Chip Strategy

FPL Gameweek 32 Wildcard: 3 drafts to consider

6 April 2026 48 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The FA Cup quarter-finals are done. Double Gameweek 33 is sorted. The Blank Gameweek 34 line-up is confirmed.

Now, attention turns to chip strategy – and a lot of it is being devoted to the Gameweek 32 Wildcard.

Some Fantasy managers may still be on the fence about activating it, especially after Arsenal’s FA Cup exit.

While we’ll follow this piece up with a Gameweek 32 v Gameweek 35 Wildcard comparison (and an article for those without a Wildcard), here we focus on some drafts for those intent on using the chip this week.

GAMEWEEK 32 WILDCARD, GAMEWEEK 33 BENCH BOOST, GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT

NOT GREAT ENTRY POINTS

One of the ‘cons’ for playing a Gameweek 32 Wildcard is the fact that so many of the Gameweek 33 doublers have iffy entry points. Bournemouth and Leeds United are away at Arsenal and Manchester United, for instance. Then there’s Manchester City and Chelsea, who play each other.

You can see the stumbling blocks above. Five of the starting XI will be involved in Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge, including two Chelsea attackers versus a City defender. Not ideal.

That’s the compromise Wildcarders will have to accept if they’re keen on lots of doublers from Bournemouth, Leeds, City and Chelsea: an iffy-looking XI this week, but lots of players with two fixtures in Gameweek 33.

BRIGHTON TRIPLE-UP

At least in-form Brighton and Hove Albion have an excellent Gameweek 32 fixture, away at Burnley. A defensive triple-up may seem like overkill but a) the Seagulls have conceded zero or one goals in 11 of their last 12 league fixtures and b) the defensive triple-up would likely only be used in Gameweek 32 (Burnley away), for a Double Gameweek 33 Bench Boost and in Gameweek 36 (Wolves at home).

Danny Welbeck (£6.2m) is, of course, an alternative to one of the defenders. He probably won’t start both Gameweek 33 fixtures, but then 110-120 minutes against the two Premier League clubs on the longest clean sheet droughts may be sufficient. You can read Tom Freeman’s views on Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) as another attacking option here.

As for the defensive trio we’ve gone for, Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) is an ever-present starter, Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) has started every match he’s been available for, and Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) is on a 27-match run in Fabian Hurzeler’s XI. Van Hecke is the jewel in the crown: DefCon points in four of his last five, and with a bit of attacking threat. Kadioglu offers not much of either, but Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) is a no-go due to a two-match suspension.

LEEDS UNCERTAINTY

The Leeds representatives could change here.

Anton Stach (£4.8m) was and is under serious consideration but an injury picked up on Sunday doesn’t sound too good. The budget-friendly midfielder has delivered 10 attacking returns and 20 DefCon points already this season, with his role on set plays another one of his major selling points. If he’s fit, he may well claim the fifth midfield spot. If not, there’s always the penalty-taking (and streaky) Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m), who has tested the patience recently with just one goal in nine league games.

There’s uncertainty at the rear, too. Joe Rodon (£3.9m) came off with an ankle issue against West Ham, while Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) missed out as a precaution with a minor groin injury. Jaka Bijol (£3.9m), who has a 50% DefCon success rate when starting, could come into the reckoning instead, then, but remember that this Wildcard is not just for Gameweek 33; it’s also to last the rest of 2025/26. You’re never quite sure if he’s going to start when everyone is fit.

SINGLE GAMEWEEK REPRESENTATIVES

Some FPL managers may want to go the full hog and recruit 15 players who double in Gameweek 33. We’ve stopped at 13, with a red-hot Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) an obvious exception.

The other is Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m). This is partly to do with the Stach uncertainty, not to mention the shortage of appealing doubling alternatives. Moises Caicedo (£5.7m) is on nine bookings, so is too risky. Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m) may return for Gameweek 33, but it’s still uncertain. Hinshelwood and Pascal Gross (£5.5m) are unspectacular budget options.

So, rather than just go for a ‘doubler’ for doubler’s sake, someone like Sarr is an option. This is also with one eye on a likely Double Gameweek 36 for Crystal Palace. Bench Boosting a single Gameweek option isn’t ideal but the Eagles do at least have West Ham at home.

  • Alternative idea: This draft is lacking in one big area: Arsenal cover. Injuries may help make up our minds anyway but the omission of Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) is obviously a big one. As Hibbopotamous points out, it may actually only be Gameweek 32 where a lack of Arsenal hurts, but Gabriel could be included at the expense of a Brighton or Leeds defender, with someone like Stach or Gross taking the place of Sarr.

GAMEWEEK 32 WILDCARD, GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT

If you’ve not got the Bench Boost in hand but are Wildcarding in Gameweek 32, you needn’t worry about 15 Gameweek 33 doublers.

In fact, that helps accommodate Gabriel and an extra Palace player – Dean Henderson (£5.0m) – for their future Double Gameweek.

