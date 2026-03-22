Scout Notes

FPL notes: Another Sanchez howler + praise for £5.2m Garner

22 March 2026 72 comments
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Our Gameweek 31 Scout Notes continue with the main takeaways from Everton 3-0 Chelsea.

ANOTHER SANCHEZ HOWLER

Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) might have reclaimed his place for the time being but another difficult night for the Spaniard casts doubt over his longer-term starting prospects.

We don’t even know if Sanchez regained his starting spot on merit. Filip Jorgensen (£4.3m), himself unconvincing, is currently out with a groin issue. Reports suggest the Dane is back after the international break, so the week-to-week uncertainty resumes from then. Remember that Rosenior said recently he doesn’t have a “number one”, although it’s hard to take anything he says seriously.

Sanchez set the tone on Saturday by nearly gifting Beto (£5.0m) with an early goal, in the latest example of the ‘keeper being ill at ease with the ball at his feet. Was he too slow off his line for Beto’s opener, too? Perhaps we’re being harsh there.

There’s nothing harsh about the criticism for Beto’s second. The striker’s shot was well-hit but ultimately straight at Sanchez, who allowed the ball to squirm under his legs and over the line. Shot-stopping is meant to be his forte, too.

“I think it’s so difficult so quickly after a game to speak about an individual performance. For me, Rob is a top goalkeeper and goalkeepers have days like this. Pickford makes a world-class save to keep it 1-0.

“Now is not a time for talking. It’s a time for me and the staff to analyse.” – Liam Rosenior

Just as you’d be steering clear of the Chelsea ‘keepers due to game-time uncertainty, there’s also little going for the defenders. It’s one clean sheet in 15 Premier League matches now, not helped of course by the custodian clangers.

ROSENIOR PINNING HIS HOPES ON THE BREAK

While there’s some (very) just criticism, Chelsea have been a bit unlucky in the last fortnight. They seem to be conceding only ‘worldies’ or via blunders, with Iliman Ndiaye‘s (£6.2m) superb, win-sealing third the latest example of the former.

What would Saturday’s result have been had the goalkeepers switched sides? Jordan Pickford (£5.6m) produced a sensational stop to keep out Enzo Fernandez‘s (£6.6m) close-range effort, later tipping another effort from the Argentinean wide.

Make no mistake, though, Everton deserved to win. The more intense side from the outset, they became the latest club to outrun Chelsea.

Enzo sporadically threatened but the attack laboured like it did in midweek, with Joao Pedro (£7.8m) starved of service. He had fewer touches in this match (22) than he did in half an hour against Bournemouth (23) in Gameweek 19. Cole Palmer (£10.6m) occasionally flickered but ultimately ended up on an xG of 0.04, his fourth-lowest of the season.

The Blues just looked a bit knackered. Mentally spent, too.

Rosenior is pinning his hopes on an international break reset, a breather after the weekend-midweek turnarounds of the last three weeks. When we resume after the internationals, Chelsea will (mostly) be playing once a week for the rest of the season, with the one exception of a possible Double Gameweek.

“Why I think the international break has come at a good time for us is because hopefully those players get a change. Most of them have to fly across the world and play for their countries. But maybe a reset, maybe some time away to regather and have a different environment and come back may refresh the group.”

“When we come back, we’ll have a few clear weeks for the first time to work with the team on the training pitch. And within that time, we have to use it really well to lift the level of the performances and the results.” – Liam Rosenior

GARNERING PRAISE

“Jimmy Garner was the best player on the pitch, head and shoulders.” – David Moyes

Fresh from his first England call-up, James Garner (£5.2m) produced another superb display in the middle of the park.

Supplying Beto’s first goal with a superb threaded assist, he’s now delivered something (attacking return or DefCon points) in 13 of the last 16 Gameweeks.

Looking at cheapo midfielders, both Garner and teammate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) are even above the much-vaunted Elliot Anderson (£5.5m) for points per match this season:

Garner

DefCon is a huge part of Garner’s appeal (he’s second among midfielders for those), even though he missed out on Saturday. But he also has the assist potential, helped by being Everton’s main corner taker. Dewsbury-Hall, interestingly, has ceded his own role on set plays over the last four weeks.

Dewsbury-Hall does look the likelier of the two to bag a goal. Garner may have outshot him over the season but the former tends to get the better chances, and he almost scored in the closing stages here to make it 4-0.

As for Ndiaye, we mentioned about Chelsea conceding worldies and clangers; Ndiaye seems to specialise in worldies and penalties and little in between.

TARKOWSKI RETURNS

Beto’s 16-point haul was the headline from this game. Almost half (three of seven) of his season’s attacking returns came in this one match! Can it kickstart a scoring run like the one he had when Moyes first arrived? You’d have your reservations based on his previous profligacy, even though £5.0m is a very attractive price.

