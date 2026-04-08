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FPL Gameweek 32 team news: Wednesday’s injury updates

8 April 2026 78 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The Gameweek 32 press conferences got underway on Wednesday, with Nuno Espirito Santo facing the media.

West Ham United face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, hence why the Hammers’ head coach has gone early with his media duties.

You’ll be able to find all the injury updates from Nuno below.

We should hear from the managers of the other 19 Premier League teams on Thursday and Friday. Until then, we’ll have an ‘early team news’ round-up coming out this evening.

WEST HAM UNITED

Nuno is “positive” that his injured players will return on Friday night.

Initially asked about Crysencio Summerville (calf), Nuno said the winger, Jeanclair Todibo (calf) and Callum Wilson (unspecified) were “improving”. All three sat out the FA Cup tie against Leeds United last Sunday.

“He’s improving, he’s improving. Him and JC are improving, Callum Wilson. We still have tomorrow to assess and see, but improvement.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Crysencio Summerville

Pressed on the chances of that trio being available, Nuno sounded more upbeat. He also revealed that Konstantinos Mavropanos (head), another absentee in the cup, was fit.

“We are positive, we are positive that they can be available. Dinos [Mavropanos] is also clear of the concussion protocol. So, we are positive that they are going to be available, yeah.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on whether Messrs Summerville, Wilson and Todibo have a chance of being fit on Friday

Nuno spoke more about Todibo later in the presser.

“I think he reacted well [to his period on the sidelines]. When he got the red card [at Chelsea], he was in a good moment. The team was in a good moment. Unfortunately, we missed him for three games, but he came back and again, a setback in the warm-up against Villa. But he’s recovering well and he’s always positive.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Jeanclair Todibo

Axel Disasi and Alphonse Areola were struggling towards the end of the Leeds game, with the ‘keeper indeed coming off.

Their manager put it down to fatigue, however.

“A lot of our players [were struggling]… it was a tough game, extra time, a lot of energy, but they are okay. Tiredness, tiredness, fatigue.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Axel Disasi and Alphonse Areola

Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s late return from international duty with DR Congo meant he too wasn’t available for the FA Cup.

It sounds like he’ll be involved against Wolves, however.

“We deal with that. It was not possible for him to be here but now he’s returned. He’s good, he’s working. Let’s see tomorrow if he can help the team.

“I don’t want to go too much into details. They reach a big thing in DR Congo [in qualifying for the World Cup], but he’s returned and he’s good.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on whether Aaron Wan-Bissaka was meant to be back for the Leeds game

EUROPA/CONFERENCE LEAGUE PRESSERS

It’s not just Nuno’s Gameweek 32 press conference taking place today.

The managers of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa all face the media ahead of their clubs’ European ties on Thursday.

Oliver Glasner has already spoken, with the other two to follow later this afternoon/evening.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Glasner reported that bar Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) and Cheick Doucoure (knee/muscle/match fitness), Palace have a fully fit squad. That includes Adam Wharton (adductor), who returned early from England duty.

“He had a minor adductor issue with England but it’s all sorted. He trained the full week and is available tomorrow.” – Oliver Glasner on Adam Wharton

“It’s how football is because it looked like everybody was available for tomorrow’s game until two minutes before the end of the session. Eddie unfortunately injured his hamstring again and had to leave the pitch two minutes before the end of the [training] game. So, he won’t make tomorrow’s squad. We will have a scan again, but it doesn’t really look good for him.

“All the others are available. On Sunday, we trained with 23 on-field players, I think, for the first time this season – but it is how it is.

“Like always, he will have all our support to come back hopefully before the end of the season but again, we will know more tomorrow.” – Oliver Glasner on Eddie Nketiah

“Cheicky had a few disrupted weeks. First of all, he had a daughter – that means he was two or three days not in! Then, he started training, then he felt a little bit, in his muscle, not really a heavy injury, but after two or three days training, he was out for two or three days.

“Then, he was again in. We had a scan, he’s fine, so I’m hoping he’ll be back by the end of the week. I think the most important thing for him is, as he’s missed almost the last two years, he gets now back to where he’s stable, into a training rhythm and then a playing rhythm. He trained with a few sessions but we still have to manage and be very cautious.” – Oliver Glasner on Cheick Doucoure

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78 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. rokonto
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    We move!

