The FA Cup quarter-finals are done. Double Gameweek 33 is sorted. The Blank Gameweek 34 line-up is confirmed.

Now, attention turns to chip strategy – and a lot of it is being devoted to the Gameweek 32 Wildcard.

Some Fantasy managers may still be on the fence about activating it, especially after Arsenal’s FA Cup exit.

While we’ll follow this piece up with a Gameweek 32 v Gameweek 35 Wildcard comparison (and an article for those without a Wildcard), here we focus on some drafts for those intent on using the chip this week.

GAMEWEEK 32 WILDCARD, GAMEWEEK 33 BENCH BOOST, GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT

NOT GREAT ENTRY POINTS

One of the ‘cons’ for playing a Gameweek 32 Wildcard is the fact that so many of the Gameweek 33 doublers have iffy entry points. Bournemouth and Leeds United are away at Arsenal and Manchester United, for instance. Then there’s Manchester City and Chelsea, who play each other.

You can see the stumbling blocks above. Five of the starting XI will be involved in Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge, including two Chelsea attackers versus a City defender. Not ideal.

That’s the compromise Wildcarders will have to accept if they’re keen on lots of doublers from Bournemouth, Leeds, City and Chelsea: an iffy-looking XI this week, but lots of players with two fixtures in Gameweek 33.

BRIGHTON TRIPLE-UP

At least in-form Brighton and Hove Albion have an excellent Gameweek 32 fixture, away at Burnley. A defensive triple-up may seem like overkill but a) the Seagulls have conceded zero or one goals in 11 of their last 12 league fixtures and b) the defensive triple-up would likely only be used in Gameweek 32 (Burnley away), for a Double Gameweek 33 Bench Boost and in Gameweek 36 (Wolves at home).

Danny Welbeck (£6.2m) is, of course, an alternative to one of the defenders. He probably won’t start both Gameweek 33 fixtures, but then 110-120 minutes against the two Premier League clubs on the longest clean sheet droughts may be sufficient. You can read Tom Freeman’s views on Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) as another attacking option here.

As for the defensive trio we’ve gone for, Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) is an ever-present starter, Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) has started every match he’s been available for, and Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) is on a 27-match run in Fabian Hurzeler’s XI. Van Hecke is the jewel in the crown: DefCon points in four of his last five, and with a bit of attacking threat. Kadioglu offers not much of either, but Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) is a no-go due to a two-match suspension.

LEEDS UNCERTAINTY

The Leeds representatives could change here.

Anton Stach (£4.8m) was and is under serious consideration but an injury picked up on Sunday doesn’t sound too good. The budget-friendly midfielder has delivered 10 attacking returns and 20 DefCon points already this season, with his role on set plays another one of his major selling points. If he’s fit, he may well claim the fifth midfield spot. If not, there’s always the penalty-taking (and streaky) Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m), who has tested the patience recently with just one goal in nine league games.

There’s uncertainty at the rear, too. Joe Rodon (£3.9m) came off with an ankle issue against West Ham, while Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) missed out as a precaution with a minor groin injury. Jaka Bijol (£3.9m), who has a 50% DefCon success rate when starting, could come into the reckoning instead, then, but remember that this Wildcard is not just for Gameweek 33; it’s also to last the rest of 2025/26. You’re never quite sure if he’s going to start when everyone is fit.

SINGLE GAMEWEEK REPRESENTATIVES

Some FPL managers may want to go the full hog and recruit 15 players who double in Gameweek 33. We’ve stopped at 13, with a red-hot Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) an obvious exception.

The other is Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m). This is partly to do with the Stach uncertainty, not to mention the shortage of appealing doubling alternatives. Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) is on nine bookings, so is too risky. Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m) may return for Gameweek 33, but it’s still uncertain. Hinshelwood and Pascal Gross (£5.5m) are unspectacular budget options.

So, rather than just go for a ‘doubler’ for doubler’s sake, someone like Sarr is an option. This is also with one eye on a likely Double Gameweek 36 for Crystal Palace. Bench Boosting a single Gameweek option isn’t ideal but the Eagles do at least have West Ham at home.

Alternative idea: This draft is lacking in one big area: Arsenal cover. Injuries may help make up our minds anyway but the omission of Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) is obviously a big one. As Hibbopotamous points out, it may actually only be Gameweek 32 where a lack of Arsenal hurts, but Gabriel could be included at the expense of a Brighton or Leeds defender, with someone like Stach or Gross taking the place of Sarr.

GAMEWEEK 32 WILDCARD, GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT

If you’ve not got the Bench Boost in hand but are Wildcarding in Gameweek 32, you needn’t worry about 15 Gameweek 33 doublers.

In fact, that helps accommodate Gabriel and an extra Palace player – Dean Henderson (£5.0m) – for their future Double Gameweek.

This squad would still have 11 doublers for Gameweek 33, with the Free Hit again in operation in Blank Gameweek 34.

Otherwise, it’s similar to the above.

While this squad is designed for those without a Bench Boost, a Gameweek 36 Bench Boost would actually look half-decent with the above players (and maybe one or two new additions via free transfers).

GAMEWEEK 32 WILDCARD, NO BENCH BOOST OR FREE HIT

If you’re Wildcarding this week but don’t have any other chips left (ie a Free Hit to bail you out of Gameweek 34), a compromise may have to be struck between Gameweek 33 doublers and Gameweek 34 non-blankers.

How much of a compromise will depend on your free transfer allowance.

If you’ve got 4-5 transfers already saved, you’ll likely be able to go for broke with 9-10 Gameweek 33 doublers on this week’s Wildcard. Those aforementioned free transfers can then be used to bring in players with a Gameweek 34 fixture.

We’ve put together the above halfway house for those without a Free Hit. Eight doublers for Gameweek 33, seven starters for Gameweek 34. You’ll then have two free transfers to get your Gameweek 34 side up to nine. You could follow that up with a points hit, or simply shrug your shoulders and say ‘Nine’s enough’, given the paucity of good fixtures in Gameweek 34.