This squad would still have 11 doublers for Gameweek 33, with the Free Hit again in operation in Blank Gameweek 34.

Otherwise, it’s similar to the above.

While this squad is designed for those without a Bench Boost, a Gameweek 36 Bench Boost would actually look half-decent with the above players (and maybe one or two new additions via free transfers).

GAMEWEEK 32 WILDCARD, NO BENCH BOOST OR FREE HIT

If you’re Wildcarding this week but don’t have any other chips left (ie a Free Hit to bail you out of Gameweek 34), a compromise may have to be struck between Gameweek 33 doublers and Gameweek 34 non-blankers.

How much of a compromise will depend on your free transfer allowance.

If you’ve got 4-5 transfers already saved, you’ll likely be able to go for broke with 9-10 Gameweek 33 doublers on this week’s Wildcard. Those aforementioned free transfers can then be used to bring in players with a Gameweek 34 fixture.

We’ve put together the above halfway house for those without a Free Hit. Eight doublers for Gameweek 33, seven starters for Gameweek 34. You’ll then have two free transfers to get your Gameweek 34 side up to nine. You could follow that up with a points hit, or simply shrug your shoulders and say ‘Nine’s enough’, given the paucity of good fixtures in Gameweek 34.

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48 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Which looks better now?

    A: WC32, BB33
    B: WC35, BB36

    *Also have TC and FH to throw somewhere around there.

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    1. BR510
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        A

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      • Guru Mediation
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        I'm working on a WC32, FH33, BB34, TC36 strategy

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        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          BB34. Interesting.......

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    2. BR510
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        4FT 6.9 itb

        Kelleher Darlow
        Gabriel Konate Hill Alderete Konsa
        Gordon Semenyo Bruno Dango Rayan
        Haaland Barnes Thiago

        32: Roll
        33: Free Hit
        34: 5FT - 11 playing and buy doublers
        36: BB with doublers

        Other ideas?

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      • Fodderx4
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Good morning troops!

        Things are starting to get interesting. I have 1 free transfer and .5m in the bank and all chips left to play. I'm 100 off top in my main mini league, what's the most aggressive way to go?

        Raya
        Gabriel Van Hecke VVD
        Szobosziai Palmer Bruno (c) Semenyo (vc)
        Thiago Ekitiké Pedro
        Dubravka KDH Thiaw Sensi

        Wildcard now or wait until 35?

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      • The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        I've not seen much mention of a GW34 WC, GW35 BB but does it have any merit? It would mean benching the likes of Semenyo, Haaland & O'Reilly for 34 but your free transfer for 35 would allow you to bring in one of the players you might want in your WC/BB team (Hill/Pedro) who also blanks in 34.

        Sorry, just woke up and might be talking nonsense:smile:

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        1. The Hunt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Forgot to mention, this would be preceded by FH33.

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        2. Guru Mediation
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          I'm working on BB for the blank week. It could work given casual squads may be missing players.

          What would the SGWers you are thinking of BBing in 35 be?

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          1. The Hunt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            I haven't really looked tbh. The GW34 WC idea was just floating around in my mind when I woke up 😀

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      • Holmes
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Not tempted to pick anyone from Chelsea except Palmer(for differential sake). Might survive DGW and BGW without using WC but whats the point of saving WC now?

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        1. Guru Mediation
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          WC in 32 would likely result in decimating your squad, WC in 35 is cleaner and allows you to target 4 games run in plus getting in palace/city for DGW36.

          I think FH33 makes the most sense now, because really we don't want Chelsea beyond GW33 and double Brighton/Bournemouth defence isn't exactly a banker for BB returns

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          1. Guru Mediation
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            It will be interesting to see Spurs under DZ for a couple of games too as their run in is nice

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          2. Holmes
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Yeah, just that BB chip is an issue. Otherwise I wouldnt WC this week.

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            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              That BB chip is what's swaying me towards WC32, if you WC35, BB36 the maximum number of DGWers you will be able field in DGW36 is 9, if you are going to field a full 11 in BGW37 without taking hits (and you would need 5FTs to do that)

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              1. Pompel
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                What do we know about BGW37 at this point? Which teams are likely to blank?

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                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  City and Bournemouth if City make Cup Final, and either Chelsea & Spurs or Leeds & Brighton.

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              2. Fitzy.
                • 14 Years
                55 mins ago

                9 DGWers in GW36? Love to see the working out on that... And where'd BGW37 come from?

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      • SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Thoughts on this wc draft? Plan to BB33, FH34 and TC36. Not sure between dcl and welbeck. Plan to sell gabriel in case he's ruled out.

        Petrovic dubravka
        Gabriel senesi o’reily van hecke fofana
        Palmer Bruno semenyo Minteh tavernier
        Haaland Pedro dcl

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      • Tsparkes10
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Main questions on WC are…

        A) Van Hecke or Hill
        B) Aaronsen, Tav or Gross
        C) Welbeck or DCL

        Getting all 3 right could be huge

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        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          lol I imagine it’s the difference between 1 or 2 points

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      • PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        FFS... Michael Oliver in charge of Madrid - Bayern tomorrow. We just can't catch a break every time we play Madrid. Heck!!! Hoping Kane whispers something persuasive in Mike's ears.

