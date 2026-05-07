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FPL Gameweek 36 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

7 May 2026 73 comments
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There are four Gameweek 36 press conferences to bring you today, with the managers of Chelsea, Manchester United, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur facing the media.

You’ll find all the team news in this article, which we will update throughout the afternoon.

KEY GAMEWEEK 36 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

CHELSEA

Robert Sanchez will miss Gameweek 36 after suffering a head injury in the defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday.

And Jesse Derry‘s campaign is over after he suffered a head injury of his own in the same game.

Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho, absent from that 1-3 reverse, are still “carrying knocks”. They’re unlikely to feature.

“I spoke to Jesse’s dad the night it happened. I spoke to the family yesterday, as well. It’s positive, it’s really positive. I don’t have the knowledge or the insights to go into massive details but all the early signs are really positive.

“As long as he’s healthy, and that’s the way it’s looking now, that’s all that really matters.

“He’s not going to be available for us from now till the end of the season.” – Calum McFarlane on Jesse Derry

“Neto and Garnacho are carrying knocks, so it’s looking unlikely that they are going to be available.

“Rob [Sanchez] is also not going to be available after the injury that he sustained in the Nottingham Forest game.” – Calum McFarlane

Levi Colwill and Reece James, who returned to the bench in Gameweek 35, have trained all week. They could even start against Liverpool.

“We’ve got a few lads returning. Levi has trained another full week again. Reece, as well. So, yeah, looking promising.

“We’ve still got another session, they both trained fully today. We’re hopeful [they might be ready to start].” – Calum McFarlane

McFarlane has problems in the wide areas with five players out, and he hinted at a tactical tweak to circumvent the shortage of wingers.

“Yeah, we’ve still got a lot of good players, still got a lot of players available that can impact football games. So, we’re going to have to make up some of the players we’re missing in different ways, in the way that we shape the team up, but I probably don’t want to go into too much detail on that right now.” – Calum McFarlane on his lack of wide options

MANCHESTER UNITED

Michael Carrick didn’t address the fitness of Benjamin Sesko (shin) in the first part of his press conference on Friday.

The Slovenian was taken off at the break in Sunday’s win over Liverpool.

Carrick does, however, sometimes give a separate team news update to in-house media, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for that.

Elsewhere, Lisandro Martinez is available again after his three-match ban.

Fellow defender Matthijs de Ligt (back) remains out, however.

Carrick was asked about whether he’ll hand some minutes to peripheral players in the run-in, now that UEFA Champions League qualification is assured.

“I think every player in the squad has been absolutely fantastic, I have to say. Yes, some have played a lot more than others. I understand from a professional and playing point of view, it can been difficult, but the togetherness and the support that the players have shown, certainly each other, is great to see. It’s what we need within the group.

“That’s part of the challenge of doing a lot of training and not having as many games as we would have liked. It’s the balance that we’ve had to make the most of, really. Coming into these games, it’s something we’re aware of and… we’re really keen on playing well and still trying to get good results, as well. Yeah, it’s definitely something to be aware of.” – Michael Carrick on potentially giving his squad players a chance in the run-in

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Guglielmo Vicario (hernia) is not yet ready to return.

“No, Vicario is not ready yet. I don’t know what will be the plan. He’s suffering because he would like to help the team, to help his teammates, but he’s not available yet.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Dominic Solanke (hamstring) isn’t completely ruled out, although it sounds more like Gameweek 37 for him.

“About Solanke, he is improving very quickly. I don’t know, for this game, I don’t know if he can be available. We hope for the next game at Stamford Bridge.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Xavi Simons (knee), Cristian Romero (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Wilson Odobert (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Roberto De Zerbi said there were no new injuries, so we’re assuming Richarlison is fine despite his reported absence from training on Wednesday.

“No. I am happy because we are working well with the players. Another very important week. We have no problems.” – Roberto De Zerbi, when asked if Spurs had any new concerns

James Maddison has been a non-playing substitute in each of the last three Gameweeks, and De Zerbi was asked if we may see the former Leicester City midfielder actually on the pitch this week.

“I am thinking about James Maddison because I am watching a top, top player. Maybe he is not ready yet to play. [In terms of] physical condition, not [ready] for the rhythm or intensity of the game. We are playing in the Premier League, the most difficult league in terms of intensity and rhythm.

“But as a player, he is great. As a coach, watching one player like this… especially for me because I was a number 10 and I am sensitive to number 10 players like Xavi Simons, Maddison, Kulusevski, Kudus. We have a lot of number 10s.” – Roberto De Zerbi

SUNDERLAND

Dan Ballard‘s season is over after Sunderland failed with their appeal against his Gameweek 35 red card.

The centre-back was sent off for violent conduct after tugging the hair of Tolu Arokodare in last week’s draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He now begins a three-match ban.

