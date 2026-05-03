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FPL Gameweek 35: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

3 May 2026 13 comments
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Sunday’s three Gameweek 35 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 35: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 35: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:

Aston Villa1 – 2Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United3 – 2Liverpool
Bournemouth3 – 0Crystal Palace
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13 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Steve Stiffler
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Any chance Semenyo or NOR doesn’t start so I get Hills points lol ?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Always risk of food poisoning. However, I don't think that they eag oysters now

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not starting isn't enough for you

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  2. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    2fts and 0.8m to use on this bench boost squad.

    Initial plan was justin and taverner to gross and defender up to 4.6m - hill / konsa / maguire

    What would you do? Thanks

    Rank 250k

    Raya verbruggen
    Gabriel oreilly munoz lacroiz justin
    Saka bruno cherki sarr tavernier
    Haaland welbeck dcl

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Change of plans imo

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  3. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    40 mins ago

    Rogers - really??

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Really not

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  4. grooveymatt65
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Hi guys, this is my current team, ive wildcarded last week, still got my bench boost and triple captain left, unsure which one to use this week.. what do people think? Here are both teams below and ** are double game week players. Thanks!

    A) - Bench Boost team

    Raya
    Gabriel Justin Lacroix **
    Bruno Eze GroB Rogers
    Thiago DCL Haaland (C)**
    Henderson** O Reilly** Cherki** Munoz**

    B)Triple Captain team

    Henderson**
    Gabriel Munoz** Lacroix ** O Reilly**
    Bruno Eze GroB Rogers Cherki**
    Haaland (TC)**
    Raya DCL Thiago Justin

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I think I would TC Haaland, but how many free transfers?

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      1. grooveymatt65
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Got 1ft

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      TC O'Reilly.

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  5. Irish Villan 1985
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Lads, really struggling - Who are the must haves for the remaining game weeks? I'm going to play my WC this week I think and need some help, I'm out of ideas LOL! Thanks!

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka, Gabriel, Bruno still...

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