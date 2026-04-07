UCL Fantasy: Matchday 13 injuries + bans

Injuries and suspensions could heavily shape this UCL Fantasy Matchday, with several key players either ruled out or facing late fitness tests.

Below, we break down all the confirmed injuries, suspensions and major doubts ahead of Matchday 13 – so you can make informed transfer decisions and avoid costly surprises before the deadline.

TUESDAY 7TH APRIL

REAL MADRID V BAYERN

Real Madrid:

Out: Ceballos (calf), Courtois (hamstring), Mendy (hamstring), Rodrygo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Carreras, Huijsen, Mbappé, Rodrygo, Tchouaméni, Vinícius Júnior

Bayern:

Out: Ulreich (myofascial tear)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Laimer, Upamecano

SPORTING V ARSENAL

Sporting:

Out: Hjulmand (suspended), Nuno Santos (muscular), Ioannidis (knee), Luis Guilherme (foot)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Suárez

Arsenal:

Out: Eze (calf), Hincapié (hamstring), Merino (foot), Saka (match fitness), Timber (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Nørgaard, Zubimendi

WEDNESDAY 8TH APRIL

PSG V LIVERPOOL

PSG:

Out: Barcola (ankle)

Doubtful: Mayulu (calf), Fabián Ruiz (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes

Liverpool:

Out: Alisson Becker (hamstring), Bradley (knee), Endo (foot)

Doubtful: Isak (leg)

Misses next match if booked: Bradley, Gravenberch, Jones, Van Dijk

BARCELONA V ATLETI

Barcelona:

Out: Bernal (ankle), Christensen (knee), De Jong (match fitness), Raphinha (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Casadó, Fermín López, Gerard Martín, Yamal

Atleti:

Out: Barrios (thigh), Cardoso (adductor), Mendoza (ankle)

Doubtful: Oblak (match fitness), Pubill (match fitness)

Misses next match if booked: Almada, Barrios, Le Normand, Lenglet, Llorente, Pubill, Ruggeri, Simeone