UCL Fantasy: Matchday 13 early Scout Picks

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns with the quarter-final first legs, which is Matchday 13 for UCL Fantasy managers.

In this Scout Picks article, we select the best options in each position, highlighting the players we think are likeliest to deliver attacking returns, clean sheets, and additional points in the round ahead.

GOALKEEPERS

Arsenal have been exceptional defensively this season, especially when compared to the other top clubs across Europe. The Gunners rank top for clean sheets in both the Premier League and the Champions League, so backing David Raya (€5.5m), even away to Sporting CP, looks like a smart move.

If Raya blanks on Tuesday, then turning to Joan Garcia (€4.4m) from Barcelona makes plenty of sense. The goalkeeper options on Wednesday aren’t particularly convincing, so siding with a cheaper home option could be the way to go. He also frees up funds in attack, which only adds to his appeal.

DEFENDERS

Doubling up on the best defence in the competition feels essential at this stage. On top of the clean sheet potential, Gabriel Magalhães (€5.7m) – if fit – brings real attacking threat and continues to show his quality in both boxes. We’ll be poised to replace him with a teammate if injury rules him out.

Arsenal go into the game as clear favourites, but Sporting CP have built a strong reputation at home, as their League Phase performances proved. Even so, Geny Catamo (€5.4m) stands out. He operates in an advanced role despite being listed as a defender, which gives him multiple routes to points.

A home fixture gives PSG the edge over Liverpool, so targeting their attacking full-backs could be an easy decision. Achraf Hakimi (€5.9m) stands out as the best option, especially in the latter stages of competitions. He’s delivered an attacking return in each of his last four Champions League matches, underlining his consistency.

Budget becomes tight when trying to fit in the top attackers, so finding value at the back is key. Dean Huijsen (€4.5m) of Real Madrid, despite facing Bayern, and Matteo Ruggeri (€4.4m) of Atleti, who offers attacking threat, both provide strong budget-friendly options.

MIDFIELDERS

Barcelona racked up more goals than every side apart from Arsenal in the League Phase, and they’ve carried that form forward with seven goals against Newcastle.

Doubling up on their attack looks essential. With Raphinha ruled out, Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) and Fermín López (€6.7m) both stand out. They’ve played key roles for the Catalans and each delivered a 10-point return last time out.

Some questioned the Arsenal attack earlier in the competition, but they outscored every other side between Matchdays 1-8, so attacking coverage against Sporting CP feels important. Declan Rice (€7.0m) offers a strong option after scoring and picking up Player of the Match in his most recent outing.

PSG put eight past Chelsea in the round of 16, so backing their frontline at home to a vulnerable Liverpool side makes a lot of sense. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.2m) stands out, especially after back-to-back double-digit hauls in his last two games.

Another player in excellent Champions League form is Vinícius Júnior (€9.6m). Real Madrid face a tough test against Bayern, but the Brazilian has delivered a goal or assist in each of his last four matches in the competition and carries real momentum into this one.

FORWARDS

Owning Vinicius Júnior looks strong, but going without Kylian Mbappé (€11.1m) feels far riskier. The Frenchman has already delivered 13 goals, one assist, and three Player of the Match awards, and his consistency makes him one of the standout captaincy options this round.

Real Madrid may have home advantage, but Bayern Munich ranked as the second-best side during the League Phase. They regularly score close to three goals per game, so going without Harry Kane (€10.8m), even away from home, could hurt both rank and mini-league position.

Barcelona remain one of the most dangerous attacking sides in the competition, but they’ve shown clear vulnerabilities at the back. That opens the door for an Atleti forward, and Julián Álvarez (€9.2m) stands out as the most reliable option, especially with penalties in his locker.

UCL MATCHDAY 13 SCOUT PICKS