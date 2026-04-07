Fixtures

FPL Double Gameweek 33 fixtures officially confirmed

7 April 2026 41 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Last week’s provisional announcement made it clear that any postponed Gameweek 34 fixtures would move to the midweek of Gameweek 33.

Now, the Premier League have rubber-stamped Double Gameweek 33 with the confirmed fixture dates for the three postponed matches.

And here they are:

Tuesday 21 April 

20:00: Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

Wednesday 22 April

20:00: Bournemouth v Leeds United
20:00: Burnley v Manchester City

Times in British Summer Time (BST)

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 TURNAROUND TIMES

Gameweek 33 fixtures

Above are the turnaround times between the respective clubs’ Gameweek 33 fixtures. We have calculated these by working out the hours between full-time in one match and kick-off in the next. For simplicity, we’ve rounded up to the nearest half-hour.

In the cases of Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City, we are still to find out when their respective FA Cup semi-finals will be contested. They will take place on the weekend of April 24/25. Those cup kick-off times will be relevant, too, as we’ll learn how much rest these three sides will have between their final Gameweek 33 matches and their trips to Wembley.

As for Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, they have the weekend off after their final Gameweek 33 fixtures.

All six clubs have free midweeks before Gameweek 33, so they have nice recovery periods before their double-headers commence.

Bournemouth and Leeds have been dealt the best hands in terms of recovery time, playing Saturday-Wednesday in Gameweek 33. It remains to be seen when Daniel Farke’s side are off to Wembley, of course.

Chelsea have the shortest recovery time of 70 hours, although there’s not much difference between themselves and Man City, Burnley and Brighton. The Clarets and the Seagulls at least have the following weekend off to recover.

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41 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Koflok
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Dumb question but I haven't played for a while now.

    If I have 2 FTs and I use WC this GW, next GW I will still have 2 FTs, right?

    Does Free Hit and Bench Boost also "use up" 1 FT or will it carry over? I.e. 2 FTs this week and use BB, will I have 2 or 3 FTs next GW?

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    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      WC and FH both count as one transfer.
      BB and TC do not count as transfers.

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      2FTs after FH and WC, 3 after BB

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
        36 mins ago

        Correct, you will still have 2FTs if you WC this GW.

        Free hit "uses up" a transfer in the same way. The bench boost does not "use up" a transfer.

        If you have 2FTs this week and use FH, you will have 2FTs next week.

        If you have 2FTs this week, use BB, and make no transfers, you will have 3FTs next week.

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      • Koflok
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Ah okay thanks all

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    4. Mr Turnip 1
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Gordon and Hill or Sarr and Senesi?

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Latter.

          Senesi has DGW in 33 & Sarr has a DGW in 36.

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          1. Mr Turnip 1
              just now

              Hill has the same DGW 33 but thanks, I think I agree with you

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          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Sarr and Hill? Leaving MITB for upgrades elsewhere, or in the future.

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        2. Mr Turnip 1
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Raya and Darlow or Verbruggen and Henderson?

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            1. Mr Turnip 1
                52 mins ago

                I'm not averse to buying Henderson in GW36 if I have to

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              • Conners
                • 7 Years
                17 mins ago

                Raya and Darlow.

                Palace don't have the best of doubles later, and you'll likely want a Defcon defender and/or Munoz over Henderson anyway.

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                1. Mr Turnip 1
                    4 mins ago

                    Cheers, I was thinking the same tbh

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              • Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Better upgrade with FT:

                A) Rogers to Palmer
                B) Guehi to O’Reilly

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                1. Mr Turnip 1
                    41 mins ago

                    Closer than it looks at first glance. I still think just about A because it adds the extra fixture in 33 and I really don't rate Rogers at his current price

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                  • Bobby Digital
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Don't like either tbh

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                2. marpy016
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Best defender(s) for GW32 & GW34 (will FH33 and WC35) and money is no issue?

                  Current defenders are:

                  Gabriel - VVD - Senesi - Thiaw - Gudmundsson

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                  1. Mr Turnip 1
                      29 mins ago

                      Saliba, Tarkowski, Ballard. WHU and WOL also have good fixtures but probably aren't the best defensively.

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                      1. marpy016
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        just now

                        Already have Raya so don't need Saliba. I like Tarkowski but the away fixtures are off putting

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                  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 11 Years
                    59 mins ago

                    Do you think etikite will start at the weekend?

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                    1. Mr Turnip 1
                        20 mins ago

                        Probably. Isak likely gets a sub appearance before going into the XI. Wait for CL to get more info though.

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                      • FourLokoLeipzig
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Yep

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                    2. CoracAld2831
                      • 5 Years
                      58 mins ago

                      How much are you currently losing value on your players currently for example Bruno & Gabriel, if you sold them now on WC?

                      I would lose 0.5m on Bruno, 0.4m on Gabriel & 0.4m on Thiago making it 1.3m loss in total.

                      Not to mention the price i would be potentially buying them back on (Bruno 10.3m, Gabriel 7.2m & Thiago 7.3m)

                      Although very likely would not buy Thiago back because of his fixtures.

