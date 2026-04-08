FPL Gameweek 32 team news: Wednesday’s injury updates

The Gameweek 32 press conferences got underway on Wednesday, with Nuno Espirito Santo facing the media.

West Ham United face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, hence why the Hammers’ head coach has gone early with his media duties.

You’ll be able to find all the injury updates from Nuno below.

We should hear from the managers of the other 19 Premier League teams on Thursday and Friday. Until then, we’ll have an ‘early team news’ round-up coming out this evening.

WEST HAM UNITED

Nuno is “positive” that his injured players will return on Friday night.

Initially asked about Crysencio Summerville (calf), Nuno said the winger, Jeanclair Todibo (calf) and Callum Wilson (unspecified) were “improving”. All three sat out the FA Cup tie against Leeds United last Sunday.

“He’s improving, he’s improving. Him and JC are improving, Callum Wilson. We still have tomorrow to assess and see, but improvement.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Crysencio Summerville

Pressed on the chances of that trio being available, Nuno sounded more upbeat. He also revealed that Konstantinos Mavropanos (head), another absentee in the cup, was fit.

“We are positive, we are positive that they can be available. Dinos [Mavropanos] is also clear of the concussion protocol. So, we are positive that they are going to be available, yeah.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on whether Messrs Summerville, Wilson and Todibo have a chance of being fit on Friday

Nuno spoke more about Todibo later in the presser.

“I think he reacted well [to his period on the sidelines]. When he got the red card [at Chelsea], he was in a good moment. The team was in a good moment. Unfortunately, we missed him for three games, but he came back and again, a setback in the warm-up against Villa. But he’s recovering well and he’s always positive.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Jeanclair Todibo

Axel Disasi and Alphonse Areola were struggling towards the end of the Leeds game, with the ‘keeper indeed coming off.

Their manager put it down to fatigue, however.

“A lot of our players [were struggling]… it was a tough game, extra time, a lot of energy, but they are okay. Tiredness, tiredness, fatigue.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Axel Disasi and Alphonse Areola

Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s late return from international duty with DR Congo meant he too wasn’t available for the FA Cup.

It sounds like he’ll be involved against Wolves, however.

“We deal with that. It was not possible for him to be here but now he’s returned. He’s good, he’s working. Let’s see tomorrow if he can help the team. “I don’t want to go too much into details. They reach a big thing in DR Congo [in qualifying for the World Cup], but he’s returned and he’s good.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on whether Aaron Wan-Bissaka was meant to be back for the Leeds game

EUROPA/CONFERENCE LEAGUE PRESSERS

It’s not just Nuno’s Gameweek 32 press conference taking place today.

The managers of Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa all face the media ahead of their clubs’ European ties on Thursday.

Oliver Glasner has already spoken, with the other two to follow later this afternoon/evening.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Glasner reported that bar Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) and Cheick Doucoure (knee/muscle/match fitness), Palace have a fully fit squad. That includes Adam Wharton (adductor), who returned early from England duty.

“He had a minor adductor issue with England but it’s all sorted. He trained the full week and is available tomorrow.” – Oliver Glasner on Adam Wharton

“It’s how football is because it looked like everybody was available for tomorrow’s game until two minutes before the end of the session. Eddie unfortunately injured his hamstring again and had to leave the pitch two minutes before the end of the [training] game. So, he won’t make tomorrow’s squad. We will have a scan again, but it doesn’t really look good for him. “All the others are available. On Sunday, we trained with 23 on-field players, I think, for the first time this season – but it is how it is. “Like always, he will have all our support to come back hopefully before the end of the season but again, we will know more tomorrow.” – Oliver Glasner on Eddie Nketiah