunities for save points in the tougher games.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      Darlow.

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yes, Darlow is included in my comment. I'm asking if the Darlow + Dubravka combo is an option

        Open Controls
  15. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    Morning all.

    I’ve lost all hope and faith

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      in?

      Open Controls
    2. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Preach

      Open Controls
    3. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yeah, I can understand that. Just stop following the world news and concentrate on FPL

      Open Controls
  16. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Which transfer would be best looking at this GW and 34?

    A Ekitike to Bowen
    B Wirtz to Rice
    C Keep Ekitike & Wirtz

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Lallana_
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  17. Lallana_
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    Good to go? 1.7M ITB. Tiring week for me so sorry for template

    Verbruggen | Darlow
    Gabriel | O'Reilly | Van Hecke | Senesi | Struijk
    Fernandes (C) | Semenyo | Palmer | Groß | Tavernier
    Haaland (v) | Calvert-Lewin | João Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Gtg - literally the template but should score well on the masses from next GW

      Open Controls
  18. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    44 mins ago

    Saving FT, FH33, WC34, BB35/36, lets go...

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, Van Dijk, Nico, Lewis Potter
    Szboszlai, Rogers, Wilson
    Ekitike, Haaland, Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      G2G
      I might go with same strategy, but still undecided!

      Open Controls
    2. RedJive79
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      I might follow suit here.

      Open Controls
  19. AC Pilkington
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Lacroix or Munoz?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Lacroix easily

      Open Controls
  20. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    1FT 3.9m ITB WC, BB, FH available

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD Alderete
    Bruno Mbeumo Gordon Wilson Dango
    Haaland Bowen

    Dub - Andersen Senesi Guiu

    Struggling to hit WC on this, still worth doing to optimise the BB?

    Open Controls
  21. AC Pilkington
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is it safe to say that with Palace advancing in Europe that Lacroix is possibly much safer for minutes than Munoz now?

    Open Controls
  22. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Welbeck or dcl? Leaning towards welbeck, better form.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.