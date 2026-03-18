Scout Notes

FPL notes: Chalobah injury, early subs for Pedro, Enzo + Palmer

18 March 2026 40 comments
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Chelsea bowed out of the UEFA Champions League after a thumping 8-2 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Attention now turns to Blank Gameweek 31, with the Blues facing Everton on Merseyside.

RESULT

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
ChelseaPSG (h)0-3 loss

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamChanges from GW30Players who kept their places (+ mins)Other players (+ mins)
Chelsea4Sanchez (90), Chalobah (90), Caicedo (90), Cucurella (71), Fernandez (60), Palmer (59), Joao Pedro (59)Hato (90), Andrey Santos (90), Neto (90), Sarr (45), Acheampong (45), Garnacho (31), Delap (31), Lavia (30), Tosin (19)

CHALOBAH INJURY

Some Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will already be hard-pushed to get 11 players out in Blank Gameweek 31, so the last thing they’ll need is players with unaffected fixtures picking up injuries.

Trevoh Chalobah (£5.5m) owners will be fearing the worst, then, after the Chelsea centre-half was stretchered off on Tuesday.

The defender’s ankle twisted and buckled in a challenge with Achraf Hakimi, leaving him in distress as he was carted off. That stoppage-time exit left the Blues with 10 men, not that it mattered at that stage.

“I think he was really worried. I’ve just checked with the medical team. We’ll obviously scan and assess him tomorrow. We are hoping and praying that it’s not as bad as we first feared.” – Liam Rosenior on Trevoh Chalobah

The player himself provided some relatively good news on social media, confirming that his ankle isn’t broken.

However, Liam Rosenior said to TNT Sports that it looked like a “high ankle sprain”. If it is that, it could be at least six weeks out for the centre-back.

GUSTO ILL, NEWS STILL AWAITED ON JAMES

Chalobah could be joining Reece James (£5.6m) on the sidelines, then. Rosenior ruled James out of this match in advance because of a hamstring injury, with reports suggesting he could be unavailable for several weeks.

The Chelsea boss couldn’t give us much new after full-time.

“Not yet. I’m waiting for the full results of his scan. And hopefully, he’s back sooner rather than later.” – Liam Rosenior on whether he had any update on Reece James

Another right-back, Malo Gusto (£4.9m), couldn’t feature due to illness. Centre-half Benoit Badiashile (£4.4m) similarly missed out with a bug.

“Malo Gusto was down to start the game and pulled out… not pulled out, he was very ill. We gave him as much time to recover. ” – Liam Rosenior on Malo Gusto

In the absence of Gusto and James, Mamadou Sarr (£4.5m) started as right-sided centre-half/right-back hybrid, with Pedro Neto (£7.0m) ahead of him, effectively as a wing-back. It didn’t work, with Sarr having a torrid evening – he made a costly error for the first goal and was hooked at half-time – and Neto not helping much with cover.

ENZO, PALMER + PEDRO: WELCOME EARLY SUBS AHEAD OF GAMEWEEK 31?

While they didn’t exit the field as early as Sarr, Cole Palmer (£10.6m), Enzo Fernandez (£6.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) all came off on the hour mark.

That was effectively Rosenior hoisting the white flag at 7-2 down. From an FPL perspective, it means that this trio of well-owned Fantasy assets is relatively fresh for Saturday’s clash with Everton.

“I think it’s not an admission [of defeat]. It’s a reality of where the group are. They’ve played over 100 games in 18 months. They’ve had no break in terms of the international games; the travelling that, say, Joao Pedro, Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo do to South America. It’s not an excuse. This is a by-product of success at the Club World Cup and it’s a great thing that the club achieved at the Club World Cup.