“We are [disappointed] because the situation, I think, was a bit unclear. The Premier League is built around physicality, duels, intensity, and I do think that Ballard tried to grab the shirt and in the duel, unfortunately, long hair got caught.

“It wasn’t intentional and the law is the law, so I understand the referee at one point, but at the same time, I think for the rule, it’s a bit unclear.” – Regis Le Bris on Dan Ballard

Regis Le Bris hinted that Lutsharel Geertruida might come into the side in Ballard’s absence.

“[His versatility] is a big advantage on one side and probably sometimes a bit difficult to manage because you don’t play every game, but he’s so useful for the squad. So, we might have an option.” – Regis Le Bris on Lutsharel Geertruida

Other than Ballard and Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Le Bris says Sunderland have a fully-fit squad.

“They are okay. The only one [out], except Dan, is Romaine, and all the others are available.” – Regis Le Bris

Nilson Angulo (unknown) and Bertrand Traore (knee) look set to return, then, after the best part of two months out.

“They have trained, but of course, it’s always different in a 20-minute training session to playing 11-versus-11 in a full game against Manchester United. The gap is so big.

“Sometimes, players have started [this season] because we had an emergency and they had an opportunity because the position was empty. Now, it’s a bit different. We have the possibility to manage the group differently now because the group is full and we don’t need to rush a player with a start.

“I think it’s fair to say, now, you have to show more during the training sessions. Maybe then you’ll get some minutes and those opportunities will give you credit for the next one. That’s more or less how we are working now. “- Regis Le Bris on Nilson Angulo and Bertrand Traore, quoted in the Northern Echo

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73 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    GTG here? 0fts 0.3m itb

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Hill O'Reilly
    Cherki(c) Palmer Bruno Rayan
    Haaland Gyokeres Thiago

    Sanchez Alderete Dango Timber

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    1. boombaba
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Guess you are chasing ? GTG

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Yeah mate

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  2. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    If chasing 40 points worth captaining a different player than Haaland?

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Think i would stay safe with 40 behind and just some squad differentials

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  3. _Gunner
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Semenyo > ?

    A- Keep
    B- Doku
    C- Cherki

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    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      C if for free

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    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Head says A heart says C

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    3. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      C

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    4. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wouldn't be surprised if Semenyo scores.

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  4. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    GTG? Playing bench boost

    Verbruggen / Henderson
    Gabriel / o’reilly / Lacroix / Munoz / Porro
    Saka / Fernandes / cherki / okafor / gross
    Haaland / welbeck / Gyokeres

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Looks good to me

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  5. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    I think I've made my peace with totally ignoring Palace for the DGW, so best moves with 2FT?

    a. Palmer & Strujik to Saka & Van Hecke
    b. Palmer & Semenyo to Saka & Cherki
    c. Palmer to Saka & Roll
    d. Joao Pedro & Semenyo to Gyokeres & Cherki

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      D

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    2. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      B

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    3. V-2 Schneiderlin
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      b

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  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Is playing Dango over Thiago a chasing Marverick step to far?

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    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Can't be expecting much from either one this week. But yes a step too far

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    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Very much so. That decision could sting you badly. Dango's ceiling is much lower

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    3. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yes, of the 2, play Thiago

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    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Cheers

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  7. Jönny
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Dilemma for me this week... the only chance I have of winning anything is my mini league's Cup competition. My opponent this week has no chips left, I have the triple captain. We have quite different teams and I am most worried by his Raya-Gabriel vs my zero Arsenal defence. I have 2 FT and will bring in Saka with one, for Palmer.

    (a) save my TC for semi/final, bring in Raya and hope Gabriel spares me/my other differentials pay off.
    (b) still bring in Raya, play TC which ought to be enough to get me through.
    (c) spend 4 points to free up funds to bring Gabriel in, likely by doing Semenyo>Cherki, play TC to cover the points hit.

    C is a very "me" move, overthinking it a bit, maybe to my detriment... but I also worry about not having Gabriel vs Burnley next week.

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    1. antis0cial
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      You'd think Raya is a 4-6 point swing max, so not sure if you really need to bring him in. Gabriel is the one that can hurt you with a haul on his day.

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  8. antis0cial
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    A) Save, play Okafor/Bowen/MGW?
    B) DCL > Welbeck or Richarlison and play them (which)

    Henderson
    NOR Saliba Gabriel Munoz Lacroix
    BrunoF Cherki Okafor Gross
    Haaland

    Raya Bowen MGW DCL

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    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B

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  9. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Should I

    A) Play Van Hecke

    Or

    B) JP -> Gyonkeres -4
    …and play Gyokeres instead

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A

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    2. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      A
      Get Gÿo next gw against Burnley

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    3. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Thanks!

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  10. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    2FT and 0.2 ITB. Pretty set on Palmer to Saka but which is best for the other FT?

