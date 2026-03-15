Scout Notes

FPL notes: Jorgensen injury update + ‘OOP’ Gordon “magnificent”

15 March 2026 45 comments
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Another Scout Notes article now, as we look back on a rare win for Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

JORGENSEN INJURY LATEST AS SANCHEZ RETURNS

Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) was back between the posts for Chelsea on Saturday. But was it on merit, or did Liam Rosenior have his hand forced?

The official explanation is that Filip Jorgensen (£4.3m) missed out with a groin injury, so there’s a lingering question mark over that.

“Filip felt his groin yesterday. He couldn’t train. I thought Rob [Sanchez] actually performed very, very well today in every aspect. Hopefully, Filip will be back really, really soon.” – Liam Rosenior

1 CLEAN SHEET IN 14 LEAGUE MATCHES

Regardless of who is between the posts, Chelsea have defensive issues. Rosenior reportedly wanted a centre-half in the transfer window, and he didn’t get one.

And, it’s now one clean sheet in 14 league matches for the Blues. That sole shut-out was Rosenior’s first league game in charge.

The way Newcastle sliced open their hosts with one pass from the back was alarming:

“There’s a tactical issue. We press in a different way to most teams. It’s a new way of pressing. We don’t step on the press and we don’t cover in a position that we should have done. Mistakes happen. They had nothing. They had nothing in the game and we gave them a goal.” – Liam Rosenior

It’s true that Newcastle didn’t create huge amounts of chances, but then they didn’t need to after a 17th-minute opener. It was a rearguard effort from that point. Even then, better passes from the likes of Nick Woltemade (£6.7m) and Jacob Murphy (£5.9m) on the break should have helped the Magpies increase their advantage.

Jorgensen injury

ATTACK “LACKED MENTAL FRESHNESS”

In fairness, Chelsea’s attack has been pretty good under Rosenior. They’re top for xG since his appointment, and by some distance.

Perhaps this was one game too far after midweek. While Eddie Howe freshened things up by changing six players in his XI, Rosenior made just one outfield alteration: Alejandro Garnacho (£6.4m) in for the banned Pedro Neto (£7.0m).

With no Neto, Estevao (£6.4m) or Jamie Gittens (£6.0m) to bring on, all of the usual suspects up top had to last the course. It was pretty laboured as a result, with Joao Pedro (£7.7m) having just one meaningful attempt, a late looping header, all game. His other three shots were blocked.

“We lacked a little bit of mental freshness in the final third. A combination of the right decision or that bit of quality in the moment.” – Liam Rosenior

“It’s difficult at the moment with the injuries, especially in attacking areas. I’ll never make excuses. Injuries are a part of the season, but you’re missing three of our most important players in terms of unlocking a low block, which is your wingers. Jamie [Gittens] was due back on the bench and he felt his hamstring late after training yesterday, so we’re just checking up on him. Obviously, Estevao is out, Pedro [Neto] is suspended and you’d love to freshen it up.” – Liam Rosenior

At least there aren’t going to be many midweek fixtures left, assuming PSG finish the job on Tuesday.

LONG-AWAITED CLEAN SHEET FOR NEWCASTLE

Newcastle’s clean sheet was their first in 15 games in all competitions.

While it was admirable, dig-deep stuff, it still wouldn’t have taken much for Chelsea to have scored from one of their half-chances. Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) and Trevoh Chalobah (£5.5m) both nodded good headed opportunities from set plays wide. Substitute Liam Delap (£6.2m) lashed over when well placed. Cole Palmer (£10.6m) was in Palmer range for two early chances, one sent narrowly wide, one saved. Reece James (£5.6m) even hit the post from a free-kick.

So while there have been defensive strides made by Newcastle lately (solid showings against Manchester United and Barcelona, now this), they’re not completely watertight. Even Howe admitted so.

“It’s a bit of a frustration for us really over the season as a whole [that] we haven’t defended better but we had a little bit of luck that’s eluded us, I think, a lot of the time on the road.” – Eddie Howe

Another point that Howe made was about his side’s physicality. The Magpies have always been at their best historically when playing with high intensity, something that hasn’t always been possible in their busy first three months of 2026. But with four fronts probably about to become one, we could see Newcastle at their peak physical levels in the FPL run-in.

“I’d probably say our athleticism’s returned. I think we’ve had really, really good physical returns on the road recently and I think that’s helped our results. I think that’s always been the hallmark of what we’ve done over the years. We try to really compete athletically.” – Eddie Howe

GORDON’S ALIVE

Someone who could be a target for Gameweek 32 Wildcarders, maybe even next weekend, is Anthony Gordon (£7.2m). Long dormant as an FPL asset, and saving his best for the Champions League, he’s nevertheless got the centre-forward spot sewn up right now. And, of course, he’s on penalties.

