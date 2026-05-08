Scout Picks

FPL Gameweek 36 Scout Picks: Five ‘doublers’ + Saka included

8 May 2026 94 comments
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After the Scout Squad submissions, it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks for Double Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 36 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Who knows what Oliver Glasner has up his sleeve as he ponders his teamsheets for Double Gameweek 36, but Dean Henderson (£5.1m) is hopefully a secure starter whoever lines up in front of him. With clashes against Everton (h) and Manchester City (a) over the Gameweek, Henderson offers a potential clean sheet on home turf, with perhaps a couple of save points thrown in at the Etihad Stadium. Those two fixtures are enough to promote the Crystal Palace goalkeeper into the Scout Picks.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 27: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

A trip to West Ham United sees Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) drafted in. Arsenal have conceded just six goals across their last seven away games, and over the season, are the best team in the division for clean sheets, goals conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC). If Mikel Arteta’s men fail to keep a clean sheet, Gabriel is the man most likely to pick up the points at the other end of the pitch from Arsenal’s defensive options, given his set-piece threat.

In all likelihood, Palace will do well to record one clean sheet from their upcoming encounters against Everton and Man City. However, Maxence Lacroix (£5.2m) has done more than enough to warrant a place in our Scout Picks. The centre-back has banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in each of his last four matches, with a 62.5% DefCon success rate over the season. Like Gabriel, he also poses a threat from set-pieces:

Above: Defenders sorted by shots from set plays in 2025/26

Palace, meanwhile, have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches at Selhurst Park, offering hope for Sunday’s visit of Everton.

Nico O’Reilly’s (£5.2m) selection was never in doubt. The unanimous top defender pick among our Scout Squad panel, O’Reilly’s eye for goal helps him get the nod ahead of home clashes against Brentford and Palace, having found the net four times across his last eight league outings. Only Arsenal have kept more clean sheets on home turf than Manchester City in 2025/26.

Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m) gets to face relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 36. Rob Edwards’ men are the division’s lowest scorers on the road, with only seven goals scored in 17 away matches. They’ve also conceded five set-play goals in four Gameweeks, which should interest van Hecke, given his aerial ability in the opposition box. The Dutchman has met the DefCon threshold in six of his last nine matches.

 

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94 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start Enzo or Tav?

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    1. Koflok
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Enzo

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  2. Moon Dog
      8 mins ago

      Alex Jimenez being unavailable really puts me off Bournemouth. 35-year-old Adam Smith feels like a big downgrade. A team is only as strong as its weakest link.

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    • g40steve
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      MGW unknown for Sunday, let bench come into play, Senesi or Tav 1st on bench?

      Or take hit for another mid for final games?

      Verb,
      Gabriel, NOR, Hecke,
      Bruno, Semenyo, Saka, MGW#
      TC Haaland, Welbs, Gyok

      Darlow, Tavernier, Sensi, Sturijk,

      0FT

      2.1

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      1. Koflok
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Senesi. No hit

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    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Which bench order please

      a thiago
      b hill
      c andersen

      cheers and gl!

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      1. Koflok
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Abc

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    • GE
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      27 points behind in my ML

      1) Pedro and DCL -> Gyokeres and Richarlison (-4)
      2) Pedro and DCL -> Richarlison and Sesko (-4)
      3) Palmer and Pedro -> Saka and Gyokeres (-4)
      4) Palmer -> Saka
      5) Palmer and DCL -> Tel and Richarlison (-4)

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      1. GE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        (1FT, 2.5 itb)

        Verbruggen (Darlow)
        O’Reilly/Gabriel/Hill/VanHecke (Struijk)
        Bruno/Semenyo/Hinselwood (Palmer, Tavernier)
        Haaland/Pedro/DCL

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      2. Koflok
        • 13 Years
        just now

        4

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    • Pomp and Circumstance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      have 3 FTs; are these good moves? Sarr would be fun, so is it worth the questions on possible minutes (if had, would bench Tavernier as the 8th attacker)? Semenyo --> Cherki is a popular move, should do this one? could possibly roll 1 FT, but just 3 GWs left to have fun!

      Pedro --> Gyokeres
      Semenyo --> Cherki
      Gordon --> Sarr

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      1. Koflok
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Why not. All upgrades

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    • Koflok
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Play
      A) JP
      B) Van Hecke

      First to 5

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    • DagheMunegu
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      BB 1 ft
      Save or DCL to Richarlison ?

      Raya
      Gabriel O'Reilly Van Hecke
      Bruno Cherki Gross Rogers
      Haaland DCL Welbeck

      Henderson Munoz Lacroix KDH

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      1. Koflok
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Save

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