Everton’s defence is historically more trustworthy. This was their 11th clean sheet of 2025/26, a total that only the top two can better.

James Tarkowski (£5.7m) returned from a very brief lay-off to start, although another Gameweek 30 absentee, Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m), had to make do with substitute duty. He may well be continually managed till the end of the season, and you’d just avoid him and Michael Keane (£4.6m) for that reason. Tarkowski is the more nailed pick at centre-half, although strangely his DefCon points – he’s gained them just once in the last eight Gameweeks – have dried up.

Everton don’t have the easiest run over the next four Gameweeks, with even West Ham United resurgent. There’ll be no Double Gameweeks for the Toffees, either, although the final three matches of the campaign look decent.

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72 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    How did Palmer look?

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    1. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Palmer doing Palmer things, diving, moaning, hogging the ball and running into dead ends.. without pens, I'm not sure he's worth the FPL investment at the mo.

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Like a one season wonder

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  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Starting XI: Ramsdale, Trippier, Hall, Botman, Joelinton, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Woltemade, Burn, Ramsey.

    Subs: Pope, Wissa, Thiaw, Osula, Livramento, J Murphy, Willock, A Murphy, Neave.

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Sunderland team news
      Starting XI: Ellborg, Geertruida, O'Nien, Alderete, Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra, Rigg, Talbi, Brobbey.

      Subs: Moore, Reinildo, Cirkin, Mukiele, Le Fee, H Jones, J Jones, Mayenda, Isidor.

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'm back to 10 1/2 players despite taking a hit

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Trippier over Thiaw not expected

      Neale did say this "Don't be surprised to see Tino Livramento and Sven Botman reinstated to the backline, having played a part in Newcastle's clean sheet at Stamford Bridge last weekend."

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      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        I'll admit that it caught me by surprise, the Thiaw call. Very poor in midweek but then everyone at the back was, especially Trippier, and he starts today. Thiaw has had the occasional stinker previously (Leeds, hooked at half-time) but then always started the next game. 26 league games in a row! Was brilliant at Chelsea last weekend, too. Doubly surprising because we don't have Schar fit and he's gone with two LCBs together. Naturally, as a Newcastle fan, I hope it works out...

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Enjoy the match

          I think that Newcastle win

          Say 2-0

          But I could do with a Sunderland goal

          Preferably involving Mukiele off the bench

          2-1 then...

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          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Cheers AC, we're long overdue for a derby win. 2-1 will do me fine!

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    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Where's Burn playing?

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  3. Roland The Headless Thompso…
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Sky News: Thiaw benched

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Wow

      That's a bit of a blow to the FPL template move this week

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  4. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    not followed newcastle much this season

    was on hall all week until fpl "pros" on here and twitter were quite adamant thiaw was the better pick. definitely sticking to my gut feeling next time.

    complete waste of a transfer without WC, and bb still to play

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Nearly done it myself but went with Porro in the end. Saw something from Spurs vs Athletico an he could potentially be OOP depending on formation. Thiaw benching was unforeseen to be fair

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    2. Vasshin
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Same thing. Brought Thiaw this week

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    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      You went Thiaw because you think defcons are so great for FPL ! Admit it

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      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        admit what? i was told hall isnt nailed, but thiaw is. otherwise it would be a no brainer. same reason ive had timber for most of the season over saliba. if both are nailed timber is the better choice over defcon guy saliba

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        1. Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          I’m only teasing, I also own Thiaw

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          1. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            hopefully he's back as first choice soon

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          2. Gazwaz80
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            You’re soooo naughty 😀

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    4. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      No transfers come with guarantees especially when players were involved in a big European game days earlier.
      Sticking with your gut won't guarantee starts either I'm afraid.

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      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        thats true. i guess sticking to your guns is less annoying when it goes wrong. in this instance, i was blindly relying on people with more info about the club

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        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          FWIW I bought Thiaw too and now I'm hoping Sunderland score and Thiaw comes off the bench to bang in a bullet header equaliser lol

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    5. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I definitely advised someone to buy Thiaw over Hall this week. To be fair he had played 90 in every game since GW6 up to now except when he came off at half time versus Leeds.
      So buyers/owners should consider themselves unlucky that its this week he gets the benching

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  5. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Which team will blank/doubles if no upsets in fa cup.

    Is there any spreadsheet that shows percentage of games being postponed?

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    1. z13
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Arsenal and Newcastle 88%
        Chelsea Brighton 94%
        Burnley Man City - 67%
        Liverpool C-Palace - 33%
        West Ham Everton 53
        Leeds Bournemouth - 47%

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    2. el polako
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Thiaw benched.

      lol.

      What a week, bring on the next season.

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    3. Koflok
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      What happened to Thiaw? Likely to stay on the bench?

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      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        He'll get subbed on 100%

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        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Hope so, Hill’s -1 waiting in the bench

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      2. Conners
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Howe tends not to make many defensive transfers,

        Can see a second-half sub for Trippier to Livramento perhaps, but I doubt either of the CB's will be taken off.