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  2. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Feeling naked without a wildcard but I can’t be too bothered. This season has been a helluva ride for most

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  3. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Simeone got something up his sleeve. Upset at the Nou Camp tonight. Come on Atletico!

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    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      You're dreaming mate!

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  4. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    As soon as one of the popular content creators reverts back to WC32 there will be more followers.

    All sheep. Just stick with your instinct of WC35.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      There's a few options now

      But in seasons gone by I can't recall people using their final wildcard with 3 or 4 games to go

      Prob a result of rolling transfers and the 5 they splurged on the game in December

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    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      How many options are there really?....CC hate is getting old this stage of the season

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  5. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    UCL fantasy team
    Kane, Mbappe, Díaz

    Olise, Vitinha, Doue, Kvara

    Gabby, Tah, Calafiori

    Raya

    Bench: Garcia, Hakimi, Yamal, Nuno

    Players in the xi returned points bar Tah.
    Thinking Tah + Vitinha out for Hakimi + Yamal. That means Nuno sits out.

    1. Is this a good plan or you have another suggestion?
    2. Leave the (C) on Lucho or captain Yamal instead. Just uncertain about how Barca will perform without Raphinha tonight. Gut feeling says a boring 1-1 result.

    Thanks Lads

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Kvara also tempting. Lucho got only 5 points so this might be a good move.

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  6. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    I've got my FH and BB left and it makes sense for me to FH 33 to get as many doublers as I can as my team looks alright for 32 and 34.

    But I'm 50 points behind and my rivals have WC and FH left.

    How on earth can I compete? They will likely get 100 points+ on a BB after using WC this week. I'm estimating I'll get 20-30 points less as they'll have all the players I will

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      You can't work it out like that

      Regardless of the chip usage, you still need to pick players that score points

      Go for a differential or two

      I'm currently on Zub from Arsenal as the 8th attacker

      Rather than say Anderson around that price

      Should I stick with Palmer tho?

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    2. GENERATION X
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I have the same but I have 4FTs and can get up to 9 doublers by GW33. I feel that is OK for a BB plus Gab/Raya/Bruno/Tiago/Wilson/VVD who are good long term picks.

      This way I don't feel the FH is wasted on competing with the BB guys who as you say will pummel you.

      Do you have enough FTs to get say 8 doublers?

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    3. GoonerByron
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Does your team line up for a decent BB this GW at all?

      That is what I'm doing to completely go against the grain.

      BB32
      FH33
      11 for 34

      And will end up with 3 FTs for DGW 36

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  7. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Will have both for GW34, but who would you rather for this week:
    a) Mbuemo (LEE)
    b) Bowen (WOL)

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Bowen

      Mbeumo with reduced minutes and way less output in recent weeks.

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    2. Dotherightthing
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Bowen

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  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Groß or Hinshelwood if you had to choose?

    Or neither, get Welbeck and buy Ampadu/Aaronson instead of DCL?

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Ampadu for the boring DCs, twice

      I'll take 100 minutes of Welbeck over 180 minutes of DCL on current form, or just have Thiago vs Fulham or Bowen vs Palace

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Actually, just Welbeck either way

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  9. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    sup biatches

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  10. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    People dumping Arsenal assets for Brighton, Leeds and Bournemouth players is very amusing to see - how can it go wrong?

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    1. chrisess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Agreed. Under no circumstances should a Brighton triple-up be in play. Ever

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    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      DGW fever at its best.

      Happens every time too. The lure off a double outweighs common sense.

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  11. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    GTG?

    Raya
    Timber Gabriel OReilly
    Cunha Bruno(c) Semenyo Wilson Rogers
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubs DCL Alderete Hill

    0.9m itb, 0ft

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Yeah, with Alderete vs Spurs likely coming in for Timber

      I'm close to (C)Haaland, but still BrunoF for now

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  12. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Considering a boring DC-heavy 5-3-2 on FH33

    Darlow
    O'Reilly Senesi Bijol Hill van Hecke
    (V)Semenyo BrunoF Palmer
    (C)Haaland Pedro
    .
    Verb Ampadu Tav Welbz

    Not exactly flashy, but I just want to get some points and run. Might start Ampadu over one of the defenders

    I like chasing hauls, so this is unfamiliar territory

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Looks good

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  13. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Keeping Gabriel & Bruno on wc32? Any other sgw players?

