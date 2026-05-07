Scout Squad

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Double Gameweek 36

7 May 2026 84 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The Scout Squad sees our in-house team discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for Double Gameweek 36.

This week’s panel are staff writer Marc, general manager Sam, deputy editor Tom F and editor Neale.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Our contributors each take turns explaining their picks.

With the focus only on the upcoming Gameweek, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks. However, the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to source cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 36

NEALETOM FSAMMARC
GKDean HendersonDean HendersonEmiliano MartinezEmiliano Martinez
Emiliano MartinezEmiliano MartinezDean HendersonDean Henderson
Antonin KinskyDjordje PetrovicSenne LammensMatz Sels
DEFNico O’ReillyNico O’ReillyNico O’ReillyNico O’Reilly
Maxence LacroixMaxence LacroixGabriel MagalhaesGabriel Magalhaes
Gabriel MagalhaesJan Paul van HeckeJan Paul van HeckeFerdi Kadioglu
Jan Paul van HeckeGabriel MagalhaesPedro PorroMarcos Senesi
Pedro PorroPedro PorroMaxence LacroixMaxence Lacroix
MIDRayan CherkiRayan CherkiJeremy DokuRayan Cherki
Bukayo SakaBruno FernandesBukayo SakaBukayo Saka
Bruno FernandesBukayo SakaBruno FernandesBruno Fernandes
Cody GakpoJack HinshelwoodPascal GrossMorgan Rogers
Jack HinshelwoodDominik SzoboszlaiMorgan RogersJack Hinshelwood
FWDErling HaalandErling HaalandErling HaalandErling Haaland
Danny WelbeckDanny WelbeckViktor GyokeresViktor Gyokeres
Ollie WatkinsOllie WatkinsDanny WelbeckDanny Welbeck
RicharlisonViktor GyokeresRicharlisonRicharlison
Joao PedroRicharlisonOllie WatkinsTaiwo Awoniyi

  • MOST PICKS: Dean Henderson, Emiliano Martinez, Nico O’Reilly, Maxence Lacroix, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka, Bruno Fernandes, Erling Haaland, Danny Welbeck, Richarlison (four), Jan Paul van Hecke, Pedro Porro, Rayan Cherki, Jack Hinshelwood, Ollie Watkins, Viktor Gyokeres (three)

MARC SAID…

FPL notes: Shot-shy Villa rotate + is Richarlison worth a punt?

For most of us, Erling Haaland and Nico O’Reilly are straightforward picks. FPL’s top scorer has netted in three successive matches, and Man City are chasing big wins in the hope that Arsenal either draw or lose in this closing stage. As for the versatile O’Reilly, four of his last seven Gameweeks ended on at least 13 points, which is pretty ridiculous. He’s had 18 penalty area shots in that time, where the next-best FPL defender is way back on 11 (from two more appearances).

Yet the big Double Gameweek debate is about the Citizens’ midfielders: should a sideways transfer take place? One of my saved-up five could certainly switch Antoine Semenyo to Rayan Cherki. The former is on five blanks – each without a big chance – and comes off early, while the latter is having a great time. Four returns in four, a time of 17 shots and 14 chances created.

It’s a shame we can only pick three players from Pep Guardiola’s team, as I’d love to reallocate some Crystal Palace spots towards them. I’ll go with Maxence Lacroix’s defensive contributions record and some Dean Henderson saves, but think both Everton and Man City will score past them. That, plus lots of recent rotation, is why I don’t see myself buying any Eagles player for this double.

Especially when there’s already a Brighton triple-up at home to Wolves. Four clean sheets in nine is good for Ferdi Kadioglu. Just one defender has made more successful final third passes (323), and he’s joint-fourth in this position for shots on target (12). Furthermore, Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck seem to have a good understanding. Last Saturday at Newcastle was the fourth time from Gameweek 27 onwards that one has assisted the other.

Though Eddie Howe’s side picked up a much-needed victory that closes all lingering relegation nervousness, up next is a trip to in-form Nottingham Forest, whose run of four wins in five has an overwhelming 16-3 aggregate score. It’s currently hard to predict their outfielders in front of Matz Sels, but rare starter Taiwo Awoniyi could get the nod again, should Vitor Pereira prefer other forwards for Thursday’s vital Europa League semi-final.

