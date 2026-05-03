FPL notes: Palace “tank was empty” + Kroupi praise

Bournemouth moved into the top six – and European places – with a routine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

An own goal and a penalty from Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) put the Cherries in control, before Rayan’s (£5.4m) smart finish confirmed the win in the second half.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Vitality Stadium.

GLASNER: “TODAY THE TANK WAS EMPTY”

Oliver Glasner made five alterations to his Palace line-up, with one eye on the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final.

Chris Richards (£4.4m), Tyrick Mitchell (£5.0m), Adam Wharton (£5.0m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m) all dropped to the bench, with a clear focus on Thursday’s match.

Above: Crystal Palace’s line-ups v Shakhtar Donetsk (left) and Bournemouth (right)

What unfolded, however, was a really poor display, especially in the first-half, when Palace failed to register an attempt on goal.

Three further changes occurred at half-time, all of which were pre-planned, with Mitchell, Wharton and Sarr sent on for Daniel Munoz (£5.9m), Daichi Kamada (£5.0m) and Yeremy Pino (£5.8m).

Richards and Mateta joined the action in the second half, too.

“Today the tank was empty. We could see it. The players tried and the second-half was much better, it was a game on the same level. First-half it was too much. We couldn’t get the turnaround from Thursday evening. The players tried, but I could see it at set plays and the easy mistakes we made. It’s not to blame anyone. It was just really overwhelming for us, this experience and the win against Shakhtar. Overall, Bournemouth were much the better team.” – Oliver Glasner

“The three subs [at half-time] were planned before. We wanted the attackers who played on Thursday not to play more than 45 minutes today. Normally Will Hughes would have started but he was ill. The message at half-time was that the first-half was not us, it’s time to show in second-half we can do better and play more in the front [third]. We had 50% possession in the first-half but no shots. Against a team that presses like Bournemouth, to play square passes around their box doesn’t make sense, but that is what we did.” – Oliver Glasner

Palace did indeed improve after the break, with their best chances falling to the lively Sarr, but for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers looking to transfer in their assets ahead of Double Gameweek 36, it was a disappointing display nonetheless.

In addition to Will Hughes’ (£4.7m) illness, Borna Sosa (£4.8m) missed out with a minor injury, while Chadi Riad’s (£4.0m) withdrawal was due to cramp.

BOURNEMOUTH RUN CONTINUES

It was obviously a good time to play Palace, but Bournemouth took full advantage, extending their unbeaten run to 15 Premier League games in the process.

Victory has taken Andoni Iraola’s side up to sixth place, too, so the UEFA Champions League could even be in reach.

“We want to give the players the chance to play in Europe next season, it would be massive.” – Andoni Iraola

Six points behind Aston Villa in fifth, Bournemouth face Fulham, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest in the final three Gameweeks.

IRAOLA ON KROUPI

After Palace conceded from another set play, they subsequently gave away a soft penalty when Dean Henderson (£5.1m) ‘brought down’ Marcos Senesi (£5.2m).

Kroupi, who currently has his hands very much on the No 10 role in Iraola’s 4-2-3-1, stepped up to sweep home.

Subbed off on 68 minutes, Kroupi is Bournemouth’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with 12 goals. Four of them have come in his past five games.

12 – Junior Kroupi has equalled the record for most @premierleague goals by a teenager in their debut season, along with Robbie Fowler in 1993-94 and Robbie Keane in 1999-00 (12). Clinical. pic.twitter.com/7N7RP0pW7I — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2026

“I think Junior is growing, he is finishing in a really good place. I think he is a great finisher. Today was a pen but even from the edge, the chances, his contacts are so clean that you trust him every time he has a chance. “He is growing in other areas that are giving him the minutes to have to show the finishing qualities.” – Andoni Iraola on Eli Junior Kroupi

Kroupi has now taken each of Bournemouth’s last two penalties, notably with Marcus Tavernier (£5.4m) on the pitch.

The win was wrapped up by Rayan, who raced into the box and slotted his effort into the bottom corner, having racked up five shots in total, the most of any player.

Evanilson (£6.7m) also got in on the act, supplying his fourth assist in five matches.

SENESI + HILL HAUL

Senesi and centre-back partner James Hill (£4.2m) both hauled, thanks to clean sheets, bonus and defensive contribution (DefCon) points:

Senesi also banked an assist to total 14 points.

It was his third double-digit haul since Gameweek 29 – the joint-most of any player in that time.