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­­The xG tables: Which FPL players and teams top the pile?

27 March 2026 16 comments
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This Tales of the Expected article explores the expected goals (xG) data from the last six matches.

We will assess each team from both an attacking and defensive perspective.

We will also examine the leading players for expected goal involvement (xGI), in order to gain a more accurate understanding of who is actively contributing in the final third.

TEAMS

OPTA EXPECTED GOALS (xG) – LAST SIX MATCHES

Chelsea’s attack has faltered recently, as they failed to find the net in Gameweeks 30 and 31, but in our six-match sample period, they have still created plenty of chances.

That said, their finishing has been poor, with only eight goals from 12.11 xG.

GameweekOpponentGoals scoredxG
26Leeds (h)23.13
27Burnley (h)11.99
28Arsenal (a)11.07
29Aston Villa (a)43.60
30Newcastle (h)01.39
31Everton (a)00.93

Joao Pedro (£7.8m), who has not scored in three of his last four matches, had merely two penalty box touches against Everton last time out, marking his lowest tally in a Premier League game under Liam Rosenior. The new Chelsea boss has already said he wants to use this break as a “reset”, with home encounters against Port Vale (FA Cup) and Manchester City (Gameweek 32) to come.

Fulham boosted their European hopes with a 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday. In that match, they racked up 22 shots and generated 3.15 xG.

Arsenal slumped to a 2-0 EFL Cup final loss to Manchester City a day later, having created just 0.89 xG at Wembley. Recently, there have been a few below-par offensive displays in the Premier League, too, namely Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, when they generated under 1.0 xG on each occasion.

Leeds United, meanwhile, have scored just three goals in their last six matches, fewer than any other team, and none in their last four. In that time, they should have scored four more goals from their chances. Notably, Daniel Farke’s men rank mid-table for shots during this dry period, but only eight of their 74 attempts have been ‘big chances’, so the quality is often low.  

GameweekOpponentGoals scoredxG
26Chelsea (a)21.44
27Aston Villa (a)11.35
28Man City (h)01.49
29Sunderland (h)01.15
30C Palace (a)01.12
31Brentford (h)00.52

Tottenham Hotspur’s performances have been dismal recently, and they’ve been desperately short of quality in the final third, having amassed only 7.01 xG in their last six matches.

Aston Villa’s attack has underwhelmed, too, but with John McGinn (£5.3m) and Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) back fit, they did look far sharper against West Ham United on Sunday. Prior to that, no team had scored fewer goals since the turn of the year.

OPTA EXPECTED GOALS CONCEDED (xGC) – LAST SIX MATCHES

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16 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Keep or sell Palmer?

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    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Keep, potential double

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    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes keep. Those 4 points you’ll get will come in handy!

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  2. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    This mid season break has been great. Too much football in the past few months.

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  3. La Roja
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Have been away, any post regarding which chips to be used to on which gameweeeks?

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      WC32, BB33, FH34, TC36 seems to be the most popular.

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  4. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Yo why is Villa playing Elche? Such a random friendly

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Not really. Closest club to Benidorm so good excuse for a booze up.

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  5. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Woy back in management at Bristol City!

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  6. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Here's an interesting exercise to carry out to relieve the boredom of this long break from FPL
    Add up your gameweek scores but include your best starting 11 each week form the bench
    Don't change your captain
    If I've added mine up correctly I come out at 2060 points
    Just one point off the current leader so I've only got myself to blame
    Let's hear your scores .

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Desperate times

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    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      37 mins ago

      Some of us have jobs to do that take up over 1/3 of our day.

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        It took me about 10-15 minutes
        Just look at each gameweeks score & replace with bench options if any better .
        I was interested in my score because this season I played with a 15 man fully rotational squad with no fodder .
        I've had multiple double digit scores on my bench .

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    3. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      Including the extra points scored from Bench Boost and Triple Captains, I would have got 42, 58, 71, 88, 59, 91, 74, 76, 45, 86, 43, 64, 30, 69, 77, 62, 73, 38, 37, 79, 72, 50, 57, 59, 83, 73, 58, 78, 73, 58, 50.
      Total 1,973, which would have put me about 300th overall - I hoped it would have been better than that!
      (My actual score is 1,747, which leaves me just outside the top million)

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