    A - Tav to Hinshelwood
    B - DCL to Welbeck
    C - Sememyo to Cherki

    Raya
    O'Reilly - Gabriel - Hill
    Semenyo - Palmer - Bruno - Tav
    Haaland - Pedro - DCL

    Darlow - Senesi - Dango - Struijk

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    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Hinshelwood well in form against wolves is tough to ignore. I’m in similar boat and considering -4 for the extra transfer (inc the city move)

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      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah I really want to attack that Wolves fixture more than I want to get a Palace DGW player. Welbeck is fine but losing no pens Tavernier is a bigger priority than DCL or Pedro. Hinsh looks like a sensible move with that in mind

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  11. Stap
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    2FT and BB
    Eze + Bowen > Saka + Welbeck
    Would love to roll and have 3 FT in GW37, but Eze minutes are maybe also unsure.
    If he would play around 70+, I think I would keep him.
    But with BB I need to have starters, and Saka can do pain in prob less minutes

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  12. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Very unlikely to get to that stage but there is a scenario where Brentford losing to pool on final day gets them UCL, but beating Liverpool gets them Europa. I hope we get there just to see it play out

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      Explain, it makes no sense

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        He was probably crawling while typing that.

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      Because of Villa?

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  13. majorbriggs
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Is there any upside in using a FT for a GK this late in the season? I've got Kelleher atm who faces MCI (a), CRY (H) and LIV (a). Maybe switch to Verbruggen? Or is it better to punt on Saka/KDH/Brighton mid?

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm using one FT to get in Henderson because I'm sick of Sanchez.

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  14. Bluebulls
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Worth taking a -4 for VVD to a Brighton def i.e Van Hecke?

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    • davewg59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      So is Saka really the go to player this gw?

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        57 mins ago

        Hope not, I went for Gyok instead.

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        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Same

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      2. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I'm thinking Gyok.

        Saka probably won't get 90 mins and I can't afford him lol.

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    • Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Thiago to Welbeck or Richarlison worth a -4?

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      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thiago plus 4 out scores both of them for next three

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    • Dean1980
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Who is better to take out for Haaland this week Bowen or Thiago ?

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      1. Bluebulls
          4 mins ago

          I went with Bowen

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        • Cojones of Destiny
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Bowen

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      2. thetommy14
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        GTG?

        Raya
        Gabriel, Muñoz, NOR
        Szobo, Cherki, BrunoF, Cunha, Ndiaye
        Haaland, Watkins

        Dubravka, Thiago, Kayode, Rodon

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      3. Kane Train
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Which one would you rather have / feels safer for double gameweek?

        A) Guehi
        B) O’Reilly

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        1. Bluebulls
            35 mins ago

            B

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          • Cojones of Destiny
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            B

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          • OptimusBlack
            • 13 Years
            just now

            B

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        2. Cojones of Destiny
          • 8 Years
          59 mins ago

          play
          a. JP
          b. Thiago

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          1. The Philosopher
            • 5 Years
            just now

            A

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        3. The Philosopher
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          Any potential price changes for any of the following before deadline?

          Palmer
          Saka
          Sanchez
          Henderson

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          1. Defcons are for Kinnear
            • 12 Years
            just now

            You don't have 115m TV?

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        4. Dhiggins100
            35 mins ago

            Start Wilson or mbeumo ?

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          • Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            32 mins ago

            So what’s the consensus on CPL players for the DGW. Avoid all?

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            1. Defcons are for Kinnear
              • 12 Years
              15 mins ago

              PVA (TC)

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            2. Weasel Boy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              I've decided against them.

              Sarr Hatrick incoming along with Munoz clean sheet and 3 assists.

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          • Kane Train
            • 11 Years
            31 mins ago

            Are we confident O’Reilly will play both double gameweeks Or is Guehi a safer option

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            1. Silecro
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              If healthy, should play both. Pep is unusually un-rotative self this year

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              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 min ago

                Needs to play his best team now as can’t really afford any more slip ups.

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          • OptimusBlack
            • 13 Years
            21 mins ago

            Which is better?
            A- Play Rogers Burnley A
            B- Play Thiago City A
            C- Thiago> Welbeck bench Rogers

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            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              just now

              A will probably end up as the best, although many will probably go for Welbz.

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          • Karan_G14
            • 10 Years
            16 mins ago

            Semenyo to Cherki for free?

            Have 2 FTs.

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            1. Weasel Boy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              Thinking the same cos it allows me to do JP to Gyok.

              Probably gonna back fire though.

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            2. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              just now

              If you are doing that move then I’d gamble on Doku. Bang in form and low ownership.

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          • Ronnies
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Best transfer;

            A) Struijk to Lacroix
            B) Palmer to Saka
            C) Semenyo to Cherki

            I have just Gabriel from Arsenal and zero Palace players as things stand.

            Cheers.

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            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              just now

              B

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