“You’re seeing with Reece [James], you’re seeing with players, that if I don’t manage their minutes, their likelihood of getting injured is increased very highly. So, I want us to make sure we’re in this competition next season as a minimum. We’re still fighting for an FA Cup, but I have to make maybe really difficult decisions that at the time probably don’t look great, to be honest. You never want to take off your best players when you’re five goals down in a tie, but I want to make the right decisions for the football club in the long term, as well.” – Liam Rosenior on taking off Enzo, Pedro and Palmer

The Chelsea attack as a whole was ineffective but Pedro was about the best of them, curling narrowly wide, forcing a save from a narrow angle and nodding off-target.

Palmer’s one meaningful effort, a deflected shot from the edge of the box, was clawed away.

THAT’S THE REAL QUIZ…

PSG deserved to progress over the two legs but enough to merit a six-goal margin? Not really, as the expected goals (xG) breakdown shows…

As Rosenior said after the game, many of the French side’s eight goals were “either great strikes or mistakes”.

That was the case on Tuesday, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia pouncing on Sarr’s error to open the scoring before Bradley Barcola and Senny Mayulu both scored superbly from the edge of the box. No real blame for Robert Sanchez (£4.8m), who again started in the absence of Filip Jorgensen (£4.3m).

Ultimately, class told over the 180 minutes.

It’s all eyes on the Premier League for Chelsea now, then. Even their FA Cup quarter-final tie is against League One strugglers Port Vale, and we’ll perhaps see a second string sent out for that.

All of that should, at least, assuage any game-time concerns over Palmer et al going forward.

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40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    xGers in shambles

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Always have been

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  2. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    What moves do you recommend?

    2FT, 0.1 ITB. WC already used. Planning BB33 & FH34 as of now.

    A. Richards -> Andersen/Van Den Berg
    B. Haaland -> Bowen & then Rogers -> Salah for GW32
    C. Semenyo -> Wirtz
    D. Semenyo -> Gordon

    Dubravka
    Virgil Richards Hill Rodon
    Bruno(c) Rogers MGW Wilson
    J.Pedro Thiago

    Raya Haaland Gabriel Semenyo

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    1. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Tricky, not sure about any of them. With no WC left you probably want to keep your City players. Richards to Thiaw/Hall would've been nice, but short on the budget.

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  3. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    which one please. have 5 FTs and 10 starters atm. dont want to use more than 2 transfers. No WC

    A) Haaland and Enzo ---> Ekitike and Palmer

    B) Semenyo ----> Gordon

    C) Guehi ----> Hall

    D) Guehi and Semenyo ----> Hall and Gordon (bench alderete)

    not a big fan of enzo and if chelsea do get a dgw id want palmer over him eventually, which is why A is an option.

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    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      c

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    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      C

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    3. 112kane112
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      5FT and OR 29k - very well done sir.

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  4. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    3FT 0.2m ITB

    Dub
    Andersen VVD Senesi Alderete
    Bruno Mbeumo Dango
    Ekitike

    Raya - Gabriel Rice Semenyo Haaland Guiu

    Need to pick 2 from: Wilson, Gordon, JP and Thiago for GW31 only. Which combo do you fancy?

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    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      wilson gordon if only for the one gw

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      1. I have no Wirtz
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          This

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      2. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Wilson, JP

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    2. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      If you have 3 of Arsenal players
      Gabriel Timber Rice
      What to do ?
      A- Sell Timber
      B- Sell Rice
      C- Keep Both Sell Semenyo

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      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        sell rice

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      2. lilmessipran
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Sell Semenyo, can see him getting rotated going forward now

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      3. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Timber is carrying an injury, so sell him.

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Next GW Arse play is almost a month away

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    3. -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      What to do here in UCL

      A) captain kane, Barca player over Gabriel?
      B) who do I start Ekitike for?

      Raya 6
      VVD tbc, Gabby 16c, Hakimi 10 Hincapie 7
      Vini 15, Raphinha, Yamal, Gordon
      Kane, Suarez 9

      Sub Ekitike

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      1. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        There are doubts whether Kane starts, so I wouldn't trust him with the armband. The high upside play is to bench Van Dijk. The safer option is to bench Kane.
        Yamal is a decent captaincy shout, can see goals at Camp Nou. The safer alternative would be to stick with Gabriel.

