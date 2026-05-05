Scouting The Doubles

Best Crystal Palace players for FPL Double Gameweek 36: Updated!

5 May 2026 69 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Crystal Palace and Manchester City will ‘double’ in Gameweek 36.

The Eagles have been largely dormant as Fantasy picks for a while. They blanked in Gameweek 31, have not had any doubles to date, and played away at Liverpool when many managers were Free Hitting in Gameweek 34.

But now, they’re back on the radar for this final Double Gameweek of 2025/26.

In ‘Scouting the Doubles’, we look at the pick of Palace’s players, analyse their Gameweek 36 opponents, assess the rotation risks and more.

*Note: This was an article that was first published ahead of Gameweek 35 but has since been updated with the data/findings from the weekend’s football.

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PALACE’S DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36 OPPONENTS

xG rank (last six)xG rank (season)xGC rank (last six)xGC rank (season)
Everton9th12th17th17th
Man City1st1st9th2nd

The underlying data for both Everton and Man City is similar over the last six matches and the whole of the season.

The major blip is City’s xGC over the last six fixturews, with Monday’s rollercoaster game at Goodison Park mostly accounting for that aberration.

Even when looking only at away matches (the Toffees visit Selhurst Park in Gameweek 36), Everton rank a similar 12th/15th for xG/xGC on the road.

City, who host Palace in Gameweek 36, are 2nd/3rd for xG/xGC in home fixtures in 2025/26.

EVERTON

FPL notes: Dewsbury-haul, Muniz back + why Branthwaite was a sub

Given that they’ve kept a fourth-best 11 clean sheets, it’s a surprise to see Everton so low down in the xGC stakes.

Having a reliable goalkeeper between the sticks always helps. In fact, Palace will be coming up against two of the best custodians for xG prevented in Gameweek 36:

Everton are without a clean sheet in their last six away matches but they don’t concede many on the road.

In fact, not once in 2025/26 have they shipped more than two goals in an away fixture:

Expect some stubbornness at Selhurst from the Toffees, who have the lowest block in the division in away fixtures:

MANCHESTER CITY

FPL notes: Gibbs-White hat-trick, Rodri injury + will Pep rotate?

The toughest test, in theory, is at the Etihad.

City haven’t lost at home in the league since August, when Tottenham Hotspur left with three points.

If there is a glimmer of hope for Palace, it’s that City have conceded twice as many home goals to bottom-half teams (eight) as top-half clubs (four). A bit more carefree abandon shown in the easier-on-paper fixtures, perhaps?

Palace Gameweek 36

Of course, the present City side has little resemblance to the one that lost to Spurs in Gameweek 2. Nine of that defeated starting XI weren’t in the line-up for the Gameweek 33 win over Arsenal!

Guardiola seems settled with his current regulars, and you can see why, looking at the recent underlying attacking numbers:

Above: Man City’s rolling six-game xG/xGC graph in 2025/26

A tough test awaits the Eagles at the Etihad.

ROTATION RISKS

 

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69 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 days, 6 hours ago

    Random top post. Bou haven’t lost in the league since Jan 3rd against Ars.

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  2. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 days, 6 hours ago

    Bench Boost?

    Dub (leeds)
    Alderate (wol)
    Wilson (ars)
    Nunes(eve)

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    1. HVT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 days, 6 hours ago

      Yes

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    2. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      That looks decent to be fair, prob just go with it

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    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 days, 3 hours ago

      It's close. Check the other weeks what you project your bench will be.

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  3. Steve Stiffler
    • 9 Years
    5 days, 6 hours ago

    Would you start Welbeck over all these players:

    Ampadu
    Hill
    Travernier

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    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      I’m starting him over the same three personally

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    2. Denis Tueart on the wing
      • 16 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      Not Tavernier!

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  4. Bavarian
    • 8 Years
    5 days, 6 hours ago

    Who to start?

