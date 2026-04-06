UCL Fantasy: Matchday 13 Best Differentials

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) continues with the quarter-final first-legs, as Matchday 13 provides another opportunity for UCL Fantasy managers to gain rank.

In this article, @Big4FPL picks out the best low-owned options for Matchday 13. These are players who offer genuine upside and could deliver the edge you need heading into the first-legs

DEFENDERS

WILLIAM SALIBA (€5.9M) – 10% SELECTED

Just on the edge of my differential threshold, William Saliba still makes the cut. He’s reliable for ball recoveries and, with Arsenal holding some of the best clean sheet odds this week, he’s a solid option if you want to take a calculated punt.

MARQUINHOS (€5.0M) – 10% SELECTED

Liverpool have struggled for goals in recent weeks, which puts the PSG defence in arguably the second-best position for a clean sheet.

While Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes will grab most of the attention, don’t overlook Marquinhos. He offers steady ball recoveries and always carries that threat from set pieces – a big-game player who can step up when it matters.

MIDFIELDERS

BUKAYO SAKA (€9.5M) – 5% SELECTED

Despite Arsenal’s strong season, Bukayo Saka has slightly underwhelmed from a fantasy perspective. Just six points across two legs against Leverkusen shows that.

Still, a tie against Sporting gives him the platform to deliver, and at just 5% ownership, there aren’t many players with this level of upside flying under the radar.

SERGE GNABRY (€6.5M) – 1% SELECTED

This one does depend on team news. Harry Kane remains a doubt after his injury over the international break, which saw Serge Gnabry lead the line against Freiburg.

If that continues, or if Vincent Kompany opts to ease Jamal Musiala in, Gnabry could get another big opportunity. At 1% ownership, you’re chasing serious upside here.

FORWARDS

OUSMANE DEMBELE (€9.6M) – 7% SELECTED

We’re back on the Ousmane Dembélé train at just 7% ownership. Yes, there have been injury concerns and a quiet showing against Chelsea, but we’ve seen this before – he tends to come alive in the knockout stages. I’m backing him to do exactly that again.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (€9.3M) – 5% SELECTED

Not long ago, Robert Lewandowski was a locked-in template pick – now he’s sitting in just 5% of teams. These Barcelona vs Atlético fixtures usually deliver goals and drama, and after Poland’s World Cup disappointment, I’m expecting a response. Over two legs, he has every chance to reward the brave.