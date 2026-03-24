Who is suspended or nearing a ban in FPL Gameweek 32?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 32.

We’re at the final hurdle for most of the individuals who are on nine bookings – but one player fell at the penultimate fence in Gameweek 31.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON NINE YELLOW CARDS

Diego Gomez (£4.9m), Alex Jimenez (£4.5m) and Joelinton (£5.9m) were all booked for the ninth time this season in Gameweek 31.

They join five others on the precipice.

All bar Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) will be in the clear if they avoid being booked in Gameweek 32. Bernardo still has two more matches to go before he’s out of danger.

Anyone with eight bookings is no longer at risk of a two-match suspension. The likes of Marcos Senesi (£5.1m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m) are among that group.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SERVING SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 32?

Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) became the first player to reach 10 Premier League bookings in 2025/26. He’ll now miss Brighton and Hove Albion’s next two league matches.

Josh Laurent (£4.8m) and Harry Maguire (£4.4m) will serve one-match suspensions in Gameweek 32, meanwhile. Both were dismissed for the denial of goalscoring opportunities in the Gameweek just gone.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 32

Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) returns from a one-match ban in Gameweek 32.