Gordon tapped in Newcastle’s winner after some selfless work from Joe Willock (£5.0m) and was excellent all night, testing Sanchez with two other efforts.

“I think he views himself probably as a centre-forward. I think he’s really enjoyed the role. I think you can see that with his performances right now. He wouldn’t be playing to the level that he is if he wasn’t, you know, really wanting to do it. I thought he was magnificent today in every respect.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

Howe will check on Willock after he was forced off late on, while Sandro Tonali (£5.3m) was absent here with illness.

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45 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 24 mins ago

    Assuming city go out of the CL, by the time 33 comes round, chances are apart from the mathematical possibility of the league, they won't have anything to play for will they?

    The league won't run the full course, Arsenal will have won by week 35 or 36, so I'm not sure on any city assets going forward!

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    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Oh sorry, FA cup of course, they're still in. But I think the point around the league still stands

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    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Possibly, I am not planning on Haaland after WC.

      There is a reasonable chance if Man City play first and don't get 3 points, Arsenal could be champions just before a game v Burnley. Could be one to lump on Burnley players.

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  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    virgil for 6 out of 6 cleanies,might be first time in 19 years
    verbruggen
    gabriel
    hill
    thiaw (bench 2)
    hartman (bench 3)
    and happy mothers day xx

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      I was born on Father’s Day, tis a true story!

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        365/1 apparently 🙂

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  3. Punned It
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Stop feeling your groin, Filip.

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    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Choice is terrible but would you play Enzo or Rayan next week? I can sell one.

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      1. I have no Wirtz
          6 hours ago

          Enzo to play. He did alright in Paris.

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        • Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          Play Enzo - I’ve had Rayan the last three GWs and struggle to see him during the highlights of these games

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        • Atimis
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 2 mins ago

          Cheers, Rayan going down as one of the worst punts this season.

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      2. I have no Wirtz
          6 hours, 1 min ago

          I have 3 ManCity in my team, that is too many!

          one has to go for bgw31. Which one is to be ejected? With Chelsea and Arsenal as opponents in gw32-33, can they even find new form?

          A)Haaland
          B)Semenyo
          C)O’Reilly

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          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 53 mins ago

            Where is Chelseas form? They can beat Chelsea for sure. Leroy does not do clean sheets either. Great fixture for attackers

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          2. Gubby-Allen
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 14 mins ago

            Probably Haaland if you are playing WC the week after.

            I am and not planning to resign him for 7 games. I don't always captain him so seems a waste.

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        • Gazza1993
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          6 hours ago

          which order these mids, just for next week

          A - Salah - Brighton away
          B - Gordon - Sunderland Home
          C - Wilson - Burnley Home
          D - Gibbs White - Spurs away

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          1. I have no Wirtz
              5 hours, 59 mins ago

              CBDA

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          2. Hairy Potter
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 59 mins ago

            Rosenior spouted a lot of nonsense after the game last night. Just accept it was a bad day at the office and moved on.

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          3. I have no Wirtz
              5 hours, 58 mins ago

              B is a derby game, so maybe more risk, therefore

              CDBA

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            • PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 55 mins ago

              24 points on my bench 🙂 Doubt I’ll match that when I actually play my bench boost!

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            • gooberman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              5 hours, 46 mins ago

              I think this is the most boring season of FPL and premier league ive ever experienced.

              There are literally zero picks to really get the juices flowing. Arsenal are the dominant team and are going to win the league but none of their attackers are good FPL picks. This tells you a lot about how rubbish this season has been.

              4 free transfers and WC to use but Im so underwhelmed by the options and no idea what to do, when to use them and who to target.

              Anyone else feeling the same?

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              1. MADCHESTER UTD
                • 10 Years
                5 hours, 34 mins ago

                Agreed. In the last decade we’ve had hazard, Mahrez, KDB, peak salah, mane, Alexis Sanchez, Kane, Son, Sane, Grealish at Villa etc etc. Really exciting players that took risks and constantly took defenders on. Now football seems sterile and too analytical and stat driven. It feels like the academies are drilling into great young players possession, possession, possession and coaching the flair out of players. Players seemed stuck to their position on the pitch. Long shots are pretty much extinct now. Probably coz some boring coach says “a long shot only has a 7% chance of going in, instead keep the ball and carve out a chance from within 8 yards of the goal”

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              2. el polako
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 43 mins ago

                Season of a long throw in.

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              3. Gubby-Allen
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 11 mins ago

                Agreed.

