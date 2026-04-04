Fixtures

No Blank or Double Gameweek for Arsenal or Newcastle

4 April 2026 142 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Cat amongst the pigeons!

There’ll be no Double Gameweek 33 or Blank Gameweek 34 for Arsenal or Newcastle United after the Gunners exited the FA Cup on Saturday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side were dumped out of the cup by Championship side Southampton, who prevailed 2-1 at St Mary’s.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR BLANK GAMEWEEK 34?

This result means that we’ll only get three blanks in Gameweek 34, the last of which will be confirmed tomorrow:

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusMatch will be postponed if the following occurs:
Brighton v ChelseaBlank
Burnley v Man CityBlank
West Ham v EvertonPossible blankIf West Ham beat Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Bournemouth v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds beat West Ham in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Arsenal v NewcastleOn
Liverpool v C PalaceOn
Fulham v Aston VillaOn
Man Utd v BrentfordOn
Sunderland v Nottm ForestOn
Wolves v SpursOn
Number of postponements: 3

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33?

And, as a consequence, we’ll now only get six teams doubling (not eight as we thought) in Gameweek 33.

The images below show how Double Gameweek 33 will look, depending on who wins in the final FA Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday: West Ham United v Leeds United.

NO MORE DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS FOR ARSENAL THIS SEASON

Saturday’s result at St Mary’s means that Arsenal will not have another Double Gameweek this season. Newcastle won’t get one, either.

CHANGE IN CHIP STRATEGY?

Last chance to use your FPL chips! 2

An Arsenal victory would have surely rubberstamped a Gameweek 32 Wildcard for many FPL managers. Eight teams doubling in Gameweek 33 (including the Premier League’s two best), so a solid Bench Boost in that week. A Free Hit could then have been used to traverse Blank Gameweek 34.

Now, a rocking of the chip strategy boat. Double Gameweek 33 doesn’t look as good, although it’ll still be possible to have 15 ‘doublers’. Probably the biggest change is that many managers will be able to get through Gameweek 34 without a Free Hit, at least with their current squad.

Could a Free Hit in Gameweek 33 now be a viable alternative play? Managers could then Wildcard in Gameweek 35, and Bench Boost in Gameweek 36, when it’s likely that Man City and Crystal Palace will be doubling. There’ll be far fewer ‘doublers’ for a Bench Boost, but it means no selling of Arsenal players on a Gameweek 32 Wildcard now and/or playing them in Gameweek 33 when they only have one fixture (against Man City!).

We’ll be weighing up the pros and cons in a follow-up article over the coming days. A Gameweek 32 Wildcard draft article will also follow.

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142 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 hours ago

    Arsenal’s defeat is a great result for those who’ve already used their wildcard and, although it’s a blow for those of us with all our chips left, I’m still going for the original plan of WC32 BB33 FH34 TC36.

    It’s all team dependent of course but I’ve only got Haaland from City, would like to get Palmer in, need some differentials as I’m chasing big style, and I just don’t see enough value in a 35WC.

    Of course this won’t be the case for everyone but having frisked the fixtures this morning, I feel better about sticking to the original plan

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      16 hours, 44 mins ago

      Probably a better outcome for you if chasing too as less people will be on the same strategy than looked likely before the Arsenal game.

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 hours, 35 mins ago

        Good point, also part of my thinking. I’m going to need variance if I’m going to make up ground

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    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      16 hours, 43 mins ago

      I’m with you.

      I planned to WC this GW and I still think it’s better for me to do it now and get rid of some of the players (Enzo, Raul, VVD) that I don’t really need.

      I’m not big on using a WC for a DGW anyway, I think it’s a waste of a chip. DGWs aren’t what they used to be anymore, they’re more like ‘game and a half’ Weeks instead of doubles.

      Have all my chips left too, which helps.

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        16 hours, 40 mins ago

        It is very team dependent, as you say you've got a few fires there and you might be adding Gabriel to that list too? Knee thing doesn't look ideal. He'll be a tough one to take on a WC if he misses Sporting midweek and the news doesn't sound positive for next weekend.