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                      1. CoracAld2831
                        • 5 Years
                        51 mins ago

                        Point is: I would have to look to keep both Bruno & Gabriel in my WC32 & BB33, should i decide to do so.

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                        1. Mr Turnip 1
                            2 mins ago

                            It would be reasonable in my view to BB with Gabriel and Fruno if it allowed you to keep them for the rest of the season. Fruno just keeps scoring whatever, and Chelsea are hardly a defensive behemoth at the moment. Gabriel looks a bit more iffy against mci but that could be a cagey game, it's only one week, and he's a long way ahead of other defenders this season. The season lasts for another 7 matches, not just for GW33. I'd hold them. Selling Gabriel wouldn't be madness though, you could always get a different Arsenal defender if you needed to.

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                        2. Mr Turnip 1
                            48 mins ago

                            I'm holding Bruno and Gabriel on WC for this very reason. I lost 0.2m on Thiago. I have already played BB, so can just bench Gabriel and Bruno without needing 15 doublers. There's an argument for holding Bruno even on BB33 because he scores so consistently.

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                          • Conners
                            • 7 Years
                            39 mins ago

                            I wouldn't sell either on WC regardless of loss of value.

                            You'll want them back in two GW's.

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                          • JPSpurs
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 12 Years
                            just now

                            No need to chase a full team of DGWs - more worried about Gabriel’s potential (non) injury

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                        3. The Philosopher
                          • 5 Years
                          46 mins ago

                          Team looking okay without WC. Might just FH33, WC35, BB36. Only issue is when to use the TC. Or TC36 and BB another week?

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                          1. Mr Turnip 1
                              18 mins ago

                              I'm a believer in opportunistic bench boosting, but if you follow that chip strategy then there might not be many good weeks left available to use it. BB during end-of-season rotation is not so much fun. Now is the time to be grabbing points, not saving chips for a rainy day methinks. There aren't many days left.

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                            • aapoman
                              • 12 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Also thinking about this. WC32 team doesn't look appealing to me at all and the BB33 ain't worth that imo. Will just WC35 and pop the BB in 36 or 37. 90% sure this will be my strategy

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                          2. BR510
                              43 mins ago

                              FH33 - Best players that play in 34 and good fixture 36/double?

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                              1. Mr Turnip 1
                                  just now

                                  Look at Palace, Arsenal, Everton, Utd, Spurs (if you trust them, I don't), Sunderland ok. I think it's worth having a few City as well and benching in 34

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                              2. HVT
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 15 Years
                                30 mins ago

                                Any Idea if there will be an article for those without the WC to navigate DGW?

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                                1. H Dog
                                  • 16 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  I would guess not as it is quite subjective, based on that persons team

                                  Mine below - I think I’m pretty set well set up for BB/FH 33/34 but if you have a lesser number of players for 33 then the play could be FH 33

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                              3. aapoman
                                • 12 Years
                                28 mins ago

                                3ft and 0.9itb. BB, FH and WC still available. 90% likely I'm not going to wildcard this week to a bad team to have an ok bench boost in 33. So just roll this week?

                                Kelleher
                                VVD Gabriel Thiaw
                                Bruno Mbeumo Gordon Anderson
                                Haaland Bowen Thiago

                                Dubravka; Wilson, Anderson, Rodon*

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                                1. H Dog
                                  • 16 Years
                                  just now

                                  Assuming FH34 right? Agree on saving WC, would play it 35 to attack those last three. Maybe NOR for VVD? Rodon out next week to have 15 for BB?

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                              4. Zenith UK
                                • 9 Years
                                26 mins ago

                                Looking for some feedback on my plan please?

                                WC32:
                                Raya
                                Gabriel, O'Reilly, Van Hecke
                                Palmer, Bruno, Semenyo, Mitoma
                                Haaland, Welbeck, DCL

                                Sanchez, Stach*, Hill, Justin

                                BB33;
                                Raya, Sanchez²
                                Gabriel, O'Reilly², Van Hecke², Hill², Justin²
                                Palmer², Bruno, Semenyo², Mitoma², Stach²*
                                Haaland², Welbeck², DCL²

                                FH34;
                                TBC

                                GW35 (2FTs) for whoever is on form/injury coverage
                                Same team as GW32 but bench is Sanchez, Welbz, van Hecke, Hill (starting 3x LEE vs BUR @ Home)

                                TC Haaland in 36?

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                                1. JPSpurs
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 12 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  I like and roughly what I was thinking of players so nice to see the additional analysis

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                              5. H Dog
                                • 16 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                Thinking Enzo and Timber to Hinshelwood and O’Reilly. Right moves? No WC or TC so likely BB 33 and FH 34

                                Kelleher
                                VVD, Gabriel, Timber, Hill, Thiaw
                                Rogers, Bruno, Enzo, Wilson, Semenyo
                                Haaland, Thiago, DCL

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                              6. Three Badgers on a Shirt
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                just now

                                I'm kind of glad that I don't have my wildcard to play. People are going to blow up some perfectly good teams.

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