                If I sell Haaland and don't resign him I will have a bank of about 10.0. it's all a bit pot luck. This upcoming week is a microcosm, ever game could end 0-0 or 1-1. There isn't a guaranteed goal, assist or clean sheet anywhere.

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                1. gooberman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  3 hours, 18 mins ago

                  Ive honestly never been so bored and underwhelmed with the game in 20yrs of playing.

                  My rank has just stagnated between 250-400k for 20 gameweeks. Really what is the point. Whilst my main aim is always to achieve as higher rank as possible no matter how I get there, even when im having one of my more average seasons I still normally enjoy the planning and working out transfers and strategies but im not enjoying that either as all options seem so underwhelming.

                  Even looking at potential differentials to target to try and boost my stagnating rank is a challenge. Ordinarily there are players who are quite low owned, have registered good stats but have been flying under the radar to get the juices flowing but I cant think of a single player that fits that bracket. Short of targetting players like Iwobi and Casemiro Im really at a loss! Boring boring game.

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            • Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 45 mins ago

              Happy Salah…I mean Mother’s Day lads

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            • Scapegoat Salah
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 43 mins ago

              Senesi upgraded to 2 bonus, glad I wasn’t going mad yesterday when what I saw as BPS was different to everyone else!

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            • Andrew D48
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 36 mins ago

              I know I should know this but if city and palace both exit Europe this week can they still play in31? Or is it a confirmed blank for definite please?

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              1. Nightcrawler
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 33 mins ago

                They can play in 31 but 32 would be more likely if they decide not to wait until 36

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                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 6 Years
                  5 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Also worth mentioning that if pool beat city in the cup dgw 33 is almost impossible for city

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                  1. Andrew D48
                    • 4 Years
                    5 hours, 31 mins ago

                    Thanks

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            • Nightcrawler
              • 6 Years
              5 hours, 34 mins ago

              City and palace losing in Europe then city palace playing in week 32 is the curve all we need

              Although pool and city being drawn in the cup somewhat makes that unlikely now

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            • Steavn8k
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 10 mins ago

              Does anyone know where I can find an overview of who is likely to blank/double in 33/34?

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              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                5 hours, 3 mins ago

                No

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                1. Gazwaz80
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 44 mins ago

                  You’re very helpful today TKT, lost the key to your fair maidens chastity belt?

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                  1. Ignasi M
                    • 8 Years
                    4 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Lolz. Don't diss TKT. Always grumpy on a Sunday.

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              2. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                5 hours, 1 min ago

                Bruno seen with his snout in a big bowl of pate de foie gras this morning, inhaling it apparently. Need to monitor but likely out with gout!

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              3. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 16 Years
                4 hours, 15 mins ago

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/09/what-the-fa-cup-draw-means-for-blank-gameweek-34

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            • Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              4 hours, 45 mins ago

              Thinking about wildcarding to this. Team name DC United

              Gk whoever / whoever
              Def Senesi, Tarko, VVD, Gabriel, Lacroix
              Mid E. Anderson (perma cap), Garner, Rice, Ampadu, whoever
              Fwd Bowen, whoever, whoever

              Strong 40-50 point floor most weeks with no planning necessary. Great game. Cheers Mark

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            • TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 16 Years
              4 hours, 19 mins ago

              Last Man Standing Update (114 teams)

              Current safety score = 22
              Top score = 43

              https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

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            • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 17 mins ago

              Good morning all early thoughts…

              What should I look to do with this team for next week. Zero in the bank…

              Annoying did Gordon to MGW this week!! Grr

              Kelleher
              VVD HIll Anderson
              Salah Bruno Wilson MGW Stacy
              JP Thiago
              Subs- Darlow Haaland Nunes Gabriel

              Thoughts appreciated!!

              Cheers everyone!!

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              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 16 Years
                4 hours, 7 mins ago

                Could just roll. Lots of games left.

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                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Cheers TM !!! That’s the current plan!!

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            • Ignasi M
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 13 mins ago

              Is game week 32 the week Arsenal secure the title?:

              Chelsea 2-1 Man City

              Arsenal 2-1 Bournemouth

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              1. el polako
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 10 mins ago

                It’s already secured.
                With how pragmatic their approach is I can’t see them bottling it up now.

                The real statement would be beating City, whilst staying humble 🙂

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                1. Ignasi M
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 7 mins ago

                  I'm up there with being one of the most broken and pessimistic Arsenal supports, and yesterday did 'feel' like it. I think the key difference this season is City's defence is not good enough, hampered by Rodri's increasing 'clunkiness'. I'd feel 100% if Chelsea beat city and Arsenal beat the Cherries. But yeah, beating City at the Etihad would be something. The again...we have the League cup final up first...

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