    A- Rodon (BUR-H)
    B- Hill (CRY-H)
    C- Van Hecke (NEW-A)

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    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      Hill - good fixture

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    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      ABC in that order

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        5 days, 5 hours ago

        This

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  5. Ian Davis
    • 16 Years
    5 days, 5 hours ago

    Best sub order for these 3?:

    A) Dewsbury-Hall
    B) Hill
    C) Cucurella

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    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      BCA

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  6. Denis Tueart on the wing
    • 16 Years
    5 days, 5 hours ago

    Can anyone explain why Semenyo is the 2nd highest transferred out midfielder this GW?

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      Terrible form

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    2. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      Played like he was fresh off a lobotomy vs Chelsea & Arsenal

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    3. Sho-kun
      • 8 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      because of cherki

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  7. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 days, 5 hours ago

    From Gabriel, Senesi, Justin and O’Reilly, Justin the one to bench?

    Benching Welbeck and playing Palmer and MGW.

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    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      Senesi or Gab imo

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  8. FC Hakkebøf
    • 9 Years
    5 days, 5 hours ago

    What to do here?

    Darlow
    NOR Struijk Senesi
    Palmer Bruno Semenyo Tavernier
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Verbruggen Cucurella Mitoma Van Hecke

    2 FT 0.9 ITB

    A) Palmer and Cucurella to Saka and Gabriel (bench Tavernier)
    B) Cucurella to Saliba (Bench Tavernier)
    C) Cucurella and Senesi to Gabriel and Richards (bench Richards this week)
    D) Save and do A next week

    Leaning towards A or Maybe D as both Bournemouth and Chelsea faces teams who play in Europe.

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      C. Gabriel could haul against fulham and richards is a good option for the dgw.

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  9. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    5 days, 5 hours ago

    Start tavernier or senesi?

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    1. Sho-kun
      • 8 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      Tavernier

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    2. evilfish
      • 10 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      tav

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    3. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      boffum

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  10. Sho-kun
    • 8 Years
    5 days, 5 hours ago

    Am I GTG?

    Darlow
    Gabriel/O'Reilly/Hill
    Bruno/Palmer/Semenyo/Tavernier
    Haaland/JP/DCL

    Verbruggen/Hinshelwood/Van Hecke/Gudmundsson

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      Solid

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  11. evilfish
    • 10 Years
    5 days, 5 hours ago

    Bench Palmer and Pedro over Groß and Senesei (also have Hill)? Not sure what's going on with Chelsea.

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      5 days, 5 hours ago

      I'm playing both and hoping for a new manager bounce for Che.

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 days, 5 hours ago

        This

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  12. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    5 days, 5 hours ago

    2FTs here. Semenyo to Cherki? Palmer to Okafor - punt on him being fit and starting? Or maybe Palmer to Rogers or MGW (but they have Eruope)?

    Darlow
    Gab/NOR/Senesi
    Palmer/Bruno/Semenyo/Tav
    Haaland/Pedro/DCL

    Verb/Mitoma/VanH/Hill

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      Nah, Semenyo’s had his talking to, should be different player.
      He thought he could just do his usual, Pep will have told him carry on like that & bench is new position.

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      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        5 days, 4 hours ago

        Could give all one more week although I'm chasing so not ideal.

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    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      Cherki.

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      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        5 days, 4 hours ago

        Keeping both Chelsea boys?

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        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          5 days, 4 hours ago

          With Forest European commitments either side of the game + possible new manager bounce I would say yes.

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  13. evilfish
    • 10 Years
    5 days, 4 hours ago

    Darlow
    O' Reilly, Struijk, Hill
    Bruno, Palmer, Semenyo, Tavernier,
    Haaland (c), J Pedro, DCL

    Verb, Senesi, Groß, Van Hecke

    Gtg? Bench in right order?

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    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      GTG.

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  14. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 days, 4 hours ago

    Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. The article we all need and they have the best man on the job.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      Just read the article. Wow, just wow. That's exactly what we need. It is world class FPL content. It's good enough to be a briefing for opposition teams facing Crystal Palace. If every article was like this (is there an argument to go quality over quantity, especially with the rise of all these mini SEO friendly articles on here?) Scout would easily be market leading.

