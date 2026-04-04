Fixtures

Man City + Burnley to have Double Gameweek 33 + Blank Gameweek 34

4 April 2026 75 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Manchester City’s progression to the FA Cup semi-finals means we have our first confirmed ‘double’ in Gameweek 33.

City and Burnley will play twice.

Both sides will then blank in Gameweek 34.

MAN CITY + BURNLEY: DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 FIXTURES

It’s a mixed bag of a double for City, against 1st and 19th in the division.

The Burnley fixture will be enough to pique many FPL managers’ interests, although that match will come days before an FA Cup semi-final for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Should Arsenal prevail in the first Double Gameweek 33 fixture, that would be the title race almost done and dusted – so anyone going big on City players will be hoping for the Citizens to beat the Gunners.

Remember that City will have another double beyond this one, likely in Gameweek 36.

Erling Haaland (£14.4m) will have rekindled plenty of interest after Saturday’s treble against Liverpool, while Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) was among the attacking returns in the 4-0 victory and is hard to look past in midfield. At the rear, Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) has flitted between left-back and the engine room in recent months but looked threatening regardless of starting position – as exemplified by an assist against the Reds.

As for Burnley, little will be expected from their double-header – but Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) et al are at least handily priced for Gameweek 33 Bench Boosters.

STILL TO BE RESOLVED THIS WEEKEND

Double Gameweek 33 + Blank Gameweek 34 for…
If Arsenal beat Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finalsArsenal (mci + NEW)
Newcastle (BOU + ars)
If Chelsea beat Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finalsChelsea (MUN + bha)
Brighton (tot + CHE)
If West Ham beat Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finalsWest Ham (cry + EVE)
Everton (LIV + whu)
If Leeds beat West Ham in the FA Cup quarter-finalsLeeds (WOL + bou)
Bournemouth (new + LEE)

We’ll have more reaction to come to this and other confirmed doubles today and tomorrow.

75 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 11 hours ago

    Port Vale 2-1 victory incoming

    Open Controls
    1. Moon Dog
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Wouldn't be surprised. Chalobah & James injured, Enzo and Cucurella angling for moves. Must be a frosty changing room right now. Full of mercenaries on long comfy contracts.

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 day, 10 hours ago

          Enzo has been dropped

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 9 hours ago

            Only a good thing for Chelsea imo

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              1 day, 9 hours ago

              And non-owners

              Open Controls
      • Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        This aged well.

        Open Controls
    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Will we know all of the doubles and blanks after the FA Cup games, or is Europe still a factor?

      Open Controls
      1. iFash@FPL
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        We should. I believe Europe is no longer a factor after the provisional announcement.

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 day, 10 hours ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Sadly looking like a very template end to the season and will be hard to deviate

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Easy if you don't care, though.

        Open Controls
      2. Josh.E
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Haha true! Haaland back in asap, even likely to sell Mbeumo for Semenyo.

        Open Controls
      3. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Maybe lots of hits flying around for the dgw, by people with no WC or FH, who will be in for a shock GW34

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          1 day, 9 hours ago

          I don't think this happens anymore. Game is so spoonfed. That used to be our edge.

          Open Controls
          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            1 day, 9 hours ago

            The game itself tells you when players are due to blank now so you don't even need to go on socials / content. I don't think thats a bad thing though. Feels very hollow beating people in the mini league because they didnt know about blanks etc. Its like Usain Bolt running in the Paralympics

            Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 9 hours ago

          100,000 people are waiting for letstalkfpl to make a video about the DGW where he explains everything

          The edge will be things like selling Bruno for Palmer or hoping Saka turns it on for the run in. Options are limited

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 9 hours ago

            Bruno will probably outscore both

            Open Controls
          2. Cojones of Destiny
            • 8 Years
            1 day, 9 hours ago

            tbf to him he is having hellova season

            Open Controls
          3. gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 day, 7 hours ago

            Yep. Content creators like Andy means there is little to no edge to be had. I always find the excitement in the FPL community when we approach DGW and chip season very strange.

            How do people think they are going to get an edge on the other active managers? Its almost like people forget that everyone else has access to the same players and the same chips.

            The only scenario where a genuine opportunity to make a good rank gain would present itself would be if the majority of other teams had already used their chips which Im fairly sure isnt the case. Most seem to have most if not all remaining chip left.

            People like Andy just help to make sure everyone has similar teams meaning nothing gained. Its no good scoring 100pts when everyone else also gets 100pts or more.

