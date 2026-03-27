Pro Pundits - Tom

5 ways to boost rank in the final seven Gameweeks

27 March 2026 38 comments
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In the lull before the Premier League resumes, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman looks at possible ways Fantasy managers can make up ground in the final seven Gameweeks.

Tom Freeman’s Gameweek 2 team reveal: Andersen or Porro? 2

1. GO BIG ON THE BRIGHTON DEFENCE…

If you’re on a Gameweek 32 Wildcard/Double Gameweek 33 Bench Boost/Blank Gameweek 34 Free Hit strategy, Brighton and Hove Albion players will naturally be of interest.

Fabian Hurzeler’s troops visit Burnley in Gameweek 32, and could subsequently ‘double’ against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea after. Some pretty tasty fixtures follow, too, including a home encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 36 and a trip to goal-shy Leeds United in Gameweek 37.

With two clean sheets and just four goals conceded in their last six matches, Brighton are also top for expected goals conceded (xGC) in that period.

So, rather than invest in Gameweek 32’s most-bought player, Danny Welbeck (£6.2m), who might not even play both matches in Double Gameweek 33 due to the tight turnaround, why not go big on the Albion backline?

Above: A potential Gameweek 32 Wildcard backline, including Verbruggen, van Hecke and Kadioglu

Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m) won’t set you back much and could offer value, particularly the latter, who has banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in four of his last five matches.

The third slot could potentially be filled by the 0.4%-owned Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m), who has made the left-back spot his own at the Amex Stadium this season. He’s racked up 27 Premier League starts in a row, and, in that time, has provided 68 crosses from open play, placing him among the top 10 Fantasy defenders. Notably, upcoming opponents Burnley rank 19th for crosses conceded from their right flank in the last six matches, so if you get lucky, you could reap immediate rewards.

“He’s definitely very important. I think it’s about consistency, about being there all the time, trying to be intense in wanting to win one-v-one duels, facing a lot of running. And he manages this in an impressive way. Now he gets more and more resilient. Not only out of possession, he also has a big impact on our game in possession. He can run a lot. He can fight, he can be very tough and like a small warrior, like a small terrier who’s always there and in personal duels. That’s what we need.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Ferdi Kadioglu

This approach, although admittedly risky, is supported by recent data and could produce decent returns. It is worth noting that Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) is suspended for the next two matches, but Olivier Boscagli (£4.2m) performed very well in his absence recently, so we might not see a drop-off.

2. …OR PUNT ON THE BRIGHTON NO. 10

Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) is another low-owned option to Bench Boost if you don’t fancy that defensive triple-up. The youngster has recently been deployed as a No 10 by Fabian Hurzeler, pushing up into some really dangerous positions, even beyond Welbeck at times.

Here’s an example from Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool:

Across his last six matches, Hinshelwood has provided three assists, but he’s been a bit unlucky not to find the net, having racked up 14 shots, which ranks joint-12th among all midfielders. No surprise, then, that he features on the Goals Imminent table this week.

That’s not bad at all for a £5.1m midfielder. Throw in eight key passes in this six-match period, and Hinshelwood could be a really nice option to not only Bench Boost, but also play at Burnley in Gameweek 32.

“For me, the most important is that he comes into these kinds of positions. If you don’t come into these kinds of positions, you can’t score. That means he shows a really good desire of attacking the box, a really good desire of being present in the opponents’ box. Now, for me, it’s just to stay more calm, to understand also that sometimes when you are in the opponents’ box you have more time than you think. I think it is important that he keeps working on this but for me most important is that he is attacking the box and that he always creates a danger.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Jack Hinshelwood

3. FREE HIT IN GAMEWEEK 33

The aforementioned Gameweek 32 Wildcard/Gameweek 33 Bench Boost/Gameweek 34 Free Hit approach will prove popular, and justifiably so.

But there is another route, which has been discussed a fair bit. It involves a Gameweek 33 Free Hit, which subsequently allows the Wildcard/Bench Boost combo to be used later in the season, likely Gameweek 35/36.  

It means the Free Hit chip could be used more aggressively in the ‘double’, with 11 players who play twice, knowing you don’t have to keep them for the remainder of the season. Therefore, you could take a few short-term punts, like Harvey Barnes (£6.1m), Florian Wirtz (£8.3m), Rayan Cherki (£6.3m), or perhaps even Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), provided their respective teams actually play twice, of course.