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        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          16 hours, 35 mins ago

          Arsenal defence not so appealing if he’s missing.

          If I don’t WC now then I’m not sure when I’d do it next.

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      2. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 hours, 34 mins ago

        Yes, I don’t want to fixate on the doubles (that’s cost me before) but want to maximise where those without chips might be unable to

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    3. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      16 hours, 38 mins ago

      I suppose you could argue that a wc32 is now a great opportunity to get rid of arsenal players

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 hours, 35 mins ago

        There is that too!

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    4. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      16 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yep. I'm with you on this. Liverpool form is another aspect.

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yes, keen to ditch them!

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    5. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 hours, 12 mins ago

      We could really do with knowing where the City/Palace fixture is going before the GW deadline, if it's midweek of GW34 City won't blank that GW making it easily manageable without FH.

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      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 hours, 8 mins ago

        I'd probably then TC33, WC35, BB36, FH BGW37

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    6. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      16 hours, 6 mins ago

      Same strat. I'm just annoyed if I want 14 doublers I have to have Chelsea players, I had convinced myself they were going to end the season poorly. I'm still only going Palmer and Cucurella. I want Bowen (hopefully!) and Welbeck

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yeah, fingers crossed for Bowen here too!

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  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    16 hours, 50 mins ago

    If Everton do get the double in GW33 which two midfielders do you prefer out of Garner/KDH/Ndiaye?

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      16 hours, 47 mins ago

      Garner and Ndiaye

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        16 hours, 25 mins ago

        Cheers

        How about Summerville v M. Fernandes and Groß v Minteh?

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          16 hours, 5 mins ago

          Summerville and Minteh for your viewing pleasure

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            15 hours, 56 mins ago

            Agreed, attack the bench boost as much as possible and go for the more attacking/entertaining picks.

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  3. I have no Wirtz
      16 hours, 42 mins ago

      Having used my WC earlier, I feel understandably positive, FH33 is now a fun exercise.
      2 or 3 Chelsea?
      2 or 3 Brighton?
      Would love for Everton to double. Who is top picks and how many? Pickford, Tarkowski, Garner, KDH?

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      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        16 hours, 37 mins ago

        I think there's a bit of risk around 3 Brighton probably from two aspects. They rotate a lot and their fixtures aren't great - Spurs (a), Chelsea (h) for cleans. I'd probably only be taking Van Hecke to be honest

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        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          16 hours, 34 mins ago

          Or a punt on Welbz

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        2. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          16 hours, 34 mins ago

          Much less risk with Everton for rotation, avoid Branthwaite etc. Only downside is one of the games is the Merseyside Derby and it wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world if there were cards, something to hold in mind you picked a Tarko or Garner. Even Pickford is prone to them. A red wouldn't be unheard of which would take them out of the West Ham part of the double

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        3. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          16 hours, 31 mins ago

          I’ve had Kadioglu for a few months. He’s nailed. Not overly keen on a triple up mind!

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          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            16 hours, 28 mins ago

            Yeah he's not a bad shout too. Any other season you'd take him over Van Hecke its just those DC points (yawn I know). Welbeck might be ok too, I wouldn't be surprised if he only gets 120 mins from the double though.

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            1. PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              15 hours, 58 mins ago

              True. And Van Hecke has decent threat from set-pieces. Shame about Welbz’ minutes because he’s a great shout

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    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      16 hours, 34 mins ago

      Considering the state of my team, just have to hit WC with 1FT right?