Awoniyi, like Viktor Gyokeres, bagged a brace, assisted and delivered 16 points to become Gameweek 35’s joint-top scorers.

The Swede suddenly finds himself on 14 league goals during this debut Arsenal campaign. Teammate Bukayo Saka is also rediscovering his groove at the right moment, scoring twice in a row. However, the problem is that he still isn’t reaching the hour mark. But Sunday is five days after Atletico Madrid, and gaps are good from now on.

Gabriel Magalhaes hasn’t found the net for a while, but Gameweek 35 was his season-long best for shots (three) and expected goals (xG, 0.64). Neither he nor Bruno Fernandes needs much explanation these days. Like the Portuguese playmaker, centre-back Marcos Senesi has multiple routes to points, showcased last week and potentially again when Bournemouth travel to Fulham.

Another European semi-finalist, Aston Villa, seem distracted in the league. But, against Burnley, I back Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Martinez to provide an apology to worldwide football fans for what they let happen last Sunday.

A Richarlison header let Spurs pick up three crucial points at Villa Park. That’s four returns for the Brazilian in seven matches, where minutes were low, so he should retain his starting status at home to Leeds.

SAM SAID…

FPL notes: Doku to 5

The final Double Dameweek of the season is here!

Normally, in a ‘double’, it’s a given that we’ll have three picks from each of the clubs playing twice. This time, however, I am not feeling the Crystal Palace hype. Last weekend, Oliver Glasner’s rotation and subs changed my mind on potential investment in the Eagles for their fixtures against Everton and Man City. Whilst I do think things may be different in the final three Gameweeks of the season, given that the UEFA Conference League final is a few days after Gameweek 38, his actions have made me wary.

Dean Henderson is likely to get a start in both fixtures, at least, so he makes my picks. I don’t see a clean sheet in either of the fixtures, so I am opting for him in the hope of save points, which he has been good for this season, picking up an extra 21 of those; only Martin Dubravka and Robin Roefs can better that. I have also included Maxence Lacroix for the defensive contibution potential but he is my fifth-choice defender, as I favour the single Gameweek fixtures for the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton and Spurs.

Unsurprisingly, I have tripled up on Man City. Erling Haaland picks himself; he registered seven and 13 points in the reverse of his two Double Gameweek fixtures earlier in the season. He has also now scored in each of his last three Premier League matches.

The other two slots were more difficult. Nico O’Reilly’s position and attacking threat mean that he is my choice of defender, but the midfielder was more debated. Antoine Semenyo has had a dip in form, being subbed off early in four of the last six matches and failing to register a single attacking return in this time. So, it’s Jeremy Doku v Rayan Cherki, each of whom has four attacking returns in the last half-dozen Gameweeks. Cherki has the best xG/xA of the three in that time but it is Doku who is currently scoring FPL points at a quicker rate. I was impressed by the Belgian winger against Everton on Monday evening, so I have opted for the differential Doku as my third City asset.

Yes, Arsenal don’t have a Double Gameweek, but the Gunners feel like the team to target for the last three weeks of the season. City’s draw on Monday evening hands Mikel Arteta’s side the advantage in the title race and the Gunners’ progression to the Champions League final will surely give them an extra boost this week.

Gabriel Magalhaes is essential, of course. I did consider the defensive double-up (I will do that next week in all likelihood) but opponents West Ham also need to win this fixture, and Jarrod Bowen is in excellent form at the London Stadium. So, in case of a clean sheet wipeout, I have opted for their two in-form attackers. Bukayo Saka returned to the starting XI against Fulham and, despite only playing 45 minutes, managed a goal and an assist. He then added to that with the winning goal in the Champions League on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres has found his form over the last three matches, striking up a nice understanding with the fit-again Saka.

