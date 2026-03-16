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Timber, James, Jorgensen: The latest FPL team news

16 March 2026 31 comments
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We heard from the managers of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City on Monday, ahead of their respective clubs’ UEFA Champions League last-16 ties.

We’ll round up the key injury updates below.

ARSENAL

Jurrien Timber (ankle) won’t face Bayer Leverkusen after hobbling out of Arsenal’s win over Everton on Saturday.

Martin Odegaard (knee) won’t recover in time, either.

“Yes, both of them are out.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard

Mikel Arteta thinks Timber will only be out for “days”, so there’s a chance he’ll be fit for the EFL Cup final next weekend. The Gunners don’t play again in the Premier League till mid-April.

“We don’t know, I think with him it will be a matter of days, but not sure.” – Mikel Arteta on if Jurrien Timber could be fit for the EFL Cup final

“So we’re really pushing, he really wants to try to be available, but we’ll have to wait and see in the next few days when he trains with the team how he feels. We know the game that we’re going to be playing in a few days again, and the more players that we have the better.” – Mikel Arteta on if Martin Odegaard could be fit for the EFL Cup final

Arteta was asked if Ben White is ready to start, after Cristhian Mosquera came on for the injured Timber instead in Gameweek 30.

“Yeah, he’s in a much better place. He’s been very unlucky this season in certain moments. He had very good moments as well throughout the season, so yeah, we need everybody available. We know what Ben gives us when he’s at his best, and he trained today. He feels good, so we need everybody’s contribution.” – Mikel Arteta on Ben White

There is one bit of good news: Leandro Trossard is fit again after a recent “niggle”.

“He’s okay, he felt good, so he’s available.” – Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard

Arteta said he had “no other news”, while Mikel Merino (foot) remains unavailable.

CHELSEA

After a mostly injury-free season, Reece James (hamstring) has finally picked up an issue.

Liam Rosenior said the defender-cum-midfielder will miss the PSG game for sure, with reports suggesting he’ll be out for “several weeks”.

“So, with Reece, he’s felt something in his hamstring at the end of the game against Newcastle. Really frustrating and disappointing one for us, we don’t know the full extent of that injury. But that rules him out for tomorrow’s game.

“It could be [serious]. With a hamstring injury, it’s never great. And for Reece, hopefully, we can just get him scanned, we can find out the full extent and then we know more.” – Liam Rosenior on Reece James

Elsewhere, it sounds like Filip Jorgensen (groin) is in a similar boat: out and awaiting the results of a scan.

Malo Gusto is ill, but Estevao (hamstring) is back in training and could feature.

“Malo [Gusto], he’s ill today. So we’ll have a look at him for tomorrow and the other one.

“Estevao is back in training. He’ll be a part of the group. We’ll assess whether he can take part in the game at some point tomorrow.

“And with Filip [Jorgensen], he’s felt something in his groin after the PSG game. And again, we’ll get him scanned to find out the full extent of that injury.” – Liam Rosenior

Jamie Gittens (hamstring) had a setback last week and was, along with James, Gusto and Jorgensen, absent from training on Monday.

It’s too soon for long-term absentee Levi Colwill (knee), despite his return to “modified training”.

MANCHESTER CITY

There was no injury news from Pep Guardiola on Monday.

Nor were there any clues from the training ground, with Guardiola cancelling the session.

“Listen, we were in Madrid. We arrive late in the hotel, to sleep, and come back in the morning, travelling here. Day after here, no training, go to London, arrive yesterday at 2:30 a.m. So, today, you recover. Today, you cannot do anything because the players who play, they are still at home. Tomorrow, we train.” – Pep Guardiola on why he cancelled training

City were again without Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Rico Lewis (ankle) at the weekend.

John Stones (ankle) and Savinho (hamstring) also reportedly missed out for precautionary reasons on Saturday.

Guardiola’s mind is pretty much made up regarding team selection.

“The selection I have already done, more or less. Yeah, I know the team is going to start tomorrow. I don’t have any doubts. One doubt, maybe, but the rest is clear.” – Pep Guardiola

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31 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Hey fam!

    Tarkowski, Mbeumo & Garner to Thiaw, Gordon & Wilson for free?

    Gives me this team

    Dubravka
    Thiaw Konsa Alderete
    Bruno Rogers Gordon Wilson Anderson
    Ekitike Thiago

    Raya Haaland Gabriel O'Reilly

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Do it

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    2. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Not sure I’d be using all 3 to take out non blankers unless you plan not to WC soon.

      Could work out though.

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  2. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Roll FT’s here?

    Dubravka
    VVD,Dalot,Senesi
    Fernandes,Wilson,Rogers,Dango,Stach
    Ekitike,Thiago

    Raya,Keane,Haaland,Gabriel 2 FT’s WC ,FH,BB left.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to call time on Rogers in your position

      But see what midweek injuries arise

      Elimination on the line from Europe will demand some intensity

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      1. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        It’s very tempting to remove Rogers but it has for weeks.
        I’ll probably be WCing in 32 so he can go then.

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Fair enough

          It's definitely from over fixtures for him and Villa at the moment

          Can't be fooled by the green games for streaky players

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Yes

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    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Yes looks good, hold FT incase of injuries.

      Who’s your captain?

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      1. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Not sure yet. Bruno or Wilson

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  3. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    3FT 0.2m ITB

    Dub
    Andersen VVD Senesi Alderete
    Bruno Mbeumo Dango
    Ekitike

    Raya - Gabriel Rice Semenyo Haaland Guiu

    Rice + Semenyo to Gordon + Wilson?

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    1. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Good moves.

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    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Think I'd prefer Haaland Guiu out

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      1. Il Capitano
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Hmm, have a touch more money locked in Haaland. WC in 32 so just thinking that Wilson (BUR) and Gordon (SUN) are stronger one week picks than say JP (eve) and Thiago (lee)

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Money not an issue this season though? Not one premium that's worth it. Bruno only one

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  4. Sandy Ravage
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Newcastle owe Sunderland a long overdue hiding. I don't see it happening this weekend though...

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      At home, you'd make them favourites but yeah could be 2-1 or something similar

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  5. Karan_G14
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Petrovic
    VVD Hill Alderete
    Rice* Mbuemo Bruno Dango
    Haaland* Ekitike Thiago

    (Dubravka Gabriel* Timber* Miley)
    3 FTs & 0.4m

    A) Timber, Rice & Miley to Thiaw, Gordon & Wilson
    B) Rice to Gordon
    C) Rice & Timber to Thiaw & Gordon
    D) Rice & Alderete to Anderson & Gordon

    Appreciate your thoughts!

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    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      A looks good

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  6. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    3 hours ago

    Matt Doherty benched. Advantage to Wolves

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    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Booo

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  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Need Tiago and Kelleher to shine for me
    Im 4 points short of safety
    Wolves be Lambs

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  8. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Need a Thiago hattie to save my season

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      5 goals minimum to save mine

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Ditto

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  9. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Need a player to make starting XI up, which one?
    A. Richards > Andersen 442
    B. Semenyo > Gordon 352
    C. Haaland > Pedro/Bowen 343

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      A

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  10. Button Phobic
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Who would you transfer out for next weekend
    1 Timber
    2 Summerville
    3 Eketike
    4 Ait-Nouri

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      4

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  11. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    I have 5 FTs but no wc left

    - have gabriel guehi haaland semenyo

    A) Haaland to ekitike

    B) Semenyo to Gordon

    C) Guehi to Halll

    D) A combination of those two (and bench alderete)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      C

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