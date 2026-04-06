Champions League

UCL Fantasy: Matchday 13 team reveals

6 April 2026 0 comments
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The UEFA Champions League is back with the quarter-final first legs. For UCL Fantasy managers, that means Matchday 13 is here!

In this article, our experts share their team reveals, plans and captaincy thoughts ahead of the deadline.

@Big4FPL

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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