            If memory serves, the last 2-3 seasons big DGW and chip usage periods haven't been profitable for me and Ive just had red arrows. I hate the double gameweeks and blanks.

            Open Controls
            1. Dank Squid
              • 7 Years
              1 day, 6 hours ago

              Andy is a conservative FPL manager. DC points and the ability to save 5 transfers saved him. He had mediocre scores/ORs prior to this season. His luck ran out, on some red arrows lately.

              I agree, the blanks and doubles are underwhelming, chips failing. Learn, adapt - some players have double GWs, traps/bad options. Dare, differentials

              Open Controls
            2. dan slo
              • 11 Years
              1 day, 6 hours ago

              Lol and yet at the end of the season you have people who done well and those who haven't ,
              Did you used to get better OR back in the day?

              Open Controls
    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      who to get first Haaland or Semenyo ? can only get one for 32

      Open Controls
    5. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Already burned the BB so I'm looking at TC Haaland in 33 instead. I know one of them is Arsenal but its at home and he scores in that fixture quite a lot plus you can't ignore Burnley being the other. No guarantees he is fit for 36 in my situation.

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        The other thing is if they don't win that Arsenal game does 36 even have anything riding on it? Palace would potentially be midweek before an FA Cup final too.

        Open Controls
      2. Babit1967
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        Same, I don’t know whether to play WC now or wait until 35 tho - will FH in 34. My team is set up well for this gameweek.

        Open Controls
    6. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Chelsea 1-0

      Open Controls
    7. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      2-0 Pedro

      Open Controls
    8. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      JPedro 2-0

      Open Controls
    9. Gazzpfc
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Regretting using my
      Wildcard here goes

      Out

      Virgil
      Wirtz
      Dango
      Thiago
      Ekitika

      In

      OReilly
      Semenyo
      Palmer
      Pedro
      Wellbeck

      -20

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        See u next season bud

        Open Controls
    10. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Guehi owners holding or going NOR?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        On WC swap

        Open Controls
    11. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 8 hours ago

      Assuming Chelsea , Arsenal & West Ham make the semi finals .
      Those without wild card how many double gameweek players will you have for 33
      I've got 7 so far & will have 9 by then without any hits

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Will have 10 no hits but will WC regardless for 15 doublers

        Open Controls
      2. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Will use FH in 33, so 11 players. Have 11 in 34 with current team.

        Open Controls
    12. Dhiggins100
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Ekitike or Joao pedro out for haaland ?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 8 hours ago

          Ekitike

          Open Controls
        2. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 8 hours ago

          Ekitke if you can play Free Hit in 34

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 7 hours ago

            Still Ekitike if you can't

            Open Controls
      • Vasshin
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 8 hours ago

        Which three chelsea players then?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 8 hours ago

          Palmer Pedro stopping there atm

          Open Controls
        2. Moon Dog
            1 day, 8 hours ago

            Thinking just Pedro. Maybe even zero if Bowen gets a DGW.

            Open Controls
        3. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 8 hours ago

          which chip are you using, in any, for 33?

          I am on fh. tc could be good for Haaland though

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 8 hours ago

            BB

            Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            1 day, 7 hours ago

            TC, already busted my BB

            Open Controls
        4. Absolutely Muñozed
            1 day, 7 hours ago

            which other team will have a double game week because of Chelsea double gameweek?

            Open Controls
            1. Rougie
              • 14 Years
              1 day, 7 hours ago

              Brighton

              Open Controls
          • Ignasi M
            • 8 Years
            1 day, 7 hours ago

            Soton 3 - 1 Arsenal

            Open Controls
            1. Ignasi M
              • 8 Years
              1 day, 7 hours ago

              (I predicted 2-0 to City in the League cup final...)

              Open Controls
              1. Rougie
                • 14 Years
                1 day, 7 hours ago

                One correct prediction hardly makes you Nostradamus.

                Open Controls
                1. Ignasi M
                  • 8 Years
                  1 day, 7 hours ago

                  Troo dat

                  Open Controls
                  1. dan slo
                    • 11 Years
                    1 day, 6 hours ago

                    Yes blud

                    Open Controls
                2. Ignasi M
                  • 8 Years
                  1 day, 7 hours ago

                  I just know Arsenal very well

                  Open Controls
                  1. Absolutely Muñozed
                      1 day, 7 hours ago

                      then tell me which one to leave out of these
                      1. Timber
                      2. Raya
                      3. Rice

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ignasi M
                        • 8 Years
                        1 day, 5 hours ago

                        Rice, mandem

                        Open Controls
                3. Absolutely Muñozed
                    1 day, 7 hours ago

                    I correctly predict Bundesliga and League 1 champions every season.

