FPL Gameweek 32 Scout Picks: Four double-ups

The Scout Picks are back after a three-week hiatus, revealing the players who made the cut from our midweek Scout Squad choices.

As ever, there are certain restrictions:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 32 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

We’ve opted for Senne Lammens (£5.1m) between the sticks ahead of Manchester United’s home encounter with Leeds United. Pitching in with a series of solid displays, he’s kept two clean sheets in five home matches since the appointment of Michael Carrick, conceding only four goals. Daniel Farke’s men, meanwhile, have failed to find the net in four Gameweeks, a period which has seen them generate only 3.49 non-penalty expected goals (NPxG). Lammens and co will consequently be confident of keeping the Whites at bay on Monday night.

DEFENDERS

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) is our route into an Arsenal defence that has already kept 15 clean sheets this term, the most of any team. The Gunners will be looking to grind out another three points in their quest for the title on Saturday, when they host a Bournemouth outfit that have netted just three times in five matches. As for Gabriel, he is a menace at set plays, and his tally of 20 defensive contribution (DefCon) points ranks him among the top 20 defenders of 2025/26.

There was never any doubt that Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) would be in the Scout Picks this week. He was an easy selection, having banked DefCon points in four of his last five matches. The fact that Brighton and Hove Albion have kept a clean sheet in each of their last two away trips, against Brentford and Sunderland, further heightens the Dutchman’s appeal against relegation-threatened Burnley.

Another DefCon magnet, Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.4m) plays host to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 32. Passed fit by Nuno Espirito Santo in his pre-match presser, the centre-half has produced 18 points across his last two home matches, and could reward his small army of owners with another haul on Friday. Indeed, Wolves are bottom for headed chances conceded over the last six matches. They’ve also failed to score in three of their last four on the road.