Crucially, you also get to keep your Gameweek 32 team, which is probably set up pretty well, whereas Wildcarders will likely be tripling up on Chelsea and Manchester City, who face off at Stamford Bridge.

If you do choose to pursue this approach, it is crucial to consider Blank Gameweek 34 and ensure you have enough starters. We don’t currently know who blanks and doubles, but we should have clarity on this by the Gameweek 32 deadline.

Here’s how it’s all shaping up for now.

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusMatch will be postponed if the following occurs:Bookies’ odds of postponementWill it definitely be a blank if the match is postponed?
Brighton v ChelseaPossible blankIf Chelsea beat Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals91.3%No
Arsenal v NewcastlePossible blankIf Arsenal beat Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals88.1%Yes
Burnley v Man CityPossible blankIf Man City beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals66.2%No
West Ham v EvertonPossible blankIf West Ham beat Leeds in the FA Cup quarter-finals55.8%No
Bournemouth v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds beat West Ham in the FA Cup quarter-finals44.2%No
Liverpool v C PalacePossible blankIf Liverpool beat Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals33.8%Yes
Fulham v Aston VillaOn
Man Utd v BrentfordOn
Sunderland v Nottm ForestOn
Wolves v SpursOn
Maximum number of postponements: 4
Minimum number of postponements: 2

4. TRUST VILLA

FPL notes: “Brilliant” Rogers, Villa injuries + Bowen threat

Aston Villa players have recently been a real source of frustration for many Fantasy managers. Before Gameweek 31, no team had scored fewer goals than Unai Emery’s men in 2026.

However, with John McGinn (£5.3m) and Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) back from injury, Villa have perhaps turned a corner, with successive wins to nil in all competitions.

Villa notably face three of the current bottom five in the next five Gameweeks, as well as Sunderland and Fulham.

GameweekOpponentxGC (25/26 rank)xGC (last six matches rank)
32Nott’m Forest (a)46.10 (15th)7.88 (11th)       
33Sunderland (h) 45.21 (14th)10.24 (15th)
34Fulham (a)43.42 (10th)7.37 (7th)
35Tottenham (h) 46.76 (17th)11.64 (18th)
36Burnley (a)62.10 (20th)13.04 (20th)

The return of McGinn and Tielemans should help Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) the most, who was frequently trying to do too much in their absence, whilst suffering from Villa’s slower tempo. He can now position himself a bit wider, allowing him to cut inside onto his stronger right foot.

Above: Morgan Rogers’ touch heatmap v West Ham United in Gameweek 31

With McGinn back in the starting XI, the tempo has increased, which in turn helps Rogers, as he thrives in transition and isn’t so easily crowded out by packed defences.

Against West Ham United on Sunday, he racked up four shots, including a ‘big chance’, just his second of 2026. He also received five passes in the penalty box, the second-most he’s had in a match throughout the entire season, and provided a second-half Fantasy assist for Ollie Watkins (£8.5m).

Defensively, Matty Cash (£4.7m) is also worth a look. He returned from injury in Gameweek 31 and instantly impressed, with several effective set-piece deliveries.

The lack of a ‘double’ in Gameweek 33 isn’t ideal, but with Villa hoping to secure UEFA Champions League football, the motivation and fixtures could mean Rogers/Cash finish the season on a high note.

5. DON’T OVERLOOK THE RELEGATION BATTLERS

Players from teams battling relegation shouldn’t be written off, and with so much at stake, they could provide value for the final seven Gameweeks.

With Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers nearly relegated, it’s between Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United for the final spot.

Neco Williams (£4.7m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) delivered 15 and eight points respectively in Gameweek 31, a timely reminder that Fantasy managers can be rewarded for focusing on these teams.

Williams has notably racked up 12 shots over the last six Gameweeks, the second-most of any defender. At the same time, Gibbs-White places ninth among midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI).

Their contributions helped Forest move three points clear of the relegation zone last time out, with back-to-back home matches immediately after the break, including Burnley in Gameweek 33.