                    Open Controls
                4. Dank Squid
                  • 7 Years
                  1 day, 6 hours ago

                  0-0, the game hasn't even started

                  Open Controls
                5. zensum
                  • 12 Years
                  1 day, 1 hour ago

                  You really know Arsenal well!!
                  Nostradamus?
                  Any more predictions?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ignasi M
                    • 8 Years
                    1 day, 56 mins ago

                    Arsenal are more likely to win the champions league than the premier league.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Ignasi M
                    • 8 Years
                    1 day, 56 mins ago

                    a lifetime of pain

                    Open Controls
              2. JBG
                • 7 Years
                1 day, 7 hours ago

                Going by this result we should be bringing in Hato, Andre Santos and Tosin

                Open Controls
              3. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                  1 day, 7 hours ago

                  If both double bowen or Pedro

                  Open Controls
                  1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                      1 day, 7 hours ago

                      & why please?

                      Open Controls
                    • Moon Dog
                        1 day, 6 hours ago

                        Probably Pedro because he has scored more points per game this season, and has much better data. Also, Pedro's massive ownership could really sting if he fires, so it terms of risk management it's probably unwise to go without.

                        But Bowen is worth a consideration with his penalties and 90 minute guarantee. West Ham are fighting hard for survival atm. You you fancy a risk he could be great. He had a strong finish to last season too if I recall correctly...

                        Open Controls
                    • Moon Dog
                        1 day, 6 hours ago

                        Really hope Leeds win tomorrow. Players like Darlow, Rodon, Hill, Tavernier make for a healthier WC BB squad.

                        West Ham & Everton have bulkier players like Bowen & Tark that will be tricky to fit in alongside the other chonky DGW players from City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle.

                        Open Controls
                      • McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        1 day, 59 mins ago

                        Is this the longest FPL break ever? Anyone else held off their their obvious wildcard to determine the schedule? I dont think this has ever happened like this in 20 years but tomorrow will be fun!! x

                        Open Controls
                        1. RedLightning
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 15 Years
                          1 day, 57 mins ago

                          The COVID break was longer.

                          Open Controls
                          1. McGurn
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 16 Years
                            1 day, 52 mins ago

                            Was it? I think football continued!! If i am wrong then i will take more tablets!

                            Open Controls
                            1. RedLightning
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 15 Years
                              1 day, 32 mins ago

                              In 2019/20, all matches from GW30 to GW38 were postponed because of Coronavirus.
                              The matches were eventually rescheduled for new Gameweeks GW30+ to GW38+, and they gave us unlimited free transfers for GW30+.
                              Because of the season finishing so late, the 2020/21 season did not start till mid-September, a month later than usual.

                              Open Controls
                              1. McGurn
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 16 Years
                                1 day, 25 mins ago

                                OK mate, but i think you totally missed the point. Of course football was affected by a global pandemic. I naturally thought you would ignore this inevitable break. This recent break is the biggest in non pandemic times. I cant believe i needed to clarify but such is life (oh and by bin has just been blown over by Storm Dave)

                                Open Controls
                                1. Sheffield Wednesday
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 day, 18 mins ago

                                  The 2022 World Cup resulted in a longer FPL break if memory serves me right.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. RedLightning
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • Has Moderation Rights
                                    • 15 Years
                                    1 day, 8 mins ago

                                    True, it was played between 21st November and 18th December 2022, so there was a gap of about a month between GW16 and GW17 and we were given unlimited free transfers for GW17.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Sheffield Wednesday
                                      • 5 Years
                                      1 day, 5 mins ago

                                      Plus prices were frozen so we could take a real break from FPL and just enjoy the football.

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. McGurn
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 16 Years
                                    23 hours, 18 mins ago

                                    OK true. But we knew this was a mid season break 4 years out. As non Corupt-FIFA times go this is the longest i remember! x

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Sheffield Wednesday
                                      • 5 Years
                                      22 hours, 6 mins ago

                                      Yeah it's the coincidence of a two week international break followed by FA Cup/European week which hasn't occurred in the much shorter time that I've played the game. Thanks to one 'upset' [SOU 2 - 1 ars] the whole WC/FH strategy has been flipped on its head.

                                      Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.