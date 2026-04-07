UCL Fantasy: Matchday 13 injuries + bans

Injuries and suspensions could heavily shape this UCL Fantasy Matchday, with several key players either ruled out or facing late fitness tests.
Below, we break down all the confirmed injuries, suspensions and major doubts ahead of Matchday 13 – so you can make informed transfer decisions and avoid costly surprises before the deadline.
- READ MORE: Predicted line-ups for Champions League Matchday 13
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 13: Best differentials
TUESDAY 7TH APRIL
REAL MADRID V BAYERN
Real Madrid:
Out: Ceballos (calf), Courtois (hamstring), Mendy (hamstring), Rodrygo (knee)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Carreras, Huijsen, Mbappé, Rodrygo, Tchouaméni, Vinícius Júnior
Bayern:
Out: Ulreich (myofascial tear)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Laimer, Upamecano
SPORTING V ARSENAL
Sporting:
Out: Hjulmand (suspended), Nuno Santos (muscular), Ioannidis (knee), Luis Guilherme (foot)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Suárez
Arsenal:
Out: Eze (calf), Hincapié (hamstring), Merino (foot), Saka (match fitness), Timber (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Nørgaard, Zubimendi
WEDNESDAY 8TH APRIL
PSG V LIVERPOOL
PSG:
Out: Barcola (ankle)
Doubtful: Mayulu (calf), Fabián Ruiz (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes
Liverpool:
Out: Alisson Becker (hamstring), Bradley (knee), Endo (foot)
Doubtful: Isak (leg)
Misses next match if booked: Bradley, Gravenberch, Jones, Van Dijk
BARCELONA V ATLETI
Barcelona:
Out: Bernal (ankle), Christensen (knee), De Jong (match fitness), Raphinha (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Casadó, Fermín López, Gerard Martín, Yamal
Atleti:
Out: Barrios (thigh), Cardoso (adductor), Mendoza (ankle)
Doubtful: Oblak (match fitness), Pubill (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: Almada, Barrios, Le Normand, Lenglet, Llorente, Pubill, Ruggeri, Simeone