I didn’t see the Brighton Gameweek 35 result coming but having watched the highlights, they were unlucky not to get something from their trip to Newcastle. Jan Paul van Hecke, Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck form an Albion triple-up in my picks for the match against Wolves. Welbeck has managed 14 attacking returns this season, while Pascal Gross is the league’s joint-second-most creative player since his ‘second’ full Brighton debut in January. Not only have Wolves kept the fewest clean sheets this season, which bodes well for Welbeck and Gross, but they have scored the fewest goals in the league (23), which is hopefully a positive omen for van Hecke.

Okay, hear me out on the Spurs double-up. If West Ham lose to Arsenal on Sunday, Spurs have the opportunity to go four points clear of the drop zone when Leeds – who will be safe if the Gunners win -visit on Monday evening. In the four matches under Roberto De Zerbi, Spurs have conceded just four goals, a vast improvement on the four fixtures that went before (nine conceded). They have also had more possession, more possession in the opponents’ half and more of the ball in the final third, as well as more open-play goal attempts and more big chances. Pedro Porro has created more chances than any other defender across the league, while Richarlison is Spurs’ most attacking player this season with 14 attacking returns. With Dominic Solanke very likely out, the Brazilian will continue to lead the line for the Lilywhites.

Despite their poor performance in Gameweek 35, I have doubled up on the Aston Villa attack with both Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers for their match against struggling Burnley.

And, of course, Bruno Fernandes makes the line-up as he looks to push as far past the assist record as possible. He can hopefully break the FPL assist record, too!

TOM F SAID…

FPL notes: Cash ban, Cucurella injury + Palmer fumes 2

I’ve not just tripled up on Man City and Arsenal players this week, but those from Brighton too.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men have been in really decent form lately, demolishing Chelsea to nil and triumphing 2-1 over Liverpool, both at the Amex. Even when they lost to Newcastle last week, I thought they were the better team.

Jack Hinshelwood probably should have scored a hat-trick at St James’ Park, and I think he’ll play further forward again. The midfielder can be wasteful, granted, but a total of 4.42 expected goal involvement (xGI) in his last six matches hints at his potential. I’ve also included Danny Welbeck (Wolves have kept just one clean sheet away from home all season) and Jan Paul van Hecke, who has met the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold in six of his last nine matches.

Nico O’Reilly, Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland all feature for Man City, predictably.

As for Crystal Palace, a triple-up for Double Gameweek 36 would probably have been deemed a no-brainer had we been asked last week, but we’ve since seen mass rotation from Oliver Glasner, even at the back.

Dean Henderson and Maxence Lacroix should hopefully be secure starters. At least with Lacroix, you’ve got the very real prospect of DefCon points (among defenders, only Marcos Senesi and Joachim Andersen have more) even if the clean sheets go up in smoke. Moving further up the field, the threat of rotation looms large, and I don’t really see massive points potential, with my preferred attacker, Ismaila Sarr, maybe getting most of his minutes at the Etihad.

At Arsenal, I’ve opted for Gabriel Magalhaes, as well as the two attackers with the best rate of minutes per xGI this season, namely Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres. Doubling up on the defence is always a decent idea given the Gunners’ clean-sheet count, but Saka usually runs West Ham ragged at the London Stadium (35 points across his last two visits!), while Gyokeres finally looks to be finding his feet in north London.

Elsewhere, eight shots and 10 chances created in five matches are really promising numbers for Pedro Porro to build on at home to Leeds. I’m willing to punt on Richarlison, too, who, in my opinion, looked like Spurs’ brightest spark against Aston Villa last week.

Staying with Unai Emery’s men, they’ll go much stronger on Sunday than Gameweek 35, when most of the first team were rested around the UEFA Europa League. Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins duly make the cut. Burnley have shipped 13 goals across their last five matches, so Morgan Rogers should be considered too.

NEALE SAID…

Enzo knock, time for Eze, Bench Boost worries: International break notes

This was a fairly straightforward selection this week. We rarely have as many 10 players getting unanimous support in the Scout Squad, which suggests others were on the same page.

