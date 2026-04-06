UCL Fantasy: Matchday 13 Clean Sheet Odds

In this latest UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy article, we break down the best Matchday 13 clean sheet odds, highlight the defences you can trust, and show where the hidden edges sit.

If you want clear direction for your goalkeeper and defender picks, these odds provide the strongest blueprint for building rank this week.

READ MORE: UCL Fantasy Matchday 13 Scout Picks

CLEAN SHEET ODDS

NOTE: BET365 odds, vig removed

SUMMARY

Firstly, the only side pushing close to the 40% mark this week is Arsenal. The Gunners have been outstanding defensively all season, ranking first in the Premier League for clean sheets. On top of that, they’ve already recorded six shutouts in this Champions League campaign, which only strengthens their appeal.

Meanwhile, Barcelona rank second, but there’s a clear gap behind Arsenal. Although the odds favour them, Hansi Flick’s side have yet to keep a clean sheet in Europe this season. That said, a home fixture against Atlético at Camp Nou could be the ideal opportunity to change that.

Elsewhere, PSG are the only other team approaching the 30% mark. They’ve been somewhat inconsistent defensively; however, three clean sheets in six matches suggest they may be starting to turn a corner.

Looking at the standout fixture, Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, there’s very little separating the two sides in the odds. In fact, both teams have shown defensive vulnerabilities heading into this clash, which makes it difficult to confidently back either for a clean sheet.

Finally, at the opposite end of the scale, Atlético Madrid sits at just a 10% chance of a shutout. When you consider that Barcelona were one of the highest-scoring teams during the League Phase, it highlights just how tough the challenge ahead really is.