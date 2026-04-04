Man City + Burnley to have Double Gameweek 33 + Blank Gameweek 34

Manchester City’s progression to the FA Cup semi-finals means we have our first confirmed ‘double’ in Gameweek 33.

City and Burnley will play twice.

Both sides will then blank in Gameweek 34.

MAN CITY + BURNLEY: DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 FIXTURES

It’s a mixed bag of a double for City, against 1st and 19th in the division.

The Burnley fixture will be enough to pique many FPL managers’ interests, although that match will come days before an FA Cup semi-final for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Should Arsenal prevail in the first Double Gameweek 33 fixture, that would be the title race almost done and dusted – so anyone going big on City players will be hoping for the Citizens to beat the Gunners.

Remember that City will have another double beyond this one, likely in Gameweek 36.

Erling Haaland (£14.4m) will have rekindled plenty of interest after Saturday’s treble against Liverpool, while Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) was among the attacking returns in the 4-0 victory and is hard to look past in midfield. At the rear, Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) has flitted between left-back and the engine room in recent months but looked threatening regardless of starting position – as exemplified by an assist against the Reds.

As for Burnley, little will be expected from their double-header – but Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) et al are at least handily priced for Gameweek 33 Bench Boosters.

STILL TO BE RESOLVED THIS WEEKEND

Double Gameweek 33 + Blank Gameweek 34 for… If Arsenal beat Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals Arsenal (mci + NEW)

Newcastle (BOU + ars) If Chelsea beat Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals Chelsea (MUN + bha)

Brighton (tot + CHE) If West Ham beat Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finals West Ham (cry + EVE)

Everton (LIV + whu) If Leeds beat West Ham in the FA Cup quarter-finals Leeds (WOL + bou)

Bournemouth (new + LEE)

We’ll have more reaction to come to this and other confirmed doubles today and tomorrow.