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      2. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Kane likely doesn't play, so bench him for Eki. I would just leave the Captaincy with Gab, coming off a 16 point captain is asking for trouble.

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    4. I have no Wirtz
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Sell Haaland or Semenyo

        A)Haaland
        B)Semenyo

        Sell O’Reilly or Munoz?

        1)Munoz
        2)O’Reilly

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        1. ZeBestee
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          B1

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          1. I have no Wirtz
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              Cheers

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        2. ZeBestee
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Best option going forward? No WC

          1) Wilson
          2) Gordon

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          1. I have no Wirtz
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              How about getting both in? Actually considering dropping Mbeumo and Semenyo for those two.

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              1. ZeBestee
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 40 mins ago

                not dropping Mbeumo whom I also have. I will sell Semenyo though, I think Doku/Savinho back, Marmoush also fit will reduce his minutes going forward a bit. Also fixtures aren't great.

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          2. Atwood
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            Can I save an FT and play this 11?

            Verbruggen
            Andersen - Hill - Alderete
            Bruno - Mbuemo - Wilson - Anderson
            Ekitike - J.Pedro -Thiago

            Dubravka

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            1. SpaceCadet
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 32 mins ago

              Easily

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          3. _Ninja_
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            1FT Best move here? Will be WCing soon so can get either back

            A. Semenyo -> Gordon
            B. Haaland -> Thiago

            Kelleher
            VVD Hill Alderete
            Bruno Wilson Tavernier Rogers
            Pedro Ekitiki

            Dubravka Haaland Semenyo Gabriel Timber

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          4. marpy016
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 36 mins ago

            Have 1FT and $7.8 ITB, any upgrades (will WC 32) or just roll:

            Dubravka
            VVD - Senesi - Thiaw
            Bruno - Szoboslai - Dango - Wilson
            Pedro - Ekitike - Thiago

            Raya - Gudmundsson - Gabriel - Semenyo

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          5. The Philosopher
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 28 mins ago

            Have value tied in Semenyo. Zubi -> Gordon gonna be the move this week.

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          6. Lightbody
            • 16 Years
            3 hours, 26 mins ago

            How likely do we think it is that City-Palace stays in the gameweek if Palace crash out of Europe on Thursday?

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            1. Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 57 mins ago

              Very little chance. Almost none

              The only real chance it had was if pool and city didn't get drawn against each other in the fa cup

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              1. Lightbody
                • 16 Years
                2 hours, 46 mins ago

                Thanks!

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                1. Sir Michael Taker
                  • 11 Years
                  2 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Thats wrong by the way. I'm not sure why that FA Cup draw makes any difference at all. City had an FA Cup tie to play, doesnt matter who its against really. Palace City almost certainly has to go midweek somewhere and there is an opening in 31 for it if Palace go out and the fixture people choose that route. They may well get it in early knowing if City advance in the FA Cup that there are more City fixtures to reschedule too.

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                  1. Nightcrawler
                    • 6 Years
                    2 hours, 13 mins ago

                    Because the draw ensures one of city or pool will go out in the fa cup.

                    If both city and pool won in the cup there would have been a lot more pressure to get palace and city match done asap instead of having to wait till 36 just in case. pool palace has to be in 33 cuz they have to keep pool villa open for 36 just in case

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                    1. Nightcrawler
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 9 mins ago

                      Also when U have free midweeks here is no need to clash a team in title race with UCL fixtures. The only times they have done it was when it involved smaller teams not many were going to watch

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          7. DagheMunegu
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            For this GW only

            A Andersen Enzo
            B Van Hecke Wilson

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            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              Andersen Wilson not an option?
              Probably B for me here

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          8. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            Chalobah injury doubt, transfer him out for Thiaw to be able to field 11 players?

            Only 1FT and no WC left

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