UCL Fantasy: Matchday 13 team reveals

The UEFA Champions League is back with the quarter-final first legs. For UCL Fantasy managers, that means Matchday 13 is here!
In this article, our experts share their team reveals, plans and captaincy thoughts ahead of the deadline.
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy: Matchday 13 best clean sheet odds
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy: Matchday 13 Scout Picks
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