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      • Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I appreciate the GW 32 WC, GW 34 FH [no BB] option in the article, but with 5 players involved in Chelsea/City match perhaps it's better to WC33 instead, or even FH33 WC35. Of course a drawback might be an increase in cost of wildcarding later.

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      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Is Groß a better pick for the double over Hinshelwood/Minteh/Mitoma?

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      • keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Looking at potential wildcard squads for gameweek 32
        I'm glad that I played mine in gw22 & increased my squad value & performance .
        The biggest problem with gw32 wildcard is the squad gets compromised by poor fixtures in gw32
        Plus you can't field a full 15 man BB in gw34
        With some of the Brighton , Leeds & Bournemouth players not long term picks until the end of the season .

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        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          *BB in gw33*

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      • Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        a) Senesi Hill Tavenier

        or

        b) Senesi Rayan Tavernier

        *b) allows Verbruggen Van Hecke Kadioglu

        *a) means Groß with Verbruggen Van Hecke

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      • Hoof It and Hope
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        If you have your wildcard active, is there any way to see what other chips you have left?

        They all show as unavailable with an active wildcard obviously

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        1. Bunk Moreland
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Gameweek history shows what chips you have used.

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      • FPL_RubberDucky
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I just dont see the benefit in using the WC in GW32.
        If you have a couple of FTs its enough to get the best DGW options snd thats enough.

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          46 mins ago

          There isn’t a huge upside in saving it either though. The less people activating it now the better though 😉

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          1. Goodfeathers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            This

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      • Ray Kinsella
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        When will RMT update?!

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      • Flynny
        • 11 Years
        56 mins ago

        3fts and wildcard, Free hit and bb to play. Planning fh33. Wildcard 35 and bb36.

        Thoughts on ekiteke and mbeumo to bowen and cunha? Thanks

        Raya
        Gabriel vvd richards (alderete andersen)
        Bruno mbeumo dango Anderson (wilson)
        Haaland ekiteke thiago

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      • Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        52 mins ago

        Those with no WC, what's the plan?

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        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          43 mins ago

          Just cherry pick the best double gameweek players
          I've already got Pedro plus Haaland, Seymeno & O'Reilly
          So adding probably DCL plus a Bournemouth defender with ft .
          Not keen on any Brighton or any other players .

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        2. Bunk Moreland
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          35 mins ago

          I have 3 FTs. And currently 11 starters for 34. But that includes players I want to sell, like Rogers and Mbeumo.

          So I either sell them, BB 33 and FH 34, or I save my transfer, FH33 for optimal 11, enter 34 with four transfers and eleven starters, and bench boost whenever my bench looks likely to scrap 10 points.

          TC Haaland in his late double in both scenarios.

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        3. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          Probably BBing 33 FHing 34 TC 36

          Have 4 FTs + 1 next week and 6 DGWers right now so shd be able to get though. Enzo and Sanchez two of the DGWers though

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          1. Bunk Moreland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            17 mins ago

            I think Enzo plays, he is their best midfielder. Don’t think they will drop him more than the stated 2 games.

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        4. Conners
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          FH33
          11 out in 34 with 1FT (albeit a 5-4-1)
          TC in 36

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          1. boombaba
            • 13 Years
            17 mins ago

            What’s your FH team ?

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            1. Conners
              • 7 Years
              11 mins ago

              Can't decide on the 3rd defender, but something like...

              Verbruggen
              Senesi - O'Reilly - TBC
              Semenyo - Palmer- Tavernier - Bruno
              Haaland - Pedro - DCL

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              1. boombaba
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Struijk from Leeds

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        5. I have no Wirtz
            just now

            Very ‘Team dependant’; My current 15 look good for gw32 and gw34, so FH33, TC36

            A few weeks ago, I chickened out a daring BB plan, which turned out, would have netted me 29 points. I doubt I will now get anything close to that. So quite frankly, BB doesn’t figure priority in my planning any more, looking now at BB35 or BB38!

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        6. Flynny
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          Is mbeumo to cunha worth an ft? ....I have a few to spare

          Free hitting 33

          So looking at United Villa Leeds and Brentford in 32 and 34

          Thanks

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          1. Flynny
            • 11 Years
            just now

            That should say united v Leeds and Brentford!

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        7. FPL_WILDCARD
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          WC team lock in or changes needed?

          Verbruggen, Darlow
          Gabriel, o’Reilly, Senesi, Kadioglu, Gusto
          Bruno F, Semenyo, Palmer, Tavernier, I. Sarr
          Haaland, Welbeck, DCL

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Looks good and most bases covered. Interested to know why you don’t want Joao Pedro in place of one of Welbeck or DCL?

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