It feels like a lot of things have fallen into place ahead of Gameweek 36, with fixtures and form aligning. Rayan Cherki has added goal threat to his assist potential and suddenly looks the stand-out City midfielder alongside Scout Picks shoo-ins Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland. Jack Hinshelwood is finally delivering on the midfielder-leading xG numbers we’ve been banging on about for ages. Danny Welbeck no longer has midweek matches (which almost always result in benchings) to worry about. Sporadic set-piece threat Jan Paul van Hecke gets to face a goal-shy Wolves side that has also conceded five set-play goals in four Gameweeks. Bukayo Saka looks back to his fleet-footed best and is gradually building up his minutes ahead of a ticker-topping run-in for Arsenal. It looks like one of those Gameweeks that promises to deliver much – so prepare for the inevitable anticlimax!

Aside from the names already mentioned above, and the Scout Picks’ in-house band that is Bruno Fernandes and Gabriel Magalhaes, there are a few things to discuss.

Starting with the ‘other’ doublers, Crystal Palace, I’ve limited myself to just Dean Henderson and Maxence Lacroix. The Eagles’ attackers (and some of their defenders) may get 100-120 minutes at best in Gameweek 36, and the bulk of those minutes may even come against Manchester City. With Oliver Glasner admitting “the tank was empty” at Bournemouth, there’s not much incentive to stock up on Palace picks with fixtures so good elsewhere this week. I’ve gone for Henderson, with his save points, and Lacroix, with his DefCon accumulation and threat from set plays, hoping that they continue to avoid the rotation that rages elsewhere and that Glasner’s troops can play out a drab stalemate against Everton.

I’m not getting carried away and advocating a Spurs triple-up; far from it. Antonin Kinsky makes the cut purely to fill the sub-£5.0m ‘keeper requirements (I’d have had David Raya in there without the price restrictions), while Richarlison is low down my forward list. I doubt he’ll make the Scout Picks. The Brazilian does have a very decent points-per-start average in 2025/26, however, and his game-time prospects look good with Dominic Solanke likely to miss out again. Pedro Porro would probably be my Spurs asset of choice, if I had to pick only one. Both he and Destiny Udogie were eye-catchingly advanced against Aston Villa, while Porro has retained a share of set-piece duties despite the recent managerial change. It’s also worth mentioning that the Lilywhites have the league’s lowest xGC total since Roberto De Zerbi took over.

I’ll monitor Aston Villa this evening before deciding if any of their players are worth bothering with for the plum away fixture at Burnley. Villa’s defenders carry such little upside (they are the worst club for winning DefCon points) that I’m happy to side with Emiliano Martinez and just swerve the teamsheet unpredictability at the back, but Ollie Watkins might be worth a gamble at Turf Moor. I might be wrong, but I can’t see Unai Emery repeating last week’s decision to play a woeful Tammy Abraham up top, not that he was a lone culprit by any stretch.

Finally, while many of us are giving Liverpool v Chelsea a wide berth, I’d be happy to field Cody Gakpo or Joao Pedro based on Gameweek 35’s evidence; both clubs conceded three goals. The Blues in particular are in a sorry state, on their longest Premier League losing run in over 30 years, and Gakpo may be leading the Liverpool line (unless Arne Slot goes with two false nines again!), with Alexander Isak not seen in training this week. The Netherlands international is the joint-leading midfielder for shots in the last six Gameweeks.

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84 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Bench one

    a) Tavernier

    b) Enzo

    c) Hill

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I'm like 60:40 on Enzo being benched over Tav. Play Hill

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      B for me, disappointment of the season

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    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      B

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    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      B

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  2. basilfawlty
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Anything to change here?

    Henderson
    Gabriel O'Reilly Munoz
    Fernandes Cherki Sarr MGW GroB
    Haaland (TC) Welbeck

    Raya Saliba DCL Struijk

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    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Do you think that MGW will start. I have him too and I am thinking of benching him.

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      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Surely that sort of injury is "all or nothing" - he's either fit enough to play or he gets auto subbed out

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        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yeah but I'm thinking more along the lines of could he be rotated and come on like he was last game?

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      2. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        See if he starts or is on the bench tonight.

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        1. tuturututu
          • 5 Years
          just now

          He is on the bench. What does that mean? We still know nothing, reckon the manager will try to slowly get him fit with more and more minutes as they aim EL finals. They practically secured their stay in the Prem and will probably continue to mix up their starting 11 as they did vs Chelsea.