Leeds United have been poor in attack recently, but if they can sharpen up, they face a number of relegation rivals over the run-in. In fact, Daniel Farke’s side face all of the bottom four over the final seven Gameweeks, so someone like Anton Stach (£4.8m) could be a standout budget pick.

Penalty-taker Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) is another player to consider from the relegation-threatened sides.  

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38 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Relying on Fabian Hurzeler in his Zara clobber to save my season?

    Hmmmmm .........

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    1. Lifeariley
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Stopped reading at Brighton....

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  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    ‘In form and ‘playing every week’ Foden starts!! Most underwhelming England team I’ve seen in years!!

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Agreed, terrible selection.

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  3. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    The Sopranos is awesome. Just finished a captivating episode. Pine Barrens 😆

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      "He killed 16 Czechoslovakians, the guy was an interior decorator."

      "His house looked like sh*t."

      I've just finished my first run through the entirety of The Sopranos and can't wait to rewatch again it later this year.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        He & Christopher are good fellas to be in the woods.

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          *to be in the woods with

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          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Talking of Goodfellas, give it a re-watch some time and you'll spot a young Christopher and Paulie in it (and Dr Melfi, Phil Leotardo, Carmine and a few others)

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            1. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              I'm not a fan of Goodfellas tbh. Maybe I've seen better related movies like God father, Scarface etc. The protagonist of GF wasn't a natural fit for his role in my opinion. Seeing Joe Pesci from Home alone felt weird in that role too. Think he should remain part of the wet bandits instead.

              However, I enjoyed seeing Tony Blundetto. Big fan of Reservoir Dogs"

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            2. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              I'll find time to rewatch GoodFellas. Maybe I'll have a different opinion.

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              1. Babit1967
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                Goodfellas is awesome.

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    2. Tripswich
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Paulie shooting his makeshift vanfelt shoe when it falls off

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Lol shite happens

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    3. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Hi team, am I missing something? Why are playing our B team? Aren’t these crucial games to allow our preliminary starting squad to gel together before the WC starts?

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      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        some kind of best of the rest test?

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      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        I think Tuchel knows about 9 of his 11 preferred first choice and they played a lot of the qualifiers together so this is probably a final chance for a lot of players on the fringes. Agreed it looks almost C team though but squad depth will be key at this World Cup with the extra game and the extreme heat and conditions.

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        1. NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Valid point thank you sir!

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      3. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Not taking Trent’s a big hole in the armoury

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    4. Tripswich
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Looking to bring in a Sunderland defender. Any suggestions who to get?

        Ballard is flagged, Mukiele stayed on the bench against Newcastle.

        Is Alderete the safest bet? What about Hume, Geertruida?

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        1. NZREDS
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 23 mins ago

          Alderete the safest bet I’d say

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          1. Tripswich
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              Yeah it seems that way. Cheers.

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        2. FFS ManU
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          I really don't like the England kit for this game. The blue shorts don't look good with the red shirt, imo.

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          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Agreed - I like red England away shirts over any other colour combo but don't think they look good when they have blue on them.

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          2. g40steve
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            Cost of the kit is criminal https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cj94nm47823o

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            1. FFS ManU
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Agreed - £123 for a full set for a child!!

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        3. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Garner with the easiest job tonight
          Finding Maguire's huge forehead at corners

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          1. NZREDS
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            I reckon I could bang one in from NZ and still find his forehead!

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        4. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Rashford on a lung buster past 4
          Boy has talent

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          1. FFS ManU
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            28 years old, so very much a man/bloke etc now, but good to see him playing well again.

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          2. Moon Dog
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Yeah and Valverde was one of the players he left for dust. Rashford's looking sharp.

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          3. MVDP
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Poor advice. Clearly it’s best to play your wildcard in Jan and then do early transfers just before the DGW is announced and end up with all the wrong players. Been doing it for years.

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          4. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            2 goals & 2 helpers for Wirtz tonite
            Think he's healthy

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            1. I have no Wirtz
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                You wonder why this doesn’t happen for Wirtz at Liverpool.

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            2. Moon Dog
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                FIFA referees are a joke. A leg-snapper of a challenge looked at and cleared by VAR. Two yellow cards given to Ugarte and he's not given a red.

                Baffling.

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              • g40steve
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                In ET doing a stupid challenge in the box is asking for pen & pen they got

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