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    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      If every article was up to this standard, I would have no reason to moan.

      Consistency. So easy to say. So difficult to achieve.

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      1. Fitzy.
        • 14 Years
        5 days, 4 hours ago

        You've had no trouble achieving a level of consistency with your posts over the years.

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  15. The Iceman
    • 3 Years
    5 days, 4 hours ago

    Morning all. Are these moves worth a -4?

    Xavi > Cherki
    Alderete > O’Reilly

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  16. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    5 days, 4 hours ago

    Start

    A: Darlow (Stuijk starting)
    B: Sanchez

    1: Welbeck
    2: Hinshelwood

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      A1 for me.

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    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      A1

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    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      A1

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    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      A1

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  17. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    5 days, 4 hours ago

    Who will reach the World Snooker Championship final? Will it be John ‘Hairless’ Higgins v ‘Woohoo’ Wu Yize? Thoughts?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      Is Ronnie still in it?

      Did Higgins beat FPL darling Neil Robertson?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        5 days, 4 hours ago

        Higgins beat both! Class of 92!

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  18. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    5 days, 4 hours ago

    WC BB36

    Raya Verbruggen
    Gabriel Saliba Munoz Lacroix O'Reilly
    Bruno MGW Rogers Cherki Sarr
    Haaland Welbeck DCL

    Too much spent at the back?

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    1. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      5 days, 2 hours ago

      I would avoid Forest and Villa players because the Europa League.

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  19. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    5 days, 4 hours ago

    With all attackers out besides Tel, Villa CS chances must be 99%.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      Yep, they’ll need snookers!

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  20. trinzoo
    • 11 Years
    5 days, 4 hours ago

    Darlow
    Gabriel NOR Struijk Hill*
    Bruno Cherki Palmer
    Pedo Welbeck Haaland(c)

    Verb - Tavernier* Okafor VanHecke

    so hard to decide, who to play - any advice? Tavernier over Hill?

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    1. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      Bench Welbz this week play okafor . Tavs over Hill

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      1. trinzoo
        • 11 Years
        5 days, 4 hours ago

        Isn't Okafor injured?

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        1. Yozzer
          • 8 Years
          5 days, 4 hours ago

          Just a minor doubt. I wouldn't want to bench him in case he starts Vs Burnley

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  21. Yozzer
    • 8 Years
    5 days, 4 hours ago

    Bench one

    A Enzo
    B Pedro
    C Welbz

    Enzo has looked dangerous in the last 2 but he's a troll so ..

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    1. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      5 days, 4 hours ago

      I could even bench Semenyo

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  22. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    5 days, 3 hours ago

    Would you burn a FT here to improve this BB?

    Raya
    O'Reilly - Gabriel - Senesi - Hill
    Semenyo - Palmer - Bruno
    Haaland - Pedro - DCL

    Darlow - Tav - Dango - Struijk

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    1. I have no Wirtz
        5 days, 2 hours ago

        No, g2g

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        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          5 days, 2 hours ago

          Thanks!

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    2. Will griggs on fire
      • 9 Years
      5 days, 3 hours ago

      On wildcard, planning to triple captain haaland in 36, and bench boost 37 .which players should I target for 37 ??

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    3. I have no Wirtz
        5 days, 2 hours ago

        Hey guys, I got 2 ft, and 3 players to kick out.
        Who is priority to get in your opinion?
        Either I get 2mid or 1mid/1forward

        A)Cherki(eve)
        B)Okafor(BUR)…if fit
        C)MGW(che)

        D)DCL(BUR)
        E)Watkins(TOT)

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        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 days, 2 hours ago

          Cherki for sure ahead of DGW36 and then it's kind of preference. I like Okafor if he's fit.

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      • Bolton Ball Bags
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Game Week 36: Triple Captain Haaland or use bench boost? Using wildcard this week

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