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  3. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    I was just about to ask why no love for Gakpo here or on YouTube, but he's mentioned above^. Decent fixtures going forward and nice differential. It's just whether to bench Okafor or Thiago for him. The other possibility is Struijk to Kadioglu and bench Bou def and to start Oka+Thiago. So, which is better:
    A)Scott to Gakpo
    B) Sruijk to Richards/Kadioglu

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      'pool naff. Gakpo naffer

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      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        B

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  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Which 2 to start?

    A) MGW
    B) Tavernier
    C) Senesi
    D) Pedro

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      C and D look good. A if there is certainty on a start

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Cheers

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    2. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      A if fit & D

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  5. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    O’Reilly or Guehi

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    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      O'Reilly

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    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      This isn't even a debate

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    3. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Easily O'Reilly

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        This

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  6. IvanGeorgiev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Semenyo

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  7. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    No love for Sarr?

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    1. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Has been benched a lot recently.

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  8. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Ndiaye good transfer in?

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    1. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Could be against a potentially weakened CP team

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    2. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Couldn't finish his dinner. KDH the better footballer at a better price

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  9. JoeSoap
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Have 2FTs. Which 2 would you prioritise this week? ML chasers both have Saliba & Cherki (one has Semenyo as well) if that makes a difference.

    A. Semenyo>Cherki
    B. Palmer>Saka
    C. Struijk>Lacroix/Saliba
    D. Pedro>Gykores

    Verbruggen
    Van Hecke, O'Reilly, Gabriel
    Bruno, Gross, Semenyo, Tavernier
    Halland, Pedro, DCL
    Darlow, Palmer, Struik, Hill

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    1. jonnybhoy
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      B then A or D

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      1. JoeSoap
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Thanks, definitely B first.

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    2. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      B then A then D in priority order for me, I wouldn’t bother with C

      Are you set on playing Tavernier over Hill? I’m the other way around at the moment (also playing Pedro and benching DCL)

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      1. JoeSoap
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Thanks. Haven't decided yet. Think Fulham will score albeit poor against Arsenal. Pedro against DCL could go either way.

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    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B definitely

      I like D too

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  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    MGW makes bench

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  11. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Hi guys, thoughts here? 2FT 4.2m ITB. Dont really fancy Palace assets much

    Verbruggen
    Van Hecke O'Reilly Senesi
    Semenyo Palmer Bruno F Gross
    DCL Haaland J Pedro

    Darlow Hill Tavernier Struijk

    A) Hill and Palmer to Gabriel and Saka
    B) Struijk and J Pedro to Gabriel and Gyokores
    C) Hill, Palmer and J Pedro to Gabriel, Saka + Gyokores -4pts

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    1. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      A

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    2. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      A

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  12. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Would you start KDH over MGW?

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    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      MGW
      Forest has more to play for

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Sorry what? Yeah I would play MGW, but Everton playing for Europe and Forrest very much safe

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      2. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Not sure where you're getting that idea from

        Forest 100% safe now - nothing to play for in the league. Everton competing for a European spot

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  13. McSwegan
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Verbruggen, Darlow

    Van Hecke, O'Reilly, Gabriel ,Hill, Struijk
    Semenyo, Palmer, Groß, B. Fernandes ,Tav

    Haaland, Calvert-Lewin, João Pedro
    1FT, £3.1M in the bank

    What to do here?
    A) Struijk > Lacroix
    B) Palmer > Saka
    C) Both for -4
    D) A strategic masterstroke I've not thought of.

    Have a 20pt lead over rival who has more FTs.

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      B

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      1. McSwegan
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        cheers

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    2. JoeSoap
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      B

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      1. McSwegan
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Ta. Might try and avoid a hit.

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  14. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    New Community Article by FPL Virgin:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/07/updated-who-is-the-best-crystal-palace-defender-for-double-gameweek-36

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Highly recommended. Give it a read!

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      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        😀

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  15. Thicksolidtight
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I can get to Saka, Gyokeres and Calafiori for free.

    I can also get to Saka, Gyokeres and Gabriel for -4.

    Which is better?

