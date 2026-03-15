FPL notes: Jorgensen injury update + ‘OOP’ Gordon “magnificent”

Another Scout Notes article now, as we look back on a rare win for Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

JORGENSEN INJURY LATEST AS SANCHEZ RETURNS

Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) was back between the posts for Chelsea on Saturday. But was it on merit, or did Liam Rosenior have his hand forced?

The official explanation is that Filip Jorgensen (£4.3m) missed out with a groin injury, so there’s a lingering question mark over that.

“Filip felt his groin yesterday. He couldn’t train. I thought Rob [Sanchez] actually performed very, very well today in every aspect. Hopefully, Filip will be back really, really soon.” – Liam Rosenior

1 CLEAN SHEET IN 14 LEAGUE MATCHES

Regardless of who is between the posts, Chelsea have defensive issues. Rosenior reportedly wanted a centre-half in the transfer window, and he didn’t get one.

And, it’s now one clean sheet in 14 league matches for the Blues. That sole shut-out was Rosenior’s first league game in charge.

The way Newcastle sliced open their hosts with one pass from the back was alarming:

“There’s a tactical issue. We press in a different way to most teams. It’s a new way of pressing. We don’t step on the press and we don’t cover in a position that we should have done. Mistakes happen. They had nothing. They had nothing in the game and we gave them a goal.” – Liam Rosenior

It’s true that Newcastle didn’t create huge amounts of chances, but then they didn’t need to after a 17th-minute opener. It was a rearguard effort from that point. Even then, better passes from the likes of Nick Woltemade (£6.7m) and Jacob Murphy (£5.9m) on the break should have helped the Magpies increase their advantage.

ATTACK “LACKED MENTAL FRESHNESS”

In fairness, Chelsea’s attack has been pretty good under Rosenior. They’re top for xG since his appointment, and by some distance.

Perhaps this was one game too far after midweek. While Eddie Howe freshened things up by changing six players in his XI, Rosenior made just one outfield alteration: Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) in for the banned Pedro Neto (£7.0m).

With no Neto, Estevao (£6.4m) or Jamie Gittens (£6.0m) to bring on, all of the usual suspects up top had to last the course. It was pretty laboured as a result, with Joao Pedro (£7.7m) having just one meaningful attempt, a late looping header, all game. His other three shots were blocked.

“We lacked a little bit of mental freshness in the final third. A combination of the right decision or that bit of quality in the moment.” – Liam Rosenior

“It’s difficult at the moment with the injuries, especially in attacking areas. I’ll never make excuses. Injuries are a part of the season, but you’re missing three of our most important players in terms of unlocking a low block, which is your wingers. Jamie [Gittens] was due back on the bench and he felt his hamstring late after training yesterday, so we’re just checking up on him. Obviously, Estevao is out, Pedro [Neto] is suspended and you’d love to freshen it up.” – Liam Rosenior

At least there aren’t going to be many midweek fixtures left, assuming PSG finish the job on Tuesday.

LONG-AWAITED CLEAN SHEET FOR NEWCASTLE

Newcastle’s clean sheet was their first in 15 games in all competitions.

While it was admirable, dig-deep stuff, it still wouldn’t have taken much for Chelsea to have scored from one of their half-chances. Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) and Trevoh Chalobah (£5.5m) both nodded good headed opportunities from set plays wide. Substitute Liam Delap (£6.2m) lashed over when well placed. Cole Palmer (£10.6m) was in Palmer range for two early chances, one sent narrowly wide, one saved. Reece James (£5.6m) even hit the post from a free-kick.

So while there have been defensive strides made by Newcastle lately (solid showings against Manchester United and Barcelona, now this), they’re not completely watertight. Even Howe admitted so.

“It’s a bit of a frustration for us really over the season as a whole [that] we haven’t defended better but we had a little bit of luck that’s eluded us, I think, a lot of the time on the road.” – Eddie Howe

Another point that Howe made was about his side’s physicality. The Magpies have always been at their best historically when playing with high intensity, something that hasn’t always been possible in their busy first three months of 2026. But with four fronts probably about to become one, we could see Newcastle at their peak physical levels in the FPL run-in.

“I’d probably say our athleticism’s returned. I think we’ve had really, really good physical returns on the road recently and I think that’s helped our results. I think that’s always been the hallmark of what we’ve done over the years. We try to really compete athletically.” – Eddie Howe

GORDON’S ALIVE

Someone who could be a target for Gameweek 32 Wildcarders, maybe even next weekend, is Anthony Gordon (£7.2m). Long dormant as an FPL asset, and saving his best for the Champions League, he’s nevertheless got the centre-forward spot sewn up right now. And, of course, he’s on penalties.

Gordon tapped in Newcastle’s winner after some selfless work from Joe Willock (£5.0m) and was excellent all night, testing Sanchez with two other efforts.

“I think he views himself probably as a centre-forward. I think he’s really enjoyed the role. I think you can see that with his performances right now. He wouldn’t be playing to the level that he is if he wasn’t, you know, really wanting to do it. I thought he was magnificent today in every respect.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

Howe will check on Willock after he was forced off late on, while Sandro Tonali (£5.3m) was absent here with illness.