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        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          He's subbed on Burn and Botman in the last 2 games they were leading for a midfielder. He's coming on.

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          1. Conners
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Maybe. I would happily take the 1 point if so the way things have gone this weekend.

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          2. Conners
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Yeah - seems I got that a bit wrong. Admittedly he has made a fair few defender transfers of late.

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        2. Koflok
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Yeah looked at almost a full season worth and Howe doesn't really make defensive changes especially center backs. Burn and Botman was recent but kinda outlier.

          Hopefully Thaiw stays on the bench. Got King's 13 point on my first bench

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          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            Yes, when leading to close out games. Which is what will likely happen today.

            You've got as much to lose as I have, so fingers crossed he forgets to make his subs.

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    4. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      thiaw benched,so fekking random this game

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      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        horror performance so could be dropped now

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    5. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Sky sports

      Newcastle team news
      Starting XI: Ramsdale, Trippier, Hall, Botman, Joelinton, Gordon, Barnes, Elanga, Woltemade, Burn, Ramsey.

      Subs: Pope, Wissa, Thiaw, Osula, Livramento, J Murphy, Willock, A Murphy, Neave.

      Sunderland team news
      Starting XI: Ellborg, Geertruida, O'Nien, Alderete, Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra, Rigg, Talbi, Brobbey.

      Subs: Moore, Reinildo, Cirkin, Mukiele, Le Fee, H Jones, J Jones, Mayenda, Isidor.

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        So Thiaw was the one to get, not

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    6. Conners
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Don't really mind the Thiaw benching tbh - got Semenyo first sub 😉

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      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Could have done with that. Alderete first sub

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    7. Sandy Ravage
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      HWTL!

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      1. fusen
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        FTM

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    8. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Got Thiaw instead of Hall. Beautiful.

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    9. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Captain Thiaw benched. What an absolute disaster haha

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        How do you do it? It’s every week

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        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          The 89th minute sub to block Bruno (VC) points gonna be sweeeet

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          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            That genuinely will happen if Newcastle are winning. Aren’t you a Sunderland fan too? Could be a bit rough, hopefully Sunderland win

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            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 16 mins ago

              Already made peace with it. Absolutely no chance we win, I just want to keep it respectable. This could be up there with my worst ever football weekends from a personal and FPL POV

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      2. Josh.E
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        He was never keeping a clean sheet anyway, this was too maverick.

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      3. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        I don't like saying this but
        You deserve to be punished by making Thiaw captain
        Although you might get lucky with your vice captain Bruno

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        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Fair point. God forbid in this day and age anyone dare try anything different.

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    10. Sandy Ravage
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Muki's back

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    11. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      hopefully arsenal newcastle is moved to gw 36 to keep the title race alive for as long as possible.

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      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Title race is done.
        Arsenal is too organised to let it slip now.
        They will defend, steal minutes and defend more.

        To be fair they look like the only team that really wants it this year.

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        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          I agree the deal is done but the longer it stays alive the better for sky and media. Delaying any postponed gamesnfor as long as they can serves them

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      2. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        They’ll probably put it in 33 because if we get to the fa cup final, the Burnley game in 37 has to be moved

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        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          They'd probably want to move that to 37 midweek to keep people interested for longer

          This is all assuming every game other than city is a win

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    12. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      All I want is Newcastle conceding twice and Thiaw getting subbed in at some point.

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    13. Digital-Real
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Thiaw benching isn't a surprise, it's a derby, Howe has opted for experience and home grown players who understand such games.

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      1. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Best bait I've seen in a while.

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      2. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        He was also very bad midweek and I say that as an owner

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      3. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        FFScout becoming a trolling hub like Twitter, well I never

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    14. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Man is it gonna take some restraint not to make some early rage transfers.
      Thiaw benching bout to push me off the edge woosaaah

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      1. z13
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Do it and activate the WC later

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      2. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Since gameweek 6 Thiaw has only missed 45 minutes of football
        Subbed off at half time v Leeds in gameweek 21
        He's on 4 goals only one less than Gordon
        As an owner Howe had better have a good reason for his benching

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      3. nanxun
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Yeah, almost did the Timber to Thiaw move this GW, but decided to hold fire.

        Could not at all have anticipated a benching.

        Brought in Szobo for Potts instead who got me a measly 3 pts, for which I'm actually grateful.

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      4. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Wildcard active

        Come on Arsenal

        And Sunderland and Nottingham Forest !!!

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      5. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        I think regarding Thiaw going forwards (long term owner) hes had a lot of game time but they've had a lot of injuries so he was nailed and now Schar is the only injury. So its 4 from 6 pretty good options across the backline. None of them will be nailed now there is only the league

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      6. nanxun
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Just noticed that Dan Burn has no ring finger on his right hand. Huh.

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