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Avoid the hit and take a chance on Calafiori

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      1. Thicksolidtight
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I was veering that way, thanks!

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    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      The one for free

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  16. Frank Aarts
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Would you play:

    A Saliba ( also have Gabriel)
    B Wilson (h vs Bnmth)
    C Bowen (home vs Arsenal)

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      B

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      B

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    3. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      B

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    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      C

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  17. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Looking at 3FT:
    Palmer -> Saka
    Semyeno -> Cherki
    Struijk -> Lacroix

    Giving me a XI this week of:
    Verbruggen
    Gabriel O'Reilly Lacroix
    Saka Fernandes Cherki Hinshelwood
    Welbeck Pedro Halaand
    [Darlow Senesi Hill Tavenier]

    a) Right trades?
    b) Right bench?

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Like it

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    2. Orion
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Semenyo to Cherki is waste of a transfer imo… better save, or maybe upgrade one of the Cherries to Saliba

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      1. Thicksolidtight
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        I agree

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        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          2 mins ago

          So do I

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    3. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Looks like a good set of moves

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      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        16 mins ago

        THank you all - something to think about re: Cherki / SAliba

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        1. Crystal Alice
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          we have almost identical teams, only difference is I have Bijol not Senesi. Palmer Semenyo to Saka Cherki done. I’m doing Struijk to Saliba.

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  18. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    A) Tavernier, Watkins to Saka, Osula this week
    Or
    B) Rogers, Watkins to Saka, J Pedro next week

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  19. Sir Michael Taker
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Slightly bemused by Liverpool projecting so highly for goals ahead of the last 3 but then again I think a lot of the projections still have half an eye on 24/25 Liverpool and they've had them wrong a lot this season. They are pretty secure in 4th/5th, can't really see the motivation they'll have. The games are not amazing on paper. Just strange projections to me.

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  20. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Best Sanchez replacement under 5.7?

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Henderson maybe for the double

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  21. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Already done Palmer to Saka last night. Pick 2 more moves from the list below - can afford any combo of moves

    A: Cucurella > Gabriel
    B: Semenyo > Cherki
    C: Pedro > Gyokeres
    D: Senesi > Munoz
    E: Justin > Lacroix

    Verb
    O'Reilly Senesi Hill
    Saka Bruno Semenyo Tavernier
    Haaland Pedro Welbeck

    Darlow Justin Cucurella Gomez

    2FT 2.8ITB

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    1. Thicksolidtight
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      A and C for me.

      Not feeling crystal palace with their priorities elsewhere and a tough fixture against man city. If you really want Cherki then just do it, it's not my kind of move though and my instinct is to keep semenyo

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      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks. I think A will likely be locked in. It's close between B and C for me. If I end up going with B, I'll probably do C in 37. I can see the argument for keeping Semenyo as well though. He could easily punish everyone doing the switch to Cherki by outscoring him in the double

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  22. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    A fantastic story at Palace over the last 12 months
    A year ago they hadn't won a trophy
    Yet tonight they are in a strong position for reaching a European final .

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  23. Evasivo
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Damn, to watch Palarse or Villa?

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    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Palace in our house (my missus is a fan)
      But Villa v Forest is probably the most competitive
      Plenty of FPL scouting in both games though .

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      1. Evasivo
        • 15 Years
        19 mins ago

        Agreed!!

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        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          1-0 to Palace
          I see you're a Brighton fan
          You won't like that

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          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            offside

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          2. keefy59
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Evasivo in VAR rules it out

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            1. Evasivo
              • 15 Years
              just now

              lol yeah hence the PalArse!

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  24. tuturututu
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Hello guys, got no FT, 2.8 itb, this is my team:

    Darlow
    Gabriel, O'Reilly, Munoz, Van Hecke
    Bruno F, Cherki, Sarr, Wilson, MGW
    Haaland

    Kelleher, VVD, DCL, Thiago

    Planned transfers for gw37(-8): Thiago, VVD, MGW to Gyokeres, Saka, Heaven

    Should I maybe do Thiago to Gyokeres now for -4 and Play Gyok over MGW who will probably be rested due to recovering from injury?

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