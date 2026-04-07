FPL Double Gameweek 33 fixtures officially confirmed

Last week’s provisional announcement made it clear that any postponed Gameweek 34 fixtures would move to the midweek of Gameweek 33.

Now, the Premier League have rubber-stamped Double Gameweek 33 with the confirmed fixture dates for the three postponed matches.

And here they are:

Tuesday 21 April

20:00: Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

Wednesday 22 April

20:00: Bournemouth v Leeds United

20:00: Burnley v Manchester City

Times in British Summer Time (BST)

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 TURNAROUND TIMES

Above are the turnaround times between the respective clubs’ Gameweek 33 fixtures. We have calculated these by working out the hours between full-time in one match and kick-off in the next. For simplicity, we’ve rounded up to the nearest half-hour.

In the cases of Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City, we are still to find out when their respective FA Cup semi-finals will be contested. They will take place on the weekend of April 24/25. Those cup kick-off times will be relevant, too, as we’ll learn how much rest these three sides will have between their final Gameweek 33 matches and their trips to Wembley.

As for Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, they have the weekend off after their final Gameweek 33 fixtures.

All six clubs have free midweeks before Gameweek 33, so they have nice recovery periods before their double-headers commence.

Bournemouth and Leeds have been dealt the best hands in terms of recovery time, playing Saturday-Wednesday in Gameweek 33. It remains to be seen when Daniel Farke’s side are off to Wembley, of course.

Chelsea have the shortest recovery time of 70 hours, although there’s not much difference between themselves and Man City, Burnley and Brighton. The Clarets and the Seagulls at least have the following weekend off to recover.