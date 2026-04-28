20 assists for Bruno… how close is he to the FPL record?

Another Gameweek, another Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) assist.

That’s now 20 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assists for the season for the Portuguese playmaker, which is eight more than anyone else has supplied.

But how close is he to the all-time FPL record?

MOST FPL ASSISTS IN A SINGLE SEASON

Here’s where Fernandes stands in the historic pecking order…

Season Player Pos Club Points Assists 2013/14 Luis Suarez FWD LIV 295 25 2002/03 Thierry Henry FWD ARS 271 23 2019/20 Kevin De Bruyne MID MCI 251 23 2016/17 Kevin De Bruyne MID MCI 199 21 2007/08 Cesc Fàbregas MID ARS 205 20 2016/17 Christian Eriksen MID TOT 218 20 2025/26 Bruno Fernandes MID MUN 204 20

Bruno is now joint-fifth in the all-time FPL assists table.

He still has a bit to go to match or better Luis Suarez, who not only set the assists record (25) in 2013/14 but also the all-time high for total attacking returns (55) in a single campaign. Even Mohamed Salah hasn’t been able to beat that in any of his nine seasons with Liverpool.

Suarez managed that feat despite missing the first five matches of his record-setting season through suspension! A whopping 13 of his 25 assists were of the ‘Fantasy’ variety, eg forcing own-goals, rebounds, penalty awards etc.

Back in FPL’s inaugural year in 2002/03, Thierry Henry finished with 23 assists. How his contributions would have translated into points a quarter of a century later is a research project for another day – he was awarded an assist for this Robert Pires goal, for instance, something he wouldn’t have gained under current FPL rules. Then again, FPL didn’t given him an assist for forcing this Fulham own-goal!

The orthodox assists record of 20 is co-held by Henry, in 2002/03, and Kevin De Bruyne, in 2019/20. That’s the record you’ll have heard plenty about in the media as Bruno is rapidly closing in on it.

Fernandes is just one away from that number after Gameweek 34. Impressively, his only ‘Fantasy assist’ this season was for James Hill‘s own-goal in Gameweek 31.

Our thanks to TopMarx for the historical data.