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    1. Dotherightthing
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Im considering Sarr, instead of a mid from Brighton or leeds

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Gordon or MGW, if your new mids aren't convincing

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    3. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Thiago

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  14. SomeoneKnows
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Who scores more in GW32 & GW34 combined?

    A) Bowen (WOL/EVE)
    B) Mbeumo (LEE/BRE)

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    1. Dotherightthing
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A

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  15. Dotherightthing
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Who to choose first the next 2 GWs?

    A - Welbeck and Sarr (single GW 33)
    B - Calvert lewin and a Brighton midfielder

    Thank you for your help

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      A. DCL has 2 goals, no assist, and a missed pen in his last 11 starts. Purple patch ended in GW18. Welbeck is in better form atm

      I don't trust Sarr ahead of DC mids (Ampadu & Stach), but I get the excitement like his Spurs haul

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      1. Dotherightthing
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thank you

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  16. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Hi all. Apologies for the long post, but I could really use some help it and I appreciate it.

    I have all chips available and 2 FT. Team doesn't look too bad, but then again, my WC will be useless at some point.

    Here's my current team:

    Raya
    Gabriel, Virgil, Cash
    Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Wilson
    Haaland, João Pedro, Thiago

    Dubravka, Anderson, Hill, Mukiele

    Should I WC? To something like the following?

    Verbruggen / ____________
    Gabriel / O'Reilly / Van Hecke / Hill / Bijol
    Bruno F / Palmer / Semenyo / Wilson / ____________
    Haaland / ____________ / ____________

    A. Raya, Gordon, Welbeck, DCL
    B. Darlow, Sarr, João Pedro, Thiago
    C. Don't WC

    Many thanks indeed.

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    1. Dotherightthing
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      If you WC32, you’d need more doublers I’d say

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      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why?

        What if he wants to use his WC to get better players, as opposed to just cramming in bang average players with meh fixtures just because they have 2 games to blank instead of one?

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Needs even more context, like your chip strategy/options

      I don't know what you're building towards, so it's hard to offer advice that aligns with it

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      1. sirmorbach
        • 9 Years
        44 mins ago

        I appreciate it and apologise, but the fact is I have no idea at this point what my strategy should be.

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        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          38 mins ago

          I understand now

          Try out a few plans on https://plan.livefpl.net/myteam/ or any planner you use, and see what you fancy the most

          This late in the season, flags and plans will influence your decisions the most

          I'd still stay away from doublers with poor form though

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          1. sirmorbach
            • 9 Years
            24 mins ago

            That is actually very kind and helpful of you (as always), I really appreciate it

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            1. Ze_Austin
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Cheers 🙂

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  17. I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Which one to bench?

      A)Wilson(liv)
      B)Thiaw(cry)

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      1. Dotherightthing
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        B

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      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        B

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    • Shark Team
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Start Rogers or J.Pedro?

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      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        JP

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      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        Pedro

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    • PGR
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Is WC 32, FH 33, BB 35, TC 36 not viable?
      What is the main disadvantage apart from the gap between the WC and BB?

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        What’s your team like for 32 & 34 without WC?

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        1. PGR
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          I've already hit the WC button, so WC 32 is locked in.

          So my choices are the standard BB33 and FH34 or FH 33 and BB 35.

          I'm leaning towards the latter as it allows me triple Arsenal, double Man Utd, Gordon and Bowen in GW 32 and 34 which I'm liking a lot more than the Brighton, Bournemouth, Leeds drafts.

          Downside is 2 less fixtures on my BB

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yes

        I'm now on WC32
        TC33 or 36
        FH34 in all probability
        BB35

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    • Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Who would you bench?

      A. Wilson (liv)
      B. Rogers (nfo)
      C. JPedro (MCI)

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        Rogers

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    • KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Lost a bit of interest in FPL due to how complicated the remaining GWs of the season have got 🙁

      Excuse the thinking out loud but looking at DGW players from each team and if I would
      1. Want in DGW33
      2. Want going forward

      Man City
      - O'Reilly - yes/yes
      - Semenyo - yes/yes
      - Haaland - yes/yes

      Burnley
      - none, bless

      Chelsea
      - any defense - no/no
      - Palmer - yes/no
      - Pedro - yes/yes

      Brighton
      - Van Hecke - yes/yes
      - Minteh - yes/no
      - Gomez - yes/no
      - Hinselwood - yes/no

      Leeds
      - Rodon - yes/yes if benched
      - Stach - yes/no
      - DCL - yes/no

      Bournemouth
      - Senasi/Hill - yep/yep
      - Tavernier - yep/no
      - Evanilson - yep/no

      16 yes in DGW33
      6/7 yes to keep after DGW33

      Make of that what you will...