      Raya/Dub
      Gab/VVD/Thiaw/Andersen/Heaven
      BrunoF/Gordon/Enzo/HWilson/Dango
      Haaland/Ekitike/JPedro

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      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        16 hours, 32 mins ago

        Yes I would

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      2. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 hours, 27 mins ago

        For sure

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    • Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      16 hours, 18 mins ago

      Play two and bench order for other two please? Currently on AB CD

      A) Virgil (FUL)
      B) Guehi (che)
      C) Rodon (man)
      D) Hill (ars)

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 hours, 9 mins ago

        I’d definitely start Virgil, then it’s a toss-up, maybe Rodon for defcon and the fact Leeds have been quite solid lately

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    • The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      16 hours, 11 mins ago

      After yesterday's debacle, still WC this team or hold? Have all the chips left.

      Dúbravka Verbruggen
      Rodon, Virgil, Gabriel, Alderete, Chalobah
      Wilson, Rogers, B.Fernandes, Gordon, Semenyo
      Ekitiké, Thiago, Pedro

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      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        16 hours, 8 mins ago

        For the reasons above, I’d pull the trigger. Plus you don’t have Haaland

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      2. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 hours, 47 mins ago

        Hold and do FH 33

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    • Conners
      • 7 Years
      15 hours, 52 mins ago

      I wouldn't want to have a crack at building a WC team after last night.

      FH is more or less a certainty for me now, especially if WH / Everton double.

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        15 hours, 52 mins ago

        *FH33

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      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        15 hours, 51 mins ago

        How many fixtures will we have in GW34 now?

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        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          15 hours, 46 mins ago

          7 if my maths is correct.

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          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            15 hours, 44 mins ago

            Just realised it states this in the article - sorry 🙂

            Must stop skim-reading

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            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 12 Years
              15 hours, 35 mins ago

              I’m a straight to the comments individual 😆

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      3. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 hours, 48 mins ago

        Agree

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    • The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 hours, 49 mins ago

      Is the 8 extra players on a BB in GW 33 worth the loss in quality in GW32 and GW35 if others FH in GW 33? Those then doing a BB in GW36 will get have 4 extra players and can get 5 or 6 City and Palace in for the double easily by doing the WC in GW35

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      1. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 hours, 43 mins ago

        And this is also because a lot of teams don't need a FH in 34 because of the players they have

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      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        15 hours, 23 mins ago

        FPL is fairly stale at the moment and BB33 with 15 doublers is the only enjoyment for me in the coming weeks. Not worth overthinking it, most teams are way too similar with very similar strategies. The more people who pull away from WC32 into BB33 the better but the reality is that it makes for one very interesting gameweek among many dull ones.

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        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 hours, 22 mins ago

          Very much this for me too, particularly as I’m having my worst ever season

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    • JBG
      • 7 Years
      15 hours, 40 mins ago

      Just seen the 3rd goal from Southampton - Arsenal match, horrendous defending by Arsenal.

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      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        15 hours, 40 mins ago

        Don't know if it's worth keeping double Arsenal defence if Gabriel is out tbh.

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          15 hours, 33 mins ago

          Don’t want any Arsenal players tbh.

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          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            15 hours, 32 mins ago

            Oh attackers where of the table anyways. Haven't had one since Saka around new years.

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            1. Count of Monte Hristo
              • 12 Years
              15 hours, 19 mins ago

              Arsenal look so impotent in attack, too many months focusing on set pieces they have lost any creative spark, intelligent play and clinical ability to scores goals from open play.

              Add to that they are all now defending like they don’t know how to. It was like watching 4 Virgil Van Dijk’s in terms of passive defending. Run/jockey/run/jockey/run/jockey but don’t dare engage a player, make a tackle or throw your body in front of the ball. Was embarrassing to watch.

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              1. Ignasi M
                • 8 Years
                10 hours, 20 mins ago

                They've been embarrassing to watch since December. Utterly painful. The league has gone.

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    • FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      10 hours, 56 mins ago

      ARS defeat good fro FPL. Different chiip strategies now possible. it looked so boring not long ago.

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    • keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 55 mins ago

      Today's F.A. Cup game fixture West Ham v Leeds is also the last game of the season for both clubs .
      Imagine what happens if a draw keeps both teams up & relegates Spurs.

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