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Interesting

        Leeds flags are concerning, so I'm looking at Darlow Bijol Ampadu instead on FH. DCL's form is keeping me away, as is Evanilson's. Hard to trust any Bournemouth attacker atm

        A Brighton attacker or two could be among top scorers of the next 2 GWs, considering the defences they face. I just don't know who

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yeah such unfortunate timing with the Rodon and Stach injuries.

          Why not Struijk over Bijol? Slightly more nailed than Bijol no?

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          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Chasing DCs. I might end up with Struijk though

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    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      52 mins ago

      I'm happy I don't have a WC. My decisions are much more straightforward.

      Which move is better?

      Nunes > Saliba
      Thiaw > Calafiori

      Plan is to FH33. I have only 4 blankers. 3 if I remove Nunes.

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        Camzy still trying to justify his GW 24 WC.

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        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          🙂

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      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        If you don't have O'Reilly, just get him vs Chelsea for free

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        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          14 mins ago

          No. Because I'm FHing in 33. I can buy O'Reilly in 35.

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          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Chelsea is a game to target, and the two Arsenal targets aren't explosive. If Timber is back by then, he's the better Arsenal option but you'd have to burn a transfer to switch

            Thiaw has good fixtures and attacking threat, so he isn't a priority sale

            If you're set on Arsenal this GW, then Saliba for safety

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      3. GoonerByron
        • 14 Years
        44 mins ago

        How many FTs?

        I'm in the same position and just keeping Nunes and playing him this week. He's still a good pick.

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    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      A save transfer and play Wilson and Rogers
      B mane to Bowen , play Bowen and Rogers and bench Wilson
      C mane to Bowen, play Wilson and bowen and bench Rogers

      I have 3 FTS and FH gw33
      Planning no chip for 34.

      Cheers and gl

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        C

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        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Thank you

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    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Senesi + Hill or Truffert?

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        S & H for me

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      2. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Hill + Truffert for me

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    • The Mandalorian
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Blatant corruption by PSG

      Didn't Enrique say the EPL is not the best league in the world then goes and does this.

      Yes, PSG's Ligue 1 match against Lens has been postponed to allow them more time to prepare for their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool. The match was originally scheduled for April 11 but has been moved to May 13.

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    • Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/04/08/fpl-notes-gabriel-rice-fit-raya-superb-still-no-saka-or-timber

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    • Vasshin
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      All chips left and 4ft available

      If DGW37 is a possibility,
      I would do Fh33, wildcard35, TC36, bb38

      Or I will do the boring wildcard 32, bb33, fh34, tc36

      What do you all reckon?

      Kelleher
      Gabriel Virgil Thiaw
      Semenyo Bruno Wirtz Rogers
      Bowen Thiago Haaland
      Dubravka Dango Andersen Esteve

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      1. Vasshin
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I mean Bb37 if double

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    • JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Got 2ft and will wc this week. Leaving Gab and Bruno definitely. Questions are:

      Bowen/Mbeumo/Brobbey. All good fixtures 32. Brobbey has to go for DCL/Wellbeck/Pedro. I am keeping Bowen and Mbeumo for this gw. Burn those 2 transfers for dgw and will have 2 ft in 36. Sarr and probably Munoz in. I don’t want any other ARS player other than Gab. Darlow/Verb works just fine.

      1. Keep Bowen for the double gw vs Palace and save 1ft ( Monday game ) / Mbeumo gone for dgw
      2. Bowen to Pedro and Brobbey to DCL/Wellbeck on wc / Mbeumo gone and have 13 doublers
      3. Brobbey to Pedro on wc and just keep Bowen / Mbeumo gone for dgw
      4. Keep both Bowen and Mbeumo for dgw

